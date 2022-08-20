Sgt. Floyd memorial reenactors in Sioux City this weekend are motivated by love of history, sense of camaraderie

SALIX, Iowa — Emergency crews from several Woodbury County communities responded to the rollover of a tanker truck carrying anhydrous ammonia Tuesday near CF Industries. The truck's driver missed a turn, causing the rig to roll over at approximately 10 a.m. at 1182 260th St. after leaving the CF Industries ag chemical manufacturing plant in the Port Neal Industrial area west of Salix, said Derek Stanfield, Salix Volunteer Fire Department chief. The driver was not injured.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO