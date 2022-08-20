Read full article on original website
Manchester United beat Liverpool with goals from Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford
Manchester United picked up their first win of the Premier League season, beating Liverpool 2-1 at a raucous Old Trafford on Monday night. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford either side of half-time gave Man United and manager Erik ten Hag a massive three points despite it only being the third game of the season for both sides. Mohamed Salah scored late in the match for Liverpool, but the Red Devils hung on for the win.
Manchester United Ready To Make Offer For Barcelona Attacker
Manchester United are now reportedly to look at yet another attacking player with the Red Devils reportedly ready to make an offer for an out of favour Barcelona attacker say reports.
Erik Ten Hag Joined On Punishment - Yesterday Manchester United Ran More Than Liverpool
According to reports, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag would have joined the squad on their punishment after the Brentford loss in London.
2022-23 Champions League Draw: time, how to watch, and Tottenham’s potential opponents
Tottenham Hotspur’s long European nightmare is almost over. Spurs are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2020, and they will find out who their group stage opponents are in the Champions League draw, which will be held tomorrow, Thurs. August 25, at noon ET. The draw will be held in Istanbul, Turkey and will be televised and streamed across the world.
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will look to get off the mark in this season’s Premier League when Liverpool are the visitors to Old Trafford on Monday evening. It’s been a difficult start to the new campaign for Erik ten Hag’s United, following back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
Chelsea confident on Anthony Gordon, close on Aubameyang, and moving for Rafael Leão now, too?
According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.
The pros and cons of a Cristiano Ronaldo loan to Everton
Just the thought of it is insane right? Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line at Everton, even the thought of it is enough to set one off into a paroxysm of laughter. Yet, it’s not completely bonkers, is it?. Ronaldo has been pushed out of...
Anthony Patterson has never let Sunderland down - he has earned his status as #1!
Against Sheffield United last Wednesday, as Sunderland fought hard to draw level after playing for over sixty minutes with ten men, the ball fell to Oli McBurnie following a swift counter-attack - and at that moment it felt for all the world as though a third Blades goal was coming.
Following Sunderland, the old school way
Having spent most of Saturday out of the house, it was only when I got back indoors that I found out that the worst had happened – our patchy WiFi had finally given up the ghost altogether and we’d be without internet until an engineer was available on Monday.
Thank You Ellen - Manchester City’s England Striker Retires
Manchester City Women’s striker Ellen White has announced her retirement from the game, bringing an end to 17 years of goals with seven different clubs and becoming England’s all-time top goalscorer in the process. White signed for the blues in May 2019 and scored 34 goals in 90...
Wednesday August 24th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors
There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’
Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
CITYZEN Duck’s Predicted XI: FC Barcelona vs. Manchester City
A very rare in-season friendly will take place today when FC Barcelona play host to Manchester City. While it could be seen to clog an already busy schedule for the Cityzens, Pep Guardiola should use this match to get some much needed run for little-used players. I expect to see...
Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool. Was under immense pressure after the last game. Decided to kick long and depend on the players up front to win the second balls. Made a little clearance off his line early in the first half, which is a part of his game that he’s been criticized for. Made some important saves in the second half.
Opinion: “Can you truly understand football without ever having played the game?”
Following Wednesday evening’s game, during which we gave a great account of ourselves at Bramall Lane, I started to think about fan opinions, and particularly some of the overreaction to Dan Neil’s red card. To briefly touch on the game itself, for me, we made a top six...
Youri Tielemans price expected to drop
Leicester City are dropping the price for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans, per multiple reports. The midfielder has one-year remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not intend to re-sign with the Foxes. According to CBS Sports Goalazo reporter Ben Jacobs, Tielemans has agreed to “broad personal terms” with the Gunners and would sign if Leicester accept an Arsenal bid.
Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?
With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
Rumour Mongering: Borussia Dortmund Want Naby Keïta
Naby Keïta isn’t entirely happy at Liverpool given he has found himself down the pecking order and less than a nailed-on starter when everyone in midfield is fit, with leaks to that effect emerging in Germany last week. Liverpool, on the other hand, are faced with the reality...
