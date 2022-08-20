Photos: Sam Burns through the years

Sam Burns is one of the rising stars of American golf.

Hailing from Shreveport, Louisiana, and claiming LSU as his alma mater, Burns is making a name for himself week in and week out.

In 2014, Burns was named AJGA Player of the Year. At LSU, he earned All-American honors and was named the Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year in 2016-17.

Turning pro in 2017, Burns earned his card through the 2017-18 Web.com Tour season. Making his first start on the PGA Tour during the 2018-19 season, Burns finally broke through in 2021 at the Valspar Championship.

Since then, Burns picked up wins at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, defended his Valspar Championship title in 2022 and defeated world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge.

With plenty of golf ahead of him, it will be interesting to watch the Shreveport Sheriff make his way through the ranks of professional golf.

