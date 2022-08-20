ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

22 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are done with training camp and will play their second preseason game of the year Sunday night. As of today, a fine Saturday, they are 22 days away from football that counts in the standings.

They will take the field in Week 1 at State Farm Stadium for a home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in 22 days.

No. 22 belongs to safety Deionte Thompson. He and other Cardinals players who have worn that number over the years are below.

1961-1967: RB Prentice Gautt

