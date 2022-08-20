ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
The Independent

‘Everyone was in tears’: Meghan Markle says she had to continue royal tour after baby Archie narrowly escaped bedroom fire

Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa. In the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend, tennis star Serena Williams. At one point in their discussion, they touched upon the expectations of keeping a calm public appearance amid struggles in their personal lives.Markle went into an anecdote from 2019, when she and Harry visited Nyanga township in South Africa as part of their royal duties. Soon after landing in the country, they left four-month-old...
AOL Corp

Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Page Six

A guide to Brooklyn Beckham’s tattoos dedicated to Nicola Peltz

When it comes to wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham quite literally wears his heart on his sleeve. The son of David and Victoria Beckham married the Palm Beach heiress in an extravagant ceremony on April 9, 2022 — and his love for his spouse is inked all over. The aspiring chef revealed that a whopping 70 of his 100 tattoos are dedicated to his bride, with designs ranging from her name and her mother’s rosary to a literal love letter on his back. While most of those tats have yet to be revealed, Beckham and his bride have given fans a glimpse...
