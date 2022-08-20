Read full article on original website
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will look to get off the mark in this season’s Premier League when Liverpool are the visitors to Old Trafford on Monday evening. It’s been a difficult start to the new campaign for Erik ten Hag’s United, following back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.
2022-23 Champions League Draw: time, how to watch, and Tottenham’s potential opponents
Tottenham Hotspur’s long European nightmare is almost over. Spurs are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2020, and they will find out who their group stage opponents are in the Champions League draw, which will be held tomorrow, Thurs. August 25, at noon ET. The draw will be held in Istanbul, Turkey and will be televised and streamed across the world.
Chelsea confident on Anthony Gordon, close on Aubameyang, and moving for Rafael Leão now, too?
According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.
Wednesday August 24th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Anthony Patterson has never let Sunderland down - he has earned his status as #1!
Against Sheffield United last Wednesday, as Sunderland fought hard to draw level after playing for over sixty minutes with ten men, the ball fell to Oli McBurnie following a swift counter-attack - and at that moment it felt for all the world as though a third Blades goal was coming.
Fosse Posse Roundtable: Hold or Sell?
Yesterday, Leicester City fans were hoping for a big, mood boosting win. Instead, this. To follow up on the disappointment, Brendan Rogders confirmed that Chelsea has made another bid for Wesley Fofana (as ever, well under the asking price) and it had been rejected. That could either be an added...
Roker Roundtable: How excited are you about Jewison Bennette, ahead of his arrival at Sunderland?
Of course I’m excited - every signing excites me! Well, unless it’s Callum McFadzean... Weirdly, this feels like a seminal moment for the club, as it marks a return to signing players from overseas who nobody has heard of, which is something that just doesn’t happen when you are in the third tier.
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers admits Wesley Fofana ‘clearly wants to go’ to Chelsea
A rather weary and battle-worn Brendan Rodgers let the truth slip in an interview with talkSport last night (Tuesday), confirming that his star center back Wesley Fofana wants nothing more than to join Chelsea. “The player (Fofana) clearly wants to go and it’s really about the clubs finding an agreement....
Win over Liverpool, Casemiro’s arrival, and Southampton
Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to discuss Manchester United’s much needed win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night. They look at some of the key moments in the game and relish in the good vibes afterward before diving into the ramifications of the club splashing a hefty fee on Real Madrid and Brazil midfielder Casemiro. The serial winner joins Erik ten Hag’s project, and has a week of training before his potential debut against Southampton on Saturday.
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest | Three Takeaways From a Late, Late Fightback
Finally, after two failed attempts at shoehorning Anthony Gordon into a centre forward role, Blues boss Frank Lampard sent the team out on Saturday with a specialist striker leading the line. Unfortunately, that man happened to be Salomon Rondon. Now, the big Venezuelan is a trier and added a focal point for play to be structured around, but as he closes in on his 33rd birthday, he is a few years past his best and no longer even a solid backup option for a serious Premier league team.
WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’
Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool. Was under immense pressure after the last game. Decided to kick long and depend on the players up front to win the second balls. Made a little clearance off his line early in the first half, which is a part of his game that he’s been criticized for. Made some important saves in the second half.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Pedro, Almiron & Trossard transfer rumours
Everton defeat Fleetwood Town 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Hear from the manager below. “He [Gordon] is our player. Every one knows now about the interest from Chelsea, it’s very public now but he’s our player, simple as that. The only reason he’s on the bench is he had a bit of an issue with his heel after the game against Forest and I just kept him out of it completely, unless he was absolutely needed tonight. I’m never going to go into conversations I have with him. We have a good relationship, I wont even go there,” says Lampard. [RBM]
Everton 1-0 Fleetwood: Live Blog & How To Watch | Second half underway
48’ - The camera spent a lot of time on Anthony Gordon as he warmed up at the break. The youngster looked cheerful and light-hearted. Vinagre brings Baker down as he flies past him and is booked. 47’ - Rondon finds Gray, who can play in Vinagre but the...
Chelsea transfer rumors: Trevoh Chalobah, Ethan Ampadu, Pepê, Hakim Ziyech latest
Trevoh Chalobah has been the subject of interest from quite a few clubs in recent days. Inter Milan appear to be the most interested, and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Alfredo Pedulla and Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), they are now set to push forward in their attempt to sign the 23-year-old on a season-long loan.
Youri Tielemans price expected to drop
Leicester City are dropping the price for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans, per multiple reports. The midfielder has one-year remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not intend to re-sign with the Foxes. According to CBS Sports Goalazo reporter Ben Jacobs, Tielemans has agreed to “broad personal terms” with the Gunners and would sign if Leicester accept an Arsenal bid.
Andy Robertson Preaches Unity After Poor Start
Two points from three games is not how anyone expected this season to start for Liverpool. Losing to an in-crisis Manchester United who were without Cristiano Ronaldo was the latest kick to the guts in an already pretty sad August. Despite the poor start to the campaign, or maybe because...
Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City - Match Report: Punches in bunches
Hindsight is twenty-twenty, and I’d be bullshitting you if I wrote that I knew what was going to happen. I didn't. But I can’t be happier it ended up doing so. You knew where Newcastle were coming from: a five-nil defeat at the hands of this very Manchester City side—barring Erling Haaland—at the end of last season on the comfy confines of St James’ Park, no less.
Sky Blue News: Barca Friendly, Jill Retires Too, Palace Officials Set, and More...
It’s Matchday vs. FC Barcelona. This one doesn’t count, but it means so much. City and Barca are joining forces to raise awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. But before the match starts, you can catch up on the headlines right here with Sky Blue News. Man City’s Barcelona...
Opinion: “Can you truly understand football without ever having played the game?”
Following Wednesday evening’s game, during which we gave a great account of ourselves at Bramall Lane, I started to think about fan opinions, and particularly some of the overreaction to Dan Neil’s red card. To briefly touch on the game itself, for me, we made a top six...
