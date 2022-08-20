Sgt. Floyd memorial reenactors in Sioux City this weekend are motivated by love of history, sense of camaraderie

Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Wayne State College to host free Maddie Poppe concert on Friday
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College is closing out its first week of classes with a concert from an "American Idol" winner and Iowa native. At 8 p.m. on Friday, Maddie Poppe, who won season 16 of the music competition show and hails from Clarksville, Iowa, will perform a free show in the school's Willow Bowl Amphitheater.
WATCH NOW: Emergency crews respond to Port Neal incident
Emergency responders spray water on an overturned tank truck Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near the south entrance to CF Industries' plant in the Port Neal industrial area west of Salix, Iowa. Emergency crews from numerous area fire departments responded to the scene, 1182 260th St., late Tuesday morning.
Woodbury County emergency crews respond to anhydrous tanker overturning near CF Industries
SALIX, Iowa — Emergency crews from several Woodbury County communities responded to the rollover of a tanker truck carrying anhydrous ammonia Tuesday near CF Industries. The truck's driver missed a turn, causing the rig to roll over at approximately 10 a.m. at 1182 260th St. after leaving the CF Industries ag chemical manufacturing plant in the Port Neal Industrial area west of Salix, said Derek Stanfield, Salix Volunteer Fire Department chief. The driver was not injured.
