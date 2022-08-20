ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Photos: Sam Burns through the years

By Golfweek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AuUrT_0hOksusK00

Sam Burns is one of the rising stars of American golf.

Hailing from Shreveport, Louisiana, and claiming LSU as his alma mater, Burns is making a name for himself week in and week out.

In 2014, Burns was named AJGA Player of the Year. At LSU, he earned All-American honors and was named the Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year in 2016-17.

Turning pro in 2017, Burns earned his card through the 2017-18 Web.com Tour season. Making his first start on the PGA Tour during the 2018-19 season, Burns finally broke through in 2021 at the Valspar Championship.

Since then, Burns picked up wins at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, defended his Valspar Championship title in 2022 and defeated world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge.

With plenty of golf ahead of him, it will be interesting to watch the Shreveport Sheriff make his way through the ranks of professional golf.

© (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlonE_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgoWP_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ecvbf_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLbgh_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Adzjq_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7god_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIVEf_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KI9mC_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ks1u_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kinym_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POhuo_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VU71_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGuJj_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayZKT_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KglMn_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EsR1W_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfk7e_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTL2p_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUafY_0hOksusK00

© (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Max Homa, Cameron Smith enter Tour Championship as the PGA's most profitable outright winners to bet on this season

If Cameron Smith is going to bolt to LIV Golf, as has been reported, his final season with the PGA Tour certainly was one to remember for golf bettors. The Australian started 17 tournaments this year, picking up three wins including the Players Championship (where he was +3300) and Open Championship (+5000). A $100 bet placed on Smith to win each of the 17 contests he played in this season would’ve returned $10,300—or a profit of $8,600, according to PGATour.com’s Ben Everill.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Sports
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Mariota named as honorary captain when Oregon meets Georgia

The Oregon-Georgia game is a pretty big deal in the world of college football and the stars will be out. In keeping with its tradition of recognizing notable team alumni, officials today announced that former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota and former Bulldog tailback Willie McClendon will be honorary captains for their respective alma maters at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia. The honorary captains will join the team captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss prior to the 12:30 p.m. PST kickoff on Sept. 3 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mariota, the current Atlanta Falcons quarterback, played in Eugene from 2011-14. ...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida picks up a pair of crystal ball predictions from 247Sports

A pair of 247Sports recruiting insiders are convinced that three-star Bryce Thornton will wind up a part of the 2023 Florida Gators recruiting class. Both Blake Alderman and Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports logged crystal balls for Thornton on Monday, August 22, with a confidence score of six. Thornton narrowed things down to Florida, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Miami in April and is trending toward the Gators, Tide and Hurricanes. He has official visits lined up to all three programs during the fall.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keita Nakajima makes amateur golf history as first male two-time winner of the Mark H. McCormack Medal

Keita Nakajima has made amateur golf history. The 22-year-old from Japan is the first male player to be awarded the Mark H. McCormack Medal twice as the world’s top men’s amateur golfer and has held the No. 1 ranking for a record 83 weeks. Nakajima and 2020 winner Takumi Kanaya are the only Japanese players to be awarded the medal.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf responded to PGA Tour's changes and Greg Norman trolled with a meme

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour announced numerous changes to its structure, from top players playing in more of the same tournaments to an expanded Player Impact Program and more. Many of these changes, on top of others that were announced previously, are to combat LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed, Greg-Norman led series. Even with the numerous defections of former Tour golfers to LIV Golf, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Wednesday that “the Tour is having its strongest year in (the) history of the PGA Tour and is performing well ahead of budget.”
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See where Auburn stands in USA Today's new re-rank

With the season just around the corner, the time for talk is dying down — but it hasn’t died down quite yet. USA Today’s Paul Myerberg re-ranks every team in the bowl subdivision every week, and this week’s ranking (subscription required) will be the final before college football officially begins with its patented “Week 0” games beginning this weekend. Myerberg ranked the Tigers No. 62 of 131 teams in the rankings, putting them one spot ahead of in-state team Troy and one spot below the Big Ten’s Maryland.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Golf#Sam Greenwood#Lsu#All American#Division#Charles Schwab Challenge#The Shreveport Sheriff#Lrb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chet Holmgren's injury has some Thunder fans excited to tank for Victor Wembanyama

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren reportedly has an injured foot that could keep him sidelined during the upcoming season. Holmgren, a 7-foot center from the Gonzaga Bulldogs who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a very impressive freshman campaign, was otherwise expected to play a big role for the Thunder. He had several promising and encouraging flashes while on the court during NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stewart Mandel predicts Texas and Oklahoma will struggle

Stewart Mandel is back at it again. The writer and editor for The Athletic predicts a long season for Oklahoma and Texas. Texas and Oklahoma certainly have question marks on both sides of the football. The Longhorns will break in a redshirt freshman quarterback and very young offensive line. The Sooners break in an entirely new coaching staff with an exodus of talent to the transfer portal and NFL draft.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Realize the mission;’ Justin Flowe details new motivational NFL-inspired tattoo

Sometimes when you put Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe in front of a microphone, he seems to have a hard time standing still. There’s a lot of energy there, and just minutes after walking off of the football field, you can tell that he is still amped up and ready to hit someone. On Wednesday afternoon, Flowe met with media members to discuss fall practice up to this point and detail the progress made thus far. He was passionate as always, and continually smacking his hands together to mimic the joy he feels when pads are cracking on the field. RelatedJoe Lorig...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy