Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
8 Brunches you need for your L.A. LifestyleCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Most Famous Taco In California Today Is Not What You Think It IsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
247Sports
Tahj Washington talks USC receiver room competition, chemistry, overall team growth
With so much talent in the USC wide receiver room, it’s easy to forget names. The transfer fortification of the room brought Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, Mario Williams, Brenden Rice, and Terrell Bynum to Troy and it may have made it easier to forget that redshirt junior Tahj Washington is one of two returning starters (along with Gary Bryant, Jr.). After transferring from Memphis as a 2020 Football Writers Freshman All-American first team member, Washington started 11 games at wide receiver in the 2021 season as a redshirt sophomore for USC. He had 54 receptions (second on USC) for 602 yards (11.1 avg) with one touchdowns, as well as seven kickoff returns for 121 yards (17.3 avg) and one tackle.
247Sports
Korey Foreman takes important step forward for Trojans +PHOTOS
Korey Foreman trotted out of the McKay Center tunnel past the All-American Walk and took a notable step toward maybe one day seeing his name on the wall among the USC’s greats. The former top recruit in the nation came out the tunnel in full pads for a second...
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
247Sports
USC OC/OL coach Josh Henson assesses left tackle competition, position depth, team chemistry
Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson knows his group has eyes on it as we get closer to USC’s season opener September 3 against Rice. There is a left tackle competition to be settled, and there is the neverending search for depth pieces that Henson can trust beyond the veteran first team of Trojan offensive linemen. With a game week practice schedule but no game, there is also the potential pitfall of a lull with a team that has playing against one another for weeks. Henson touched on all those topics and more following USC’s first Tuesday morning practice with all the students back hustling and bustling their way around campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
USC LB Shane Lee updates defensive chemistry in fall camp
Junior linebacker Shane Lee has already made an immediate impact on the USC program after transferring from Alabama this offseason. The 6-foot, 245-pound inside linebacker was lauded by coaches for his work ethic in the spring, something that quickly earned him a leadership role. With his experience and ability to stop the run — which is much needed for a Trojan team that finished No. 81 nationally in rushing defense last season — Lee will likely be relied on heavily this season.
UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Finishes at No. 4 in the Nation
With the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class moved up to No. 4 in the nation. Canka has been ranked a three-star prospect, the No. 147th prospect in the country for 2022. Adding him to the class of five-star combo guard Amari Bailey (No. 9), five-star...
Brandon Williams Down to Two; Inside Scoop on UCLA Official Visit
Brandon Williams, the 6-7 forward from Middle Village (New York) Chris the King, officially visited UCLA last week. Bruin Report Online received the inside scoop on the visit and where Williams' recruitment stands.
CBS Sports
UCLA basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
After returning nearly everyone from its magical 2021 Final Four run, UCLA is finally bidding farewell to some of the stalwarts of coach Mick Cronin's early years on the job. Gone from a 27-8 team that reached the Sweet 16 in March are leading scorer Johnny Juzang, all-around wing Jules Bernard and trusty big man Cody Riley.
RELATED PEOPLE
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football week one schedule (Thursday-Saturday)
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted. Estancia vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Capo Valley Chrisitan vs. Calvary Chapel at Segerstron, 7:30 p.m. Los Alamitos at American Heritage, 1 p.m. University vs. Magnolia at Western. Pacifica at Linfield Christian. Source: CIF Southern Section, changes, please email timburt@ocsportszone.com.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
laschoolreport.com
Four things Carvalho learned from following chronically absent students
After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able...
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis
The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
scenicstates.com
10 Largest Convention Centers in the US
Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...
Paradise Dynasty Replacing Din Tai Fung in The Americana at Brand
The restaurant will feature space for a smaller outpost of Le Shrimp Noodle Bar
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat
If you want the best steak around, then look no further than any of these 3 top rated steakhouses. Best Steak Restaurants in Los Angeles for a Perfect Grade-A DinnerCarlito's Los Angeles / yelp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westsidetoday.com
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by the L.A Marathon.
dailybruin.com
Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters
This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
kalw.org
High-speed rail passes another hurdle
The San Jose Spotlight reports that last week, the California High-Speed Rail Authority board voted unanimously to approve the environmental impact report along the 49-mile section from San Francisco to San Jose. This section of the project is estimated to cost more than five billion dollars. When the full length...
SFGate
Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June
Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed...
Comments / 0