WIS-TV
Orangeburg Co. investigators searching for stolen race car
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month. “We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” sheriff Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”
WIS-TV
Suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Daizhan Perry turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of attempted murder. Officials say Perry is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident at Calvin’s Place in Rembert on Friday, July 29, 2022. Notice a spelling...
WIS-TV
Winnsboro police arrest three teenagers in connection with recent drive-by shootings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Winnsboro police continue to investigate a string of shootings in the last month that have left one man dead, and five teenagers injured. The most recent shooting happened on Friday night. 21-year-old Martez Hughes was shot and killed at an Exxon gas station at the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and Ninth Street.
Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
The Post and Courier
Assault charges dropped for Columbia-area deputy fired after pulling woman by hair
COLUMBIA — Assault charges against a former Richland County deputy were dropped Aug. 23 after the victim, who was grabbed by the hair and thrown to the ground, didn’t show up for court. Former Deputy Kyle Oliver was fired from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and arrested on...
WIS-TV
Suspect found hiding in bathroom ceiling at Manning gas station
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Manning Police Department, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office assisted in arresting a suspect. The suspect, Aaron King, was seen by an officer at Murphy’s Gas Station near Walmart. The officer noticed King had a general session bench warrant and tried to...
wach.com
Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
WIS-TV
Teenaged shooting suspect turns self in to police in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old shooting suspect turned himself in to police Monday in Sumter. Rakim Da’Veon Wells of Clement St. is charged with:. Police were called to a home on Barwick Rd at 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a family member found the 43-year-old James Matthew McCoy, Jr. wounded inside the home.
Report: Man meets woman through dating app, robs her at gunpoint
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is in custody after he allegedly met with a woman through a dating app and stole her car early Monday morning, according to a police report. According to a report provided to News 2, North Charleston Police were dispatched to a reported robbery early Monday morning just after […]
manninglive.com
Sheriff's department looking for information on Gable shooting
On August 22, 2022, Clarendon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the call of a gunshot victim and shooting incident at Big Daddy's Club on Hwy 301 in the Gable community of Clarendon County. Deputies arrived to find one victim, a security person, who was actively working at the location, with a gunshot wound to the left hand. The victim was immediately transported by EMS to McLeod Health Clarendon. Deputies discovered numerous shell casings in the parking area and in the roadway on the north and south sides of the club. Witnesses stated there was a large crowd of people outside of the club when an altercation occured involving gunfire. Witnesses stated there were multiple shooters involved with this incident. Several vehicles were also struck by gunfire. The motive for this act of violence is unkown at the present time.
The Post and Courier
Kingstree man arrested on drug charges, alcohol license violation
A Williamsburg County man is facing multiple drug offenses and a charge of selling beer or wine without a license, according to a Aug. 22 news release from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Teridal Deshon Burgess, 43, of Kingstree was arrested Aug. 18 in connection with charges of possession of...
Man turns self in day after Sumter neighborhood shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a 19-year-old has turned himself in following a Sunday shooting on Barwick Road that left a man in critical condition. In a statement released on Monday afternoon, police said Rakim Da'Veon Wells was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail. Police...
wach.com
Columbia gang member sentenced to five years on a gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Raekwon Cortez Ford, 25, of Columbia, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In late November 2019, several automobiles were broken into and various items stolen, including an iPhone. One of...
WIS-TV
Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
WIS-TV
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
WIS-TV
Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
WLTX.com
Victim in Sunday crash in Orangeburg identified
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — We now know the name of the victim who died in Sunday's crash in Orangeburg County outside of Eutawville. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, police said the crash happened just before noon on Sunday. Tidwell said the crash occurred on Branchdale Highway (SC-45) near Belfast Avenue about three miles south of Eutawville.
cbs17
3 officers suspended after beating South Carolina man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’
MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/WNCN) — A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma. The man, Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, fled the store and all law enforcement...
WIS-TV
Criminal case dismissed against former deputy accused of pulling hair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) A Richland County judge dismissed a criminal assault case against a former Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy Tuesday. Judge Philip Newsom dismissed the case against Kyle Oliver after the alleged victim didn’t show up to court and discovery wasn’t provided to the defense by the prosecution.
