This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Essence
8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago
From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love
If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
Hot dog poll: Fat Johnnie’s, ‘a great Southwest Side tradition’
CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Fat Johnnie’s Hot Dogs is among the most delicious dogs in the city. If you didn’t know what you were looking […]
After child injured in Englewood shooting, Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses Chicago violence
A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot on the city's South Side Monday, Chicago police said.
wgnradio.com
OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois
Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
Groundbreaking for 58 ‘affordable’ apartments in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO — The first of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West housing developments broke ground Wednesday morning. According to the initiative’s website, Evergreen Imagine is a mixed-use development consisting of two buildings going up on vacant land. The first, at 79th and Green, is set to contain 28 residential units and a ground-floor commercial space. […]
947wls.com
Museum of Science and Industry announces 4 August Free Days
What’s better than a day at the museum? A FREE day at the museum!. The Museum of Science and Industry just announced 4 free days for all Illinois Residents. On August 23rd, 24th, 30th, and 31st bring your Driver’s License or State ID and get into the museum for free.
nypressnews.com
Whitney Young High School new principal Rickey Harris talks plans for the future
CHICAGO (WLS) — There are 43 new principals starting across Chicago Public Schools, including the new head of Whitney M. Young Magnet High School Rickey Harris. Harris set the tone for the 2022-2023 set a tone of togetherness and teamwork in his first meeting with teachers and staff. He is only the school’s fourth principal in nearly 50 years, and said he understands the weight and magnitude of leading the institution.
Project H.O.O.D. works to change peoples' lives
Project H.O.O.D. is working to mentor residents of Woodlawn and Englewood to end the cycle of poverty, violence and incarceration. The organization runs many programs to build a stronger community.
wgnradio.com
‘Quiet quitting’ may not be what you think it is
Kathy Caprino, women’s career and leadership coach and author of The Most Powerful You: 7 Bravery-Boosting Paths to Career Bliss, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what ‘quiet quitting‘ is and how the coronavirus pandemic played a role in why more people are doing it.
Fast Casual
Freddy's hitting up Chi-Town
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is accelerating development in Illinois with the signing of a multi-unit development agreement with Asif Poonja of JAM Equities to bring six locations to Chicago. The announcement builds on the brand's development there this earlier this year, adding 13 locations to its pipeline for the market in Q1.
5mag.net
House Music comes to Shedd Aquarium
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is hosting a series of Thursday evening events this September featuring Chicago house DJs playing along the city lakefront and among its aquatic creatures. Shedd After Hours House Party takes place Thursday evenings on September 8, September 15, and September 22 at the Shedd Aquarium (1200...
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans
CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
Austin Weekly News
From vacant lot to public plaza, new West Side park shines and shades
City of Chicago officials formally opened POPGrove, one of its Public Outdoor Plaza (POP!) spaces, at 4453 W. Madison St. in West Garfield Park on Aug. 19. What used to be a vacant lot is now a family-friendly plaza that includes “a shaded grove along the sidewalk, active and passive recreation spaces in the center, and a natural playscape in a rear yard,” according to a description of the plaza by city officials.
Chicago license plate No. 1, a 'holy grail' artifact, is up for auction
The stamped-aluminum plate from 1904, owned by late collector Lee Hartung of Glenview, bears the telltale number “1” and was issued well over a century ago to prominent lawyer and auto enthusiast Arthur J. Eddy.
500 South Side students get free haircuts, school supplies before returning to CPS classrooms
Ahead of the first day of school, 500 students on Chicago's South Side are getting free haircuts.
Chicago shooting in Brainerd leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, CPD says
Chicago police are investigating a shooting on the South Side that left one person killed and two others injured.
Frustrated CPS parents have no bus transportation for their kids with special needs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first day of classes for Chicago Public Schools (CPS) started with transportation troubles.CPS vowed to prioritize transportation for special needs students, yet a number of parents tell CBS 2 they are dealing with late rides, no-shows and a lack of answers.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from CPS headquarters as it was a hectic day for parents and staff.The phones are certainly ringing on Monday with phone calls from parents with plenty of questions. Some are asking 'how will my kid get to school?'It was just 12 days ago that CPS said in a statement they would...
977wmoi.com
Chicago’s Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog Named One of the Best
An Illinois hot dog has been named as one of the best in the country, but it isn’t the usual frankfurter you would expect. The Hot Dog Box, located in Chicago, has created the Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable’s list of the “Thirteen Best Hot Dogs in America.” The creation features a steak dog with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon and a cabbage and carrot medley on a pretzel bun.
