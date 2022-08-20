ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Stranger in Our Bed (2022 movie) trailer, release date

The Stranger in Our Bed follows Charlotte, who is feeling trapped in her marriage to a wealthy and controlling husband. Startattle.com – The Stranger in Our Bed 2022. Charlotte soon begins an affair with another man, who one day mysteriously disappears without a trace. Behind her husband’s back, she secretly begins an investigation into his disappearance, teaming up with her lover’s sister to uncover the truth behind what happened. It quickly becomes clear that nothing is as it seems, and after becoming a witnesses to a murder, the two become entangled in a dark and twisted game of cat-and-mouse. With bodies piling up, Charlotte must uncover what’s really going on – before it’s too late.
Everything I Know About Love (Season 1) Peacock, trailer, release date

The central love story of Everything I Know About Love is between childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy. Startattle.com – Everything I Know About Love | Peacock. But the series is also a raucous girl gang show, set in a 2012 London house-share inhabited by four girls – Maggie, Birdy and their mates from university, Amara and Nell. It dives into bad dates, heartaches, and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?
Mike (Episode 1 & 2) Hulu, Trevante Rhodes, Harvey Keitel, trailer, release date

Mike explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson, who is considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. Startattle.com – Mike | Hulu. The limited series is a no-holds barred look at the life of Tyson – and it is one wild ride. Focusing the lens on Tyson, the series examines class and race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.
Archer (Season 13 Episode 1) “The Big Con” trailer, release date

Free drinks, party rooms and swag bags are just a few of the things the gang is not enjoying at the world’s foremost spy convention, Clandesti-con! Startattle.com – Archer | FXX. Network: FXX. Episode title: “The Big Con”. Release date: August 24, 2022 at 10pm EST. Cast:
