The Hockey Writers
Canadiens 2022-23 Training Camp Predictions
Rookie training camp is coming up, and the main camps are not far behind. For the Montreal Canadiens, a team in transition, there will be several jobs available for newcomers to compete for and win. Despite a very busy year for general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, his work is far from over.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Brian Boyle
After going unsigned for the entire 2020-21 season, it appeared that Brian Boyle’s career, at least as an NHLer, had come to an end. However, the now-37-year-old continued to believe in himself, stayed in game shape, and was able to not only secure a professional tryout offer (PTO) with the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of the 2021-22 season, but went on to earn himself a one-year, $750,000 contract.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
Going into the 2022-23 season, there are some questions facing the Boston Bruins with Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk missing the beginning of the season recovering from offseason surgeries. Filling those holes on the roster is going to be key if the Black and Gold are going to survive until those players return.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
Recently, I discussed a few potential players that the Detroit Red Wings should consider targeting from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Another division rival who general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman may want to contemplate doing business with is the Boston Bruins. Once Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk are fully healthy and off long-term injured reserve (LTIR), they will be over the salary cap. Yzerman would be wise to take advantage and target these three Bruins because of it.
The Hockey Writers
3 Devils Hoping to Repeat Last Season’s Success
“I could easily look at the negatives. There were a lot of negatives this year. But when you look at the snapshots of the positives and what our team accomplished individually, that excites me.”. Those words were spoken by New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald at his end-of-season media...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have 4 Good Maple Leaf Targets in Potential Kane Trade
Earlier this week, the Leafs Updates posted that Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas and Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson “have had brief discussions surrounding Patrick Kane.” Although this report isn’t from a top NHL insider like Elliotte Friedman, it is still worth considering the possibility of Kane joining the Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
Predicting the Sabres’ Forward Lines for the 2022-23 Season
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams’ approach to building the organization is starting to come to fruition. He has spent his offseasons since being hired, building their prospect pool and creating organizational depth for future success. With some of those players now graduating to the NHL level, and others embarking on the early stages of their careers, it is exciting to think about their potential this season. These players entering the lineup also help the team to fill out a roster that has long been devoid of talent up front, and it gives them four capable lines they can depend on to contribute every night.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk about Patrick Kane, from both the perspective of the Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is there anything to these rumors?. The Montreal Canadiens appear to be getting closer to a deal with Kirby Dach and what is the...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Hot Takes For 2022-23 Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be at the bottom of the NHL standings during the 2022-23 season. As a result, it would be understandable if a good portion of their fans are not looking forward to the regular season. Yet, even if the Blackhawks are rebuilding, there’s reason to believe that they could still be fun to watch. Let’s take a look at three hot takes I have for the Blackhawks for this upcoming season and why I have confidence that they will come to fruition.
The Hockey Writers
How Panthers Prospects Did in the 2022 WJC
The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship (WJC) wrapped up last Saturday, with Canada beating Finland 3-2 in overtime to capture its 19th WJC title. The annual event, which took place in Edmonton, Alberta this year, consisted of 10 teams. The teams were split into two groups and played every other team in that group, with the top four from each group moving on to the playoff round.
The Hockey Writers
3 Wild Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
After the level of success the Minnesota Wild had during last year’s regular season, it’s going to be hard for fans to accept anything less. They had the best record and most points in franchise history with a record of 53-22-7 and 113 points plus a fifth-place finish in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
10 Calgary Flames Player Milestones for 2022-23
Every new NHL season begins with an infinite amount of possibilities. The common goal is to raise the Stanley Cup in the spring, yet there are still personal milestones, historical records, division titles, and playoff spots to chase down during the 82-game campaign. Every player has their unique path in...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Commentary: Could Sandin Be Getting Bad Advice?
In recent days we have looked at two aspects of the ongoing negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas, Rasmus Sandin, and his agent Lewis Gross. In our first post, we stated we didn’t think there was any reason to panic yet. In our second we...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bedard, Minten, Knies & Tavares
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share the insights of 17-year-old Connor Bedard about his friend and former high school linemate Fraser Minten, whom the Maple Leafs drafted in the second round of the past NHL Entry Draft. Second, I’ll look at Matthew...
The Hockey Writers
Manitoba Moose 2022-23 Season Preview
The Manitoba Moose finished in fifth place in the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Western Conference last season. Their record to end the season was 41-24-5, which was good for 89 points and a 0.618 winning percentage. While they have made moves to largely keep the same roster in place,...
The Hockey Writers
2023 NHL Draft Rankings: Little’s Early Top 16
And just like that, now the page turns to the 2023 draft. In case you haven’t heard, this draft class is stacked like the shelves at your local Target in the hours before Black Friday shopping begins. But here we are in the last few days of August. Just...
The Hockey Writers
Comparing Oilers’ Bouchard’s Next Contract to Islanders’ Dobson
The Edmonton Oilers selected Evan Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Just two picks later, Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders heard his name called. These two young defencemen will have their names and careers linked because of how close they were drafted, despite starting out in opposite conferences.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Prospect Munzenberger Shows Promise at World Juniors
Last week’s 5-2 loss to Team Finland in the quarterfinal round brought Team Germany’s run at the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton to an end. But things are really just beginning for their captain, Oilers prospect Luca Munzenberger, who could one day become a permanent fixture on the blue line at Rogers Place.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Stars, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Lou Lamoriello talks about his inaction over the summer and what’s next for the New York Islanders. Will the Vancouver Canucks try to swing a deal with the Islanders now?. The Dallas Stars could be looking at moving Anton Khudobin and the Philadelphia...
The Hockey Writers
Jets Had No Intentions of Keeping Eric Comrie
The Winnipeg Jets didn’t lose Eric Comrie, they let him go. It’s been suggested they mismanaged the situation, but make no mistake, there was no mismanagement here. To think they weren’t aware he could become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at season’s end seems illogical. They have a front office team whose very job is to oversee the administration of multiple million-dollar contracts, to know each one thoroughly and make decisions based on that information. As such, there should be very few cracks for anything to fall through.
