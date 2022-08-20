On August 22, 2022, Clarendon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the call of a gunshot victim and shooting incident at Big Daddy's Club on Hwy 301 in the Gable community of Clarendon County. Deputies arrived to find one victim, a security person, who was actively working at the location, with a gunshot wound to the left hand. The victim was immediately transported by EMS to McLeod Health Clarendon. Deputies discovered numerous shell casings in the parking area and in the roadway on the north and south sides of the club. Witnesses stated there was a large crowd of people outside of the club when an altercation occured involving gunfire. Witnesses stated there were multiple shooters involved with this incident. Several vehicles were also struck by gunfire. The motive for this act of violence is unkown at the present time.

GABLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO