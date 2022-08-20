Read full article on original website
Demarai Gray effort enough as Everton edge Carabao Cup win at Fleetwood
Everton scraped through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a tough 1-0 victory at League One side Fleetwood.A first-half goal from Demarai Gray, who was a late addition to the Everton starting line-up after Tom Davies was injured in the warm-up, gave Frank Lampard’s side a victory they had to work hard for.Everton had the better start with Dwight McNeil wasting a glorious chance to open the scoring early in the game before Gray struck in the 28th minute after the visitors made the most of Brendan Wiredu’s mistake at the back.Fleetwood worked hard and caused the...
Watch Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz score straight from a corner for the second time this season in Carabao vs Bolton
DOUGLAS LUIZ scored straight from a corner as Aston Villa took on Bolton in the League Cup. Steven Gerrard's side found themselves 1-0 down at the League One outfit when the Brazilian stepped up to take a 36th minute set p[ece. Luiz, 24, lofted it towards the back post... and...
Fulham suffer shock League Cup exit against fourth-tier Crawley
Fulham suffered an embarrassing League Cup exit as the Premier League side were beaten 2-0 by Crawley in a second round shock on Tuesday. The Cottagers joined Norwich and Leeds on the list of top-flight clubs who have suffered cup embarrassment at Crawley in recent years.
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
Carabao Cup second round: League Two Crawley get better of Fulham, Aston Villa come from behind against Bolton
League Two side Crawley provided the biggest shock of the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday as they knocked out Premier League side Fulham - a team ranked 73 places above them in the English football pyramid. Kevin Betsy's side sit second bottom of the English Football League following a...
Everton 1-0 Fleetwood: Carabao Cup Instant Reaction | Tidy
Frank Lampard made a number of changes but stuck with his favoured formation. Asmir Begovic started in goal, with Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Reece Welch (marking his first team full debut) in front of him. Nathan Patterson on the right, with Ruben Vinagre coming in on the opposite wing. Tom Davies was injured in warmups and was replaced by Demarai Gray, so Amadou Onana went in the middle, with Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi, while Salomon Rondon started up top.
Rotherham United 0-1 Morecambe: Arthur Gnahoua scores winner for League One side
League One Morecambe beat Championship Rotherham to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup. Arthur Gnahoua scored the winner when his low shot from the angle of the area squirmed underneath Millers goalkeeper Josh Vickers. The home side went in search of an equaliser to force penalties but Chiedozie...
Premier League MW3 Round-Up | Liverpool Remain Winless and Arsenal Impress
Another weekend of Premier League drama comes to an end, as Liverpool's torrid start continues with defeat, Arsenal impress to go top, and Manchester City drop points.
Iversen’s shootout heroics save Leicester from shock at Stockport
The goalkeeper made three saves in the shootout on his debut as Leicester won 3-1 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes
Irish Premiership: Coleraine go top as Glentoran & Crusaders hit late winners
Matthew Shevlin scored a hat-trick as Coleraine moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 4-2 victory away to Carrick Rangers. Luke Turner hit the winner as Cliftonville beat Ballymena United 2-1 at the Showgrounds after Jack Henderson cancelled out Ryan Curran's opener. Philip Lowry and Johnny...
Chris Jullien thanks Lennon and Kennedy but Postecoglou blanked in farewell message
Christopher Jullien has sent an emotional farewell message to Celtic after completing his one million euros transfer to Montpellier this afternoon, signing a three year deal with the French side. “Now is the time for goodbye. First of all I would like to thank the fans for the warm welcome...
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts, Motherwell, St Johnstone, Dundee Utd
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says the Ibrox club will be "smart" with their red card appeals after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hibernian, a game which saw both John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos sent off. (Daily Record) Meanwhile, Hibernian goalkeeper David Marshall believes the introduction of VAR is unlikely to...
'That's Second Nature To Us' - Emma Hayes Ahead Of Chelsea Women's 2022/23 Season
Chelsea women completed their pre-season tour of the USA with a 1-0 victory versus Portland Thorns and the performances have provided a lot of excitement for head coach Emma Hayes.
Talking Tactics: Michael O'Neill fails to emulate Sunderland as Black Cats win 1-0 at Stoke
Alex Neil deployed his Sunderland side in his tried and tested 3-Box-3 formation again in the weekend’s win at Stoke. The only change from the loss against Sheffield United was the suspended Dan Neil being replaced by Jay Matete. Corry Evans, however, did make a welcome return from injury and started on the bench.
'Was it a great performance? I wouldn't say so'
Bastian Schweinsteiger was delighted Manchester United beat Liverpool on Monday - but admitted he thought Jurgen Klopp's team were the better side. The German World Cup winner spent two years at Old Trafford and has kept a close eye on the difficulties his former club have experienced. "I support United...
On this day (22 August 1964) Sunderland hand shock debut to 15-year-old keeper!
Sunderland’s first game back in the top flight after winning promotion in 1964 was against Leicester City – however we took on our Midlands opponents without two hugely influential components of that successful side. Manager Alan Brown had left for Sheffield Wednesday in acrimonious circumstances, while regular keeper...
