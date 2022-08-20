Free GrubHub+ Or $15 Off For BOA Cardholders, Why Using Your Credit Card Is Getting More Expensive & Celebrity Chefs Return To Bellagio For Limited Time

Read full article on original website
Amex Offers: Multiple MGM Resorts offers
Caesars Makes Historic Change on the Las Vegas Strip
Nothing lasts forever even in a city full of timeless nods to the past like Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Strip has always been evolving, a slow work in progress where things that seem forever eventually make way for something else, In recent years, however, the pace of change has picked up with huge projects being built and major properties changing hands.
Half Bird Chicken & Beer Las Vegas: Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant
The trio behind the celebrated Las Vegas restaurant, Sparrow + Wolf, bring a bold, flavor-packed, and healthy-ish new take on rotisserie to Chinatown with the launch of Half Bird Chicken & Beer. With a keen attention to detail and expert technique, Half Bird serves rotisserie chicken that is marinated and...
Daiso Opens New Location In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Ask and you shall receive. The famous Japanese discount store Daiso Japan has made it to Entertainment Capital of the World. The first Las Vegas store opened in December of last year making it the 81 U.S. store to open from the popular discount franchise. Local Las Vegan fans were...
How to Spend the Perfect One Day in Vegas
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. So you’ve got one day in Vegas, and you want to know the best way to spend it....
Rebranding: 'Bally's' name removed from historic Vegas Strip hotel
The transformation of Bally's hotel-casino to Horseshoe Las Vegas reached a new milestone with the removal of "Bally's" lettering from the outside of the historic resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
PBR Rock Bar to leave its Las Vegas Strip location after 12 years
Miracle Mile Shops on Tuesday afternoon provided the below statement on behalf of Robert Buchanan, vice president and general manager:ding location. PBR Rock Bar & Grill said that after two years of negotiations with the Miracle Mile Shops, they were unable to reach a new deal with the landlord of their space.
PBR Rock Bar Abruptly Exits The Strip, Claims Landlord Says the Country Bar Is ‘Not a Fit’
PBR Rock Bar and Grill is ending its 12-year run at Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking that after two years of negotiations with the Miracle Mile Shops, we were unable to reach a new deal with the landlord,” Jonathan Fine, owner of PBR Rock Bar and Grill, stated in a Facebook post.
Chevys Fresh Mex’s Return to Nevada at Showcase Mall Gets $3M Price Tag
The massive flagship restaurant at Showcase Mall will seat more than 400 guests
Two Las Vegas locals win a total nearing $80k at Rampart Casino
An official for Rampart Casino said that two Las Vegas locals won jackpots that totaled close to $80,000 one August weekend.
Additional dates announced for Pine Dining
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the success of Pine Dining, the Mt. Charleston lodge team has announced additional weekends of Las Vegas chefs showcasing their culinary skills. The first Pine Dining event took place on Saturday, July 23, and ended the weekend of Aug. 14, but two additional weekends have been added for September.
Spirit Airlines hosting hiring event to fill over 200 flight attendant positions in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spirit Airlines says it is celebrating its 20th anniversary of service in Las Vegas by hosting a major hiring event on Thursday. According to a news release, Spirit is looking to fill more than 200 new locally based flight attendant positions. The airline says that...
Celebrate Taco Tuesdays with Pinches Tacos
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s almost taco Tuesday and Pinches Tacos knows how to celebrate right. Javier Anaya joins Jillian Lopez in the kitchen to show us what’s on the menu.
Stephanos Greek and Mediterranean Grill Looks to Be Expanding with Enterprise Location
It’s the local brand’s third restaurant
Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)
The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
Las Vegas Strip Bringing Back Huge Star
The Las Vegas Strip has a lengthy roster of superstar performers planning residencies at hotel casino theaters through 2023. Sin City's visitors seeking a respite from the casino tables and video machines or locals looking to take a break from all the city's activity can take a detour to one of the many concerts featuring big name stars.
Free Lyft robotaxis are hitting Las Vegas
Lyft and autonomous vehicles company Motional have begun a public robotaxi service in Las Vegas. Motional’s autonomous Ioniq 5’s will be added to Lyft’s service, with riders being given the option of hailing an autonomous ride. The service will not require jumping through any special hoops, and...
Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards
The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards recognize some of the best dispensaries, budtenders, cultivators and cannabis products in the Valley. Go to participating dispensaries to purchase the selected products and then vote for your favorites! The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards will culminate in a can’t-miss event of the year this November – and each vote enters you to win a 4-pack of tickets to attend. Vote now!
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular pawn shops in Las Vegas that draw thousands of tourists have seen a surge in customers seeking quick cash, spurred by inflation woes. Pawn shops describe their stores as a “bellwether” of the economy, with more people seeking to sell items or obtain a loan when times are tough.
Chick-fil-A to open new location near Las Vegas Strip on Thursday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chick-fil-A announced it will open its latest Las Vegas location on Thursday. According to a news release, the new eatery, dubbed Chick-fil-A Flamingo & Paradise, is located at 4165 Paradise Road. The restaurant will be open for drive-thru from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday...
