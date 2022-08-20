ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
'Was it a great performance? I wouldn't say so'

Bastian Schweinsteiger was delighted Manchester United beat Liverpool on Monday - but admitted he thought Jurgen Klopp's team were the better side. The German World Cup winner spent two years at Old Trafford and has kept a close eye on the difficulties his former club have experienced. "I support United...
