Everton scraped through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a tough 1-0 victory at League One side Fleetwood.A first-half goal from Demarai Gray, who was a late addition to the Everton starting line-up after Tom Davies was injured in the warm-up, gave Frank Lampard’s side a victory they had to work hard for.Everton had the better start with Dwight McNeil wasting a glorious chance to open the scoring early in the game before Gray struck in the 28th minute after the visitors made the most of Brendan Wiredu’s mistake at the back.Fleetwood worked hard and caused the...

