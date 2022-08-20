Read full article on original website
Allies Rally Behind Indiana NAACP’s Black Student Achievement Proposal
Four months after the NAACP State Conference released an aggressive plan to close deep and persistent gaps in Black student achievement — and with the state’s 1.12 million children returning to school — leaders in the civil rights group continue to build momentum around that road map. The Indiana Black Academic Excellence plan, released in April, […]
WISH-TV
Community Link: Celebrating the life of Major Taylor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Indiana University Health Momentum Indy content manager, Dan Lee of Zipp and Olivia...
WISH-TV
49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival happens this weekend
The Indianapolis Greek Festival is one of Central Indiana’s oldest and largest ethnic festivals hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral!. Spokesperson Lenie Tsakonas joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s 49th annual festival. The event features and...
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
fishers.in.us
Blues Fest Returns for Labor Day Weekend Music at the Nickel Plate District AMP
The Nickel Plate District AMP will host the 10th annual Blues Fest over Labor Day weekend, September 2 and 3. The free two-night festival includes performances by renowned local and national blues artists. New this year, Saturday night will be themed Ladies in Blues to highlight female artists in the genre.
Indianapolis Recorder
Longtime journalist returns to Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper as editor-in-chief
The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper, one of the nation’s oldest and most respected Black publications, announces the selection of Brandon Perry as its editor-in-chief. “Brandon is an amazing journalist whose professional expertise, strong leadership skills, and passion for the community make him the ideal person to serve at the helm of the newsroom,” said Recorder President and CEO Robert Shegog. “I look forward to Brandon serving in this capacity and continuing the rich legacy of our historical newspaper.”
Bottleworks District announces 3 new tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — The Bottleworks District is getting three new tenants. Two of those tenants will be located in the district's preexisting buildings and the third will be in a new building that's part of the district's Phase II expansion. StretchLab, First American Title Insurance Company and national CPA and...
Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert
Cook Medical is still working on the "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store to put on the corner. It's adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.
WISH-TV
Summit lets youths shares concerns with IMPD officers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday was listening to concerns from the Indianapolis youth. The department hosted its Engaged 2002 youth summit at the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, 1433 N. Meridian St. The goal was to bridge the gap between officers and kids. Children got a chance to see into a world they aren’t familiar with and ask the big questions.
hoosieragtoday.com
‘As I See It’ by Gary Truitt: The Dumbing Down of the Indiana State Fair
The Indiana State Fair is entering the home stretch. For those of us who have regularly attended the Fair, there was something different about it this year. I have been struggling to try and put my finger on it. I think it is not one thing, but a whole lot of little things that gave the Fair a different feel.
Fox 59
Eat, drink & dance at Indy GreekFest!
INDIANAPOLIS — Lenie Tsakonas from Indianapolis Greek Festival stopped by to share a few of the delicious and authentic goodies you’ll be able to sample at this year’s GreekFest. The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival takes place Friday, August 26th from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. as well...
These Indiana historic landmarks are in the most danger according to new list
From a church designed by a trailblazing Black architect to a neglected mansion, an Indiana organization is warning people about 10 historic Indiana landmarks in jeopardy.
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
indyschild.com
Take a Ride on the Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown this October
The Sullivan Express is back with non-stop service to PumpkinTown! PumpkinTown! During the month of October, families can board the train at Sullivan Hardware and Garden’s Allisonville location and enjoy fun Halloween and fall fun activities for the whole family. Tickets for the 2022 PumpkinTown Sullivan Express go on...
readthereporter.com
Carmel PD welcomes eight new officers
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
Greenwood Police, like many Indiana police departments, faces recruitment challenge
GREENWOOD, Ind. — To help recruit more police to IMPD, the city of Indianapolis is boosting salaries and adding bonuses for new officers. But law enforcement recruitment challenges aren't exclusive to Indy. The Greenwood Police Department is competing for cops, too. Ofc. Nicole Lisch was top of her class...
North Split project 'on track', local businesses optimistic about completion
The Indiana Department of Transportation's (INDOT) $350 million north split project is on track to be completed in time, but it hasn't stopped frustration among drivers and business owners.
indyschild.com
11 Best Pumpkin Patches in Indianapolis
It all starts with the pumpkin spice latte, then the turning of the leaves, and before we know it, our weeks are spent dreaming of pumpkin patches and our weekends are spent hunting for them. Ready to find the perfect pumpkin this fall? Look no further than one of these...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
