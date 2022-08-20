ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning, SC

Comments / 2

WIS-TV

Orangeburg Co. investigators searching for stolen race car

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month. “We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” sheriff Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Daizhan Perry turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of attempted murder. Officials say Perry is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident at Calvin’s Place in Rembert on Friday, July 29, 2022. Notice a spelling...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Suspect found hiding in bathroom ceiling at Manning gas station

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Manning Police Department, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office assisted in arresting a suspect. The suspect, Aaron King, was seen by an officer at Murphy’s Gas Station near Walmart. The officer noticed King had a general session bench warrant and tried to...
wach.com

Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Teenaged shooting suspect turns self in to police in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old shooting suspect turned himself in to police Monday in Sumter. Rakim Da’Veon Wells of Clement St. is charged with:. Police were called to a home on Barwick Rd at 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a family member found the 43-year-old James Matthew McCoy, Jr. wounded inside the home.
SUMTER, SC
manninglive.com

Sheriff's department looking for information on Gable shooting

On August 22, 2022, Clarendon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the call of a gunshot victim and shooting incident at Big Daddy's Club on Hwy 301 in the Gable community of Clarendon County. Deputies arrived to find one victim, a security person, who was actively working at the location, with a gunshot wound to the left hand. The victim was immediately transported by EMS to McLeod Health Clarendon. Deputies discovered numerous shell casings in the parking area and in the roadway on the north and south sides of the club. Witnesses stated there was a large crowd of people outside of the club when an altercation occured involving gunfire. Witnesses stated there were multiple shooters involved with this incident. Several vehicles were also struck by gunfire. The motive for this act of violence is unkown at the present time.
GABLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Kingstree man arrested on drug charges, alcohol license violation

A Williamsburg County man is facing multiple drug offenses and a charge of selling beer or wine without a license, according to a Aug. 22 news release from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Teridal Deshon Burgess, 43, of Kingstree was arrested Aug. 18 in connection with charges of possession of...
KINGSTREE, SC
News19 WLTX

Man turns self in day after Sumter neighborhood shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a 19-year-old has turned himself in following a Sunday shooting on Barwick Road that left a man in critical condition. In a statement released on Monday afternoon, police said Rakim Da'Veon Wells was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail. Police...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Columbia gang member sentenced to five years on a gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Raekwon Cortez Ford, 25, of Columbia, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In late November 2019, several automobiles were broken into and various items stolen, including an iPhone. One of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
WIS-TV

Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
SUMTER, SC
WLTX.com

Victim in Sunday crash in Orangeburg identified

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — We now know the name of the victim who died in Sunday's crash in Orangeburg County outside of Eutawville. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, police said the crash happened just before noon on Sunday. Tidwell said the crash occurred on Branchdale Highway (SC-45) near Belfast Avenue about three miles south of Eutawville.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

