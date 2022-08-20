ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAI Outdoor Hospitality Brokers Closes on Four Transactions Totaling Over $46M

Recently, Colorado-based NAI Outdoor Hospitality Brokers closed on four park transactions across Colorado, Texas, and North Carolina for a combined total of over $46 million, as per a report. The parks include the two-park Oasis RV Resorts portfolio in Durango, Colorado and Amarillo, Texas acquired by Robers Resorts. NAI also...
TACO Webinar Tackles Emergency Situation Insurance Risks Park Operators Face

In the recent webinar hosted by the Texas Association of Campground Owners (TACO), Leavitt Recreation & Hospitality Insurance Vice President Chris Hipple delved into the importance of creating written emergency response plans for emergencies and other incidents at parks. Hipple said that the plans should have detailed instructions on how...
Masks Once Again Required in Shenandoah National Park Buildings

Shenandoah National Park has reinstated mandatory mask-wearing in park buildings. Beginning today, August 22, masks must be worn in all buildings in the park. The change comes in compliance with the National Park Service policy and CDC guidance as well as in response to the high transmission rates in the park’s area.
