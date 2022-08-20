ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

2022-23 Champions League Draw: time, how to watch, and Tottenham’s potential opponents

Tottenham Hotspur’s long European nightmare is almost over. Spurs are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2020, and they will find out who their group stage opponents are in the Champions League draw, which will be held tomorrow, Thurs. August 25, at noon ET. The draw will be held in Istanbul, Turkey and will be televised and streamed across the world.
UEFA
SB Nation

Wednesday August 24th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
CARABAO CUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Kane
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Harry Kane
SB Nation

Fosse Posse Roundtable: Hold or Sell?

Yesterday, Leicester City fans were hoping for a big, mood boosting win. Instead, this. To follow up on the disappointment, Brendan Rogders confirmed that Chelsea has made another bid for Wesley Fofana (as ever, well under the asking price) and it had been rejected. That could either be an added...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Free Kicks#Spurs#Kan
SB Nation

Win over Liverpool, Casemiro’s arrival, and Southampton

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to discuss Manchester United’s much needed win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night. They look at some of the key moments in the game and relish in the good vibes afterward before diving into the ramifications of the club splashing a hefty fee on Real Madrid and Brazil midfielder Casemiro. The serial winner joins Erik ten Hag’s project, and has a week of training before his potential debut against Southampton on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest | Three Takeaways From a Late, Late Fightback

Finally, after two failed attempts at shoehorning Anthony Gordon into a centre forward role, Blues boss Frank Lampard sent the team out on Saturday with a specialist striker leading the line. Unfortunately, that man happened to be Salomon Rondon. Now, the big Venezuelan is a trier and added a focal point for play to be structured around, but as he closes in on his 33rd birthday, he is a few years past his best and no longer even a solid backup option for a serious Premier league team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’

Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool. Was under immense pressure after the last game. Decided to kick long and depend on the players up front to win the second balls. Made a little clearance off his line early in the first half, which is a part of his game that he’s been criticized for. Made some important saves in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Pedro, Almiron & Trossard transfer rumours

Everton defeat Fleetwood Town 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Hear from the manager below. “He [Gordon] is our player. Every one knows now about the interest from Chelsea, it’s very public now but he’s our player, simple as that. The only reason he’s on the bench is he had a bit of an issue with his heel after the game against Forest and I just kept him out of it completely, unless he was absolutely needed tonight. I’m never going to go into conversations I have with him. We have a good relationship, I wont even go there,” says Lampard. [RBM]
MLS
SB Nation

Youri Tielemans price expected to drop

Leicester City are dropping the price for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans, per multiple reports. The midfielder has one-year remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not intend to re-sign with the Foxes. According to CBS Sports Goalazo reporter Ben Jacobs, Tielemans has agreed to “broad personal terms” with the Gunners and would sign if Leicester accept an Arsenal bid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Andy Robertson Preaches Unity After Poor Start

Two points from three games is not how anyone expected this season to start for Liverpool. Losing to an in-crisis Manchester United who were without Cristiano Ronaldo was the latest kick to the guts in an already pretty sad August. Despite the poor start to the campaign, or maybe because...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City - Match Report: Punches in bunches

Hindsight is twenty-twenty, and I’d be bullshitting you if I wrote that I knew what was going to happen. I didn't. But I can’t be happier it ended up doing so. You knew where Newcastle were coming from: a five-nil defeat at the hands of this very Manchester City side—barring Erling Haaland—at the end of last season on the comfy confines of St James’ Park, no less.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy