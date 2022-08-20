The Stranger in Our Bed follows Charlotte, who is feeling trapped in her marriage to a wealthy and controlling husband. Startattle.com – The Stranger in Our Bed 2022. Charlotte soon begins an affair with another man, who one day mysteriously disappears without a trace. Behind her husband’s back, she secretly begins an investigation into his disappearance, teaming up with her lover’s sister to uncover the truth behind what happened. It quickly becomes clear that nothing is as it seems, and after becoming a witnesses to a murder, the two become entangled in a dark and twisted game of cat-and-mouse. With bodies piling up, Charlotte must uncover what’s really going on – before it’s too late.

