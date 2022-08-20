22 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals are done with training camp and will play their second preseason game of the year Sunday night. As of today, a fine Saturday, they are 22 days away from football that counts in the standings.

They will take the field in Week 1 at State Farm Stadium for a home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in 22 days.

No. 22 belongs to safety Deionte Thompson. He and other Cardinals players who have worn that number over the years are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

© (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

© (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

© (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

© James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

© USA TODAY Sports

1961-1967: RB Prentice Gautt

© (AP Photo/Fred Waters)