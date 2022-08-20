Read full article on original website
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
Hall Of Fame QB & Chiefs Legend Len Dawson Dead At 87
6:42 AM PT -- Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is mourning the loss ... saying in a note to the former QB on his Twitter account, "The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever." "Prayers to his family," he added. Sad news in the football world...
Patrick Mahomes reacts to passing of Chiefs legend Len Dawson
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson just passed away at the age of 87. The tributes have been pouring in from all over, and it’s no surprise to see Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes pay his respects. Mahomes took to Twitter Wednesday morning to honor Dawson:. Patrick Mahomes...
Sammy Watkins has shocking Patrick Mahomes & Aaron Rodgers comments
While wide receiver Sammy Watkins has yet to even play a regular season game with the Green Bay Packers, he’s already ready to make a judgment between his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and one of his old quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. During a recent interview...
Andy Reid Announces Significant Chiefs Injury News
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Blake Bell underwent surgery on a hip flexor injury. When speaking to reporters Tuesday, Reid wouldn't confirm whether the team will place Bell on the injured reserve. However, he doesn't anticipate the tight end returning soon. "I don’t think it’s going...
Chiefs Roster Cutdown Tracker: KC Trims Down to 80
In accordance with the league's Tuesday afternoon deadline, the Chiefs are cutting their roster down.
Who to root for when it’s not the Kansas City Chiefs?
Excitement is percolating everywhere you look among NFL fan bases, the feeling in Chiefs Kingdom is no different. We’re now 27 days away from the opening night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and only 30 days away from the entire league kicking off on September 11. Each fan base is foaming at the mouth, ready for their team to kick off and start their respective journeys towards either a complete dumpster fire, all-out mediocrity, an overachieving season, or a disappointing ending.
NASCAR And The University Of Alabama Announce First Of Its Kind Partnership
Could The Miami Heat Look To Sign This Former All-Star Forward?
Former No. 1 overall pick and six-time All-Star Blake Griffin remains an unrestricted free agent this NBA offseason and he could end up being a key addition for the Miami Heat.
Former Tigers LB Nick Bolton Taking Charge with Kansas City Chiefs
Former Tiger Nick Bolton is hoping to make an impact with the Kansas City Chiefs
