Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Tahj Washington talks USC receiver room competition, chemistry, overall team growth

With so much talent in the USC wide receiver room, it’s easy to forget names. The transfer fortification of the room brought Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, Mario Williams, Brenden Rice, and Terrell Bynum to Troy and it may have made it easier to forget that redshirt junior Tahj Washington is one of two returning starters (along with Gary Bryant, Jr.). After transferring from Memphis as a 2020 Football Writers Freshman All-American first team member, Washington started 11 games at wide receiver in the 2021 season as a redshirt sophomore for USC. He had 54 receptions (second on USC) for 602 yards (11.1 avg) with one touchdowns, as well as seven kickoff returns for 121 yards (17.3 avg) and one tackle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener

One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC OC/OL coach Josh Henson assesses left tackle competition, position depth, team chemistry

Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson knows his group has eyes on it as we get closer to USC’s season opener September 3 against Rice. There is a left tackle competition to be settled, and there is the neverending search for depth pieces that Henson can trust beyond the veteran first team of Trojan offensive linemen. With a game week practice schedule but no game, there is also the potential pitfall of a lull with a team that has playing against one another for weeks. Henson touched on all those topics and more following USC’s first Tuesday morning practice with all the students back hustling and bustling their way around campus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC LB Shane Lee updates defensive chemistry in fall camp

Junior linebacker Shane Lee has already made an immediate impact on the USC program after transferring from Alabama this offseason. The 6-foot, 245-pound inside linebacker was lauded by coaches for his work ethic in the spring, something that quickly earned him a leadership role. With his experience and ability to stop the run — which is much needed for a Trojan team that finished No. 81 nationally in rushing defense last season — Lee will likely be relied on heavily this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football week one schedule (Thursday-Saturday)

Games at 7 p.m. unless noted. Estancia vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Capo Valley Chrisitan vs. Calvary Chapel at Segerstron, 7:30 p.m. Los Alamitos at American Heritage, 1 p.m. University vs. Magnolia at Western. Pacifica at Linfield Christian. Source: CIF Southern Section, changes, please email timburt@ocsportszone.com.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
laschoolreport.com

Four things Carvalho learned from following chronically absent students

After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able...
LOS ANGELES, CA
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California's Drought Crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
scenicstates.com

10 Largest Convention Centers in the US

Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dailybruin.com

Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters

This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kalw.org

High-speed rail passes another hurdle

The San Jose Spotlight reports that last week, the California High-Speed Rail Authority board voted unanimously to approve the environmental impact report along the 49-mile section from San Francisco to San Jose. This section of the project is estimated to cost more than five billion dollars. When the full length...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

