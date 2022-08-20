Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Agriculture Online
Ascot, Marsh insure grain ship from Ukraine's Black Sea ports
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Broker Marsh and Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said on Tuesday they have provided coverage for a vessel carrying grain and food products from Ukraine's Black Sea ports under its new marine cargo and war insurance facility. Launched last month, it provides coverage up to $50...
RELATED PEOPLE
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's key food exports have fallen by almost half since Russian war
KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Exports of key Ukrainian agricultural commodities have fallen by almost half since the start of the Russian invasion earlier this year compared to the same period in 2021, data from the agriculture ministry showed late on Monday. Russia began its attack on Ukraine on Feb....
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
Agriculture Online
Around 720,000 tonnes of food have left Ukraine under grain export deal
KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A total of 33 cargo ships carrying around 719,549 tonnes of foodstuffs have left Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The Joint Coordination Centre in Turkey that monitors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Ukraine restores Moldova rail link, could carry 10 mln tonnes a year
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has restored a rail link to neighbouring Moldova after a 23-year hiatus and the connection could carry 10 million tonnes of freight a year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Monday. Although he did not specify what kinds of goods, Ukraine is...
Agriculture Online
Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow is committed to Ukraine grain deal
MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Russia is committed to a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock grain exports from Ukraine struck in Istanbul last month. Writing on Telegram, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is "entirely committed" to the deal. (Reporting by Reuters;...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine agricultural exports could rise to 4 mln T in August
KYIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agricultural exports are likely to rise to about 4 million tonnes in August, from 3 million tonnes in July, thanks to the U.N.-brokered deal that unblocked Ukrainian sea ports, a deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Monday. Denys Marchuk, whose organisation...
Agriculture Online
Analyst APK-Inform sees Ukraine's 2022 grain crop down at 52.5-55.4 mln T
KYIV, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could decrease to between 52.5 and 55.4 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has cut the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday. The consultancy said in a report the harvest could include...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Romania's wheat crop down at 9 mln tonnes, ministry says
BUCHAREST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Romania has reaped 9 million tonnes of wheat this year, the agriculture ministry said, as weather and higher production costs caused crops to fall by roughly a fifth from last year. The European Union nation's grain crop stood at a record in 2021, including 11.3...
Agriculture Online
Consultancy SovEcon says Russia's wheat exports down 27% y/y in July-Aug
MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - SovEcon agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday that Russian wheat exports in July-August, the first two months of the 2022/23 season, amounted to 5.9 million tonnes, a decline of 27% from the year-earlier period and the lowest volume since 2017/18. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Egypt's deal for Indian wheat stands, but not shipped yet - minister
CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday that an agreement to buy wheat from India still stood despite recent curbs on Indian exports, although it is unclear when the grain will be shipped. Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has sought to diversify its...
Agriculture Online
IMF understands challenge Egypt faces over bread subsidy, says minister
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday the International Monetary Fund understood the difficulty the government faced in addressing the subsidy on bread, which remains in place for now. Ali Moselhi was speaking to Al Arabiya TV. The IMF said in July it was continuing discussions with...
Agriculture Online
WTO goods trade indicator stable as growth stagnates
GENEVA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that its global goods barometer was stable, pointing to stagnant global trade growth following a COVID-19 triggered slowdown. The Geneva-based body said its goods trade barometer was steady at 100 points, as the drag of the Russia-Ukraine conflict...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat down with global benchmarks, rising harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week following a decline of wheat in Chicago and rising pressure from new crops, analysts said on Monday, adding the pace of exports remained slow and farmers were concerned about storage capacity. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $25 to $325 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 850,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 890,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Prices in the domestic market fell as well as supply is rising rapidly, first of all of low protein 5th grade wheat, according to Sovecon. "Farmers are getting concerned about the storage availability: the crop is huge, sales are sluggish and the sunflower and corn harvest is approaching," Sovecon said, adding that it had observed such a situation for the first time since the 2017/18 season. There is a strong demand from the Russian farmers for grain storage bags and the equipment for them, it added. Russia remains mostly dry and temperatures are above normal, Sovecon said, adding that this could damage spring wheat and some late crops. "This also is becoming an issue for winter planting which is starting currently," it said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains on 172,000 hectares compared to 288,000 hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,375 rbls/t -450 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,100 rbls/t +400 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,950 rbls/t +275 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,420/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,350/t -$10 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $967.3/t -$80.2 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 18*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 92.5 72.0 13.6 Crop, as of same 81.0 60.3 14.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.97 4.35 3.39 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.92 3.21 2.57 date in 2021 Harvested area, 23.3 16.6 4.0 mln hectares Harvested area, as 27.8 18.8 5.6 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn gains nearly 1.5% as U.S. crop deteriorates in hot, dry weather
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures jumped to a one-week high on Tuesday, gaining 1.4% after a U.S. government report showed condition of the crop worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest. Wheat and soybeans rose around half a percent. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Pakistan PM seeks Qatari investment in energy and aviation sectors
ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Qatar to invest in Pakistan's energy and aviation sectors during a meeting with the Qatar Investment Authority in Doha on Tuesday, according to a statement from Sharif's office. Sharif travelled to Qatar earlier on Tuesday in hopes of attracting...
Comments / 0