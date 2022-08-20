Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams’ approach to building the organization is starting to come to fruition. He has spent his offseasons since being hired, building their prospect pool and creating organizational depth for future success. With some of those players now graduating to the NHL level, and others embarking on the early stages of their careers, it is exciting to think about their potential this season. These players entering the lineup also help the team to fill out a roster that has long been devoid of talent up front, and it gives them four capable lines they can depend on to contribute every night.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO