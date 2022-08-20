Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
US 12 reopened near Fort Atkinson following crash
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — U.S. Highway 12 has reopened at County Highway C northwest of Fort Atkinson following a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The road reopened just before 4:15 p.m. A Jefferson County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone was injured in the incident. For...
empowerwisconsin.org
Vicki McKenna: DGA owes Tim Michels and me an apology
MADISON — The Democratic Governor’s Association owes an apology to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and me. Recently, a quote from Michels on my show was used by this dishonest group of political goons to suggest he wouldn’t help domestic violence victims. That is a bald-faced lie. Here is the ad.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve. Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health...
TheHorse.com
Two Saddlebreds Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses positive for strangles in Waukesha County. A 16-year-old Saddlebred gelding presented with submandibular lymphadenopathy (lymph node enlargement beneath the lower jaw) and dullness on Aug. 4. The second horse, a 21-year-old Saddlebred gelding, also presented on Aug. 4 with submandibular lymphadenopathy and fever.
nbc15.com
Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets
Less than a year after Hufcor closed its plant in Janesville and moved operations to Mexico, displacing 150 workers, the company’s Mexico plans appear to be a bust and the manufacturer’s assets in its one-time home state of Wisconsin are being liquidated. On Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington authorized the court-appointed receiver for […] The post Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart. Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd...
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
veronapress.com
Madison man booked on felony OWI after speeding in Verona: Individual was going 65 miles per hour in a 35MPH zone downtown
Preston D. Boggs, age 36 of Madison, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 14 for his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense, according to an Aug. 15 Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Boggs for speeding –...
Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just...
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
