Ruth Ann Cleaveland
Ruth Ann Cleaveland (RAZ), 93, of Zanesville, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Clay Gardens Place. Ruth Ann is predeceased by her husband, Russell Cleaveland. Ruth Ann was born on March 22, 1929, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Howard Wesley Johnston and Gladys Mary O’Hara. She...
Michael W. McIntire
Michael W. McIntire, 74 of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2022. He is the son of Shirley Joanne (Drake) and the late Clyde McIntire. Mike was a graduate of Philo High School. He began his early years playing college football before proudly serving in the United States Army. After returning home, he continued with strength and courage while fighting his longest battle for his health, but he did it well, always keeping his “chin up” as he encouraged family to do the same. He worked at the Ohio Power Plant, the Ohio Ferro Alloy, and AK Steel as a millwright.
Lowell S. Rowland
Lowell S Rowland, 82 passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. He was born October 26, 1939 in Pickaway County, the son of Shanklin and Lydda Keeton Rowland. Lowell was a retired Postmaster and an entrepreneur. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Greta, Glenn,...
Darrell Eugene Morgan
Darrell Eugene Morgan, 70, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Darrell was born September 10, 1951 in Sutton, WV, son of the late Robert R. and Eunice (Westfall) Morgan. In addition to his parents, Darrell is also preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Sherri Morgan; and his siblings, Robert Morgan, Jack Morgan and Brenda Belknap Morgan, of West Virginia.
Lawrence “Pete” Peter Dinan
Lawrence “Pete” Peter Dinan, 81 of Zanesville died Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022 at his home following a short illness. He was born February 16, 1941 in Zanesville the son of Thomas R. Dinan and Hilda V. Grandstaff Dinan. Pete was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church...
Wallace Ralph Stotts
Wallace Ralph Stotts, 63 of Philo, passed away August 21, 2022 at Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1959 in Zanesville, son of the late, Ralph Stotts and Emma Wilson Stotts. He worked for Allied Machine Works as a machinist for several years and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Dalton Macenko
Dalton Mikal Macenko, 26, of Chandlersville, passed away Sun. Aug. 21, 2022. He was born on Jan. 13, 1996 in Zanesville, a son of Larry (Carol) Macenko and Ashleigh (Brian) Rutter. He was an avid motorcyclist, fan of the OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Indians. He was known to ride his motorcycle shirtless or with a chicken suit. Family came first to him, he didn’t know a stranger, and could light up the whole room. He enjoyed baseball, Twisted Tea and musician Rob Zombie. He is survived by his wife Tabitha Macenko. Three children Brantley, Baine, and Granger. His siblings Tahlor (Alexis) Macenko, Kaitlyn (Slade) Macenko, Kayla Rae, Meagan Duff, Brian Rutter, and Abriana Newsome. Five nieces Kinsley, Gracelynn, Sadie, Addyson, and Alaina. Two nephews Matthew and Mason Todd. He was preceded in death by a nephew Braxton Duff. His grandparents Dennis and Darla Miller and Lawrence and Elaine Macenko. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Fri. Aug. 26, 2022 with services to follow at 7:00 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Jess Allen and Dean Durant officiating.
Muskingum Valley Boy Scouts
ZANESVILLE, OH- Set up your tents and build a campfire the Muskingum Valley Boy Scouts is ready to teach kids how become a scout right in your own backyard. The Muskingum Valley Boy Scouts job is to serve both youth and families from kindergarten all the way to 21. Scout Master and member of the Boy Scouts Council Alan Hurst, spoke about what kids can learn from joining the scouts.
Sandra L. Hoy
Sandra Lee “Magic Nana” Hoy, 71, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born October 19, 1950, in Zanesville to the late Richard Kyle and Minnie Georgeoff Fenton. She was a graduate of Zanesville High School. Sandra was a Firefighter and EMT for the Roseville Fire Department until her retirement in 2008. She also worked at Brockway Glass. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, woodworking and painting.
Putnam Jamfest 2022 Slated for Saturday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every summer area churches coordinate to provide a street-fair-like gathering to promote Christian values through fellowship and music. Putnam Jamfest 2022 Coordinator Rick Tanner and Rolling Plains United Methodist Church Pastor John Alice talked about the free event and what it brings to the community. “This...
A Night in a Box
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Trulight Ministries on Putnam Avenue is a Christian outreach that assists homeless people here in our community. The outreach began when Pastor Ed Swartz and his wife noticed the amount of homeless people in the neighborhood and felt compelled to offer basic needs to the ones who were down and out.
Senate Candidate Meets with Area Addiction Professionals
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – United States Congressman and Senate Candidate Tim Ryan appeared in Zanesville today to listen to healthcare professionals discuss their work toward handling the opioid crisis here in Muskingum County. The discussion that took place at the Pinnacle Treatment Center dealt with various issues around addiction treatment and recovery.
Lonnie E. Dodson
Lonnie E. Dodson, 75, of Utica, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Sun. Aug. 21, 2022 at his home. He was born on Oct. 12, 1946 in Zanesville, a son of the late Halley and Eva (McCammon) Dodson. He was a member of the VFW Post #9857 in Gahanna and American Legion Post #92 in Utica. He was a United States Army veteran. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Rose (Polen) Dodson. Two sons Douglas (Kellie) Dodson and Shawn (Missy Ray) Dodson. Three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Three nephews Greg, Phil, and Jeff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Kenny Dodson and Terry Dodson. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thur. Aug. 25, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dick Newlon officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery where Zanesville VFW Post #1058 will conduct military honors.
Washington Township Fire Department Hosts “Stop The Bleed”
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Washington Township Fire Department hosted ‘Stop The Bleed,’ training Tuesday afternoon. Anyone from the community was welcome to attend and learn potentially life-saving skills. Attendees of the class learned about life-threatening bleeding and how to stop it via applying direct pressure, a tourniquet,...
WHIZ Radio week two football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week two of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. The Z92 Radio crew will be in Perry County for the Watkins Memorial-Sheridan game. The Generals will look to start the season with back-to-back wins over Licking County teams after hanging on to beat Licking Valley in week one. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Paul Culver Jr. Stadium.
Dog of the Week: Meet Clover
ZANESVILLE, OH- Another day for Pet of the Week and today we got to meet a very lucky dog. Meet Clover, she’s an outgoing dog who loves car rides and loves being around kids. Canine Adoption Center Volunteer Doug Mcquaid, spoke more about Clover. “She’s full of life and...
Game of the Week MVP
ZANESVILLE, OH- Last Friday Zanesville played Newark at White Field, coming away with a major 40-to-14 victory versus the Wildcats!. WHIZ-TV was there with The Community Bank’s MVL Game of the Week and by the end of the game our commentators, had no doubt that Zanesville Junior Drew Doyle would be our Game of the Week MVP brought to you by Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine.
Local High School Sports Scores: 8/22/22
Goal scorers: (BR) Sydnee Maxwell 3, Caitlyn Wilson 1, Chloe Zemba 1. Assists: (BR) Avery Maxwell, Chloe Zemba, Lillie Dosch, Kate Ward. Tri Valley gets into win column for the first time this season. PHILO 3 MORGAN 1. Goal scorers: (Morgan) Reese Azbell 1. MAYSVILLE 2 NEW LEXINGTON 0. WEST...
Routine Patrol Uncovers Drugs in Perry Co.
A routine patrol led to the discovery of drugs in Perry County. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Jeremy Justice observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Toy Store in Thornville around 12:24AM on Sunday. Deputy Justice said two male subjects were slumped over, so he contacted...
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district go on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer...
