Dalton Mikal Macenko, 26, of Chandlersville, passed away Sun. Aug. 21, 2022. He was born on Jan. 13, 1996 in Zanesville, a son of Larry (Carol) Macenko and Ashleigh (Brian) Rutter. He was an avid motorcyclist, fan of the OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Indians. He was known to ride his motorcycle shirtless or with a chicken suit. Family came first to him, he didn’t know a stranger, and could light up the whole room. He enjoyed baseball, Twisted Tea and musician Rob Zombie. He is survived by his wife Tabitha Macenko. Three children Brantley, Baine, and Granger. His siblings Tahlor (Alexis) Macenko, Kaitlyn (Slade) Macenko, Kayla Rae, Meagan Duff, Brian Rutter, and Abriana Newsome. Five nieces Kinsley, Gracelynn, Sadie, Addyson, and Alaina. Two nephews Matthew and Mason Todd. He was preceded in death by a nephew Braxton Duff. His grandparents Dennis and Darla Miller and Lawrence and Elaine Macenko. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Fri. Aug. 26, 2022 with services to follow at 7:00 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Jess Allen and Dean Durant officiating.

CHANDLERSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO