Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson knows his group has eyes on it as we get closer to USC’s season opener September 3 against Rice. There is a left tackle competition to be settled, and there is the neverending search for depth pieces that Henson can trust beyond the veteran first team of Trojan offensive linemen. With a game week practice schedule but no game, there is also the potential pitfall of a lull with a team that has playing against one another for weeks. Henson touched on all those topics and more following USC’s first Tuesday morning practice with all the students back hustling and bustling their way around campus.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO