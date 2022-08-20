ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

All the big plays from Jordan Love's preseason game vs. Saints

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
Need to catch up on how well quarterback Jordan Love played for the Green Bay Packers against the New Orleans Saints during Friday night’s preseason game at Lambeau Field?

Here are all the runs and completions from Love’s night against the Saints, via the NFL’s YouTube channel:

Coach Matt LaFleur said Love played confidently and decisively, especially in the first half. He completed only 50 percent of his 24 attempts, but five drops hurt his completion percentage and overall box-score numbers. Several of the drops negated potentially explosive plays.

Among the non-dropped highlights from No. 10:

– On the first play from scrimmage, Love sensed an opening and took off up the field for 11 yards on a scramble play.

– Love hung tough in the pocket and delivered the ball to Juwann Winfree on a crosser to convert on third down.

– Once again, Love stood tall in the pocket and threw a perfect ball to Romeo Doubs on an out-breaker.

– Off a play-action fake, Love threw a pin-perfect pass to Winfree between two defenders.

– On 1st-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Love tossed a perfect back-shoulder fade ball to Doubs, who skied above the defender to make the catch.

Among the drops/misses:

– Doubs couldn’t corral a spinning catch attempt on third down on the first series. The throw might have been a little bit too outside, but it was still a 50/50 ball for the receiver.

– On a third-down play in the red zone, Love extended the play and made something happen, but his throw to Patrick Taylor working back toward the sideline fell incomplete. It was an accurate throw given the circumstances.

– Samori Toure couldn’t catch a perfectly thrown deep ball by Love, who was moving left. It could have been a play of 30 or more yards.

– Amari Rodgers had what would have been an 18-yard catch dislodged on third down. Love threw an accurate ball up the seam and between defenders.

– Rodgers failed at the catch point of another third down a series later. The ball was a little inside, but Rodgers didn’t attack the throw and the defender made the play.

