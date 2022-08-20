Read full article on original website
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Check out this cute newborn baby bison at Cape May Zoo
Cape May County Park & Zoo is dazzling the internet, once again, with baby announcements. This time it’s the birth of an American bison. Will there be a naming contest? Duh! Yes, one is being planned. Be thinking of a girl name because it’s believed to be a female....
Chowderfest is returning to LBI
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Visiting Cape May, New Jersey? Check out this floating restaurant
Picture this: you’re spending a day at the Jersey shore and it’s nearing lunchtime. You didn’t pack anything to eat but your stomach is grumbling. Packing up all of your stuff and walking all the way back to your place is a hassle, wouldn’t you want an easier solution?
The 14 Best Shoobie Memes of the Summer of 2022
Shoobies make the world go `round. Well, the South Jersey Shore World anyway. A "Shoobie", for the uneducated, is someone who visits the Jersey Shore (especially Atlantic and Cape May Counties) from such places as Philadelphia, Canada, and elsewhere. The term "shoobie" was coined many years ago as day-trippers would...
Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #capemay #capemaynj #njwhales...
Atlantic City, NJ Airshow takes to sky over the boardwalk Wednesday
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow is Wednesday with near perfect weather for watching over a dozen planes and jets over the boardwalk. Thousands will descend on Atlantic City for the annual show with the theme "A Salute to Those That Serve." The airshow is best viewed from the boardwalk and beach with spaces available on a first come, first serve basis. Paid parking is available at the city's casinos.
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
ocnjsentinel.com
View from Ocean City Music Pier: 612 wind turbines
OCEAN CITY — The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) runs 1,400 pages. For those who search through it, there is a lot of information, some far beyond the proposal for Ocean Wind 1, the electricity-generating wind farm planned 15 miles off the coast of Cape May and Atlantic counties with as many as 98 towering turbines.
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
ocnjdaily.com
Food Truck at Airport Now Open
A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
Atlantic City, NJ casino Q2 earns fall; 5 lag pre-pandemic level
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City's casinos and their online partners saw their collective profits decline by nearly 1% in the second quarter of this year, and five of the nine casinos failed to exceed their pre-pandemic profit levels, according to figures released Monday by New Jersey gambling regulators. The...
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Motorcycle racing is coming back to New Jersey
Did you ever want to see a motorcycle do 190 MPH? There will be bikes capable of that when one of the nation’s top motorcycle road racing event, MotoAmerica, stops at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville from Sep. 9-11. The three day event is called MotoAmerica SuperBikes at...
Family finds rare lavender pearl that could be worth thousands in appetizer at Rehoboth Beach restaurant
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) - Summer means lots of time at the shore, and what's better after a long beach day than a seafood dinner? Well, one local man got a lot more in his order than he asked for, and turns out it could be worth a lot! A family, while eating at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, found a purple pearl in a clam. "It was towards the end of the bowl and I felt something kind of hard and when we looked down I thought it was a piece of shell or something but saw this purple little...
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If You Love to Gamble, with two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
