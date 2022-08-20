Read full article on original website
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Twist in Whitey Bulger murder case: Inmates at West Virginia prison knew in advance he was coming
Inmates at the prison where James “Whitey” Bulger was killed knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being transferred there, according to a transcript of a phone call between one of the suspects and his mother. “We’re getting ready to get another higher profile person here tonight,”...
Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation that would require hospitals in the state to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk. Texas sued Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Xavier Becerra last month, arguing that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a federal law commonly referred to as EMTALA, doesn’t require doctors to provide abortions if doing so would violate a state law. In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix temporarily blocked the government from enforcing the guidance in Texas, saying the guidance force physicians to place the health of the pregnant person over that of the fetus or embryo even though EMTALA “is silent as to abortion.” He also said the guidance couldn’t be enforced against members of two national anti-abortion medical organizations, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Christian Medical and Dental Associations. Performing an abortion creates an “emergency medical condition” in the fetus or embryo, the judge wrote.
SD ethics board puts it to Noem whether to fight allegations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license isn’t likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself.
Michigan appeals court stops Legislature's legal effort to overturn abortion order
The Michigan Court of Appeals denied a request from the Republican-controlled Legislature to consider reviewing and possible overturning a lower court's order that sought to bar county prosecutors from enforcing a state law criminalizing most abortions. Issued Wednesday, the one-sentence ruling has little impact on the accessibility of abortion in Michigan. The court's decision is not connected to a preliminary injunction issued last week by an Oakland County judge that bars prosecutors in Michigan's largest counties...
Bill restricting use of rap lyrics as evidence in court passes in CA Senate
Governor Gavin Newsom is set to sign a bill that restricts the usage of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal proceedings. The bill, sponsored by Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles), passed California state Senate on Monday.
