Madison, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin

TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
DARIEN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US 12 reopened near Fort Atkinson following crash

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — U.S. Highway 12 has reopened at County Highway C northwest of Fort Atkinson following a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The road reopened just before 4:15 p.m. A Jefferson County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone was injured in the incident. For...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Vicki McKenna: DGA owes Tim Michels and me an apology

MADISON — The Democratic Governor’s Association owes an apology to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and me. Recently, a quote from Michels on my show was used by this dishonest group of political goons to suggest he wouldn’t help domestic violence victims. That is a bald-faced lie. Here is the ad.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve. Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheHorse.com

Two Saddlebreds Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses positive for strangles in Waukesha County. A 16-year-old Saddlebred gelding presented with submandibular lymphadenopathy (lymph node enlargement beneath the lower jaw) and dullness on Aug. 4. The second horse, a 21-year-old Saddlebred gelding, also presented on Aug. 4 with submandibular lymphadenopathy and fever.
nbc15.com

Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets

Less than a year after Hufcor closed its plant in Janesville and moved operations to Mexico, displacing 150 workers, the company’s Mexico plans appear to be a bust and the manufacturer’s assets in its one-time home state of Wisconsin are being liquidated. On Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington authorized the court-appointed receiver for […] The post Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
JANESVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart. Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
