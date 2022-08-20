ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demarai Gray effort enough as Everton edge Carabao Cup win at Fleetwood

Everton scraped through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a tough 1-0 victory at League One side Fleetwood.A first-half goal from Demarai Gray, who was a late addition to the Everton starting line-up after Tom Davies was injured in the warm-up, gave Frank Lampard’s side a victory they had to work hard for.Everton had the better start with Dwight McNeil wasting a glorious chance to open the scoring early in the game before Gray struck in the 28th minute after the visitors made the most of Brendan Wiredu’s mistake at the back.Fleetwood worked hard and caused the...
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
Everton 1-0 Fleetwood: Carabao Cup Instant Reaction | Tidy

Frank Lampard made a number of changes but stuck with his favoured formation. Asmir Begovic started in goal, with Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Reece Welch (marking his first team full debut) in front of him. Nathan Patterson on the right, with Ruben Vinagre coming in on the opposite wing. Tom Davies was injured in warmups and was replaced by Demarai Gray, so Amadou Onana went in the middle, with Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi, while Salomon Rondon started up top.
Irish Premiership: Coleraine go top as Glentoran & Crusaders hit late winners

Matthew Shevlin scored a hat-trick as Coleraine moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 4-2 victory away to Carrick Rangers. Luke Turner hit the winner as Cliftonville beat Ballymena United 2-1 at the Showgrounds after Jack Henderson cancelled out Ryan Curran's opener. Philip Lowry and Johnny...
'Was it a great performance? I wouldn't say so'

Bastian Schweinsteiger was delighted Manchester United beat Liverpool on Monday - but admitted he thought Jurgen Klopp's team were the better side. The German World Cup winner spent two years at Old Trafford and has kept a close eye on the difficulties his former club have experienced. "I support United...
On this day (22 August 1964) Sunderland hand shock debut to 15-year-old keeper!

Sunderland’s first game back in the top flight after winning promotion in 1964 was against Leicester City – however we took on our Midlands opponents without two hugely influential components of that successful side. Manager Alan Brown had left for Sheffield Wednesday in acrimonious circumstances, while regular keeper...
