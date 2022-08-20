Read full article on original website
Seraphim McCune
4d ago
There's no law in any state that prohibits a life-saving/life-preserving abortion. This whole hullabaloo is a straw man to get sympathy for the continued legal murder of children.
Reply
15
North Idaho
4d ago
Totally a ridiculous headline. Media plays a huge part in hate and discord
Reply
17
Louise Stuart
4d ago
who ever does the abortions will stand before GOD some day and be judge guilty of murder
Reply(1)
14
Related
kmvt
Idaho Democrats react to Special Session called by Governor
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Democratic lawmakers said they are excited about the prospect of finally giving a meaningful funding boost to education which is always a priority for Democrats, but are disappointed to see another revenue cut that prioritizes the wealthy and well-connected and corporations over working families. On...
boisestatepublicradio.org
More than just the numbers - how Idaho growth is changing the state
More than a quarter of everyone living in Idaho today is a newcomer to the Gem State. Almost half a million people moved to Idaho in the last decade, while close to 300,000 Idahoans left the state. Ada County became the new home for a lot of people leaving crowded...
eastidahonews.com
Gov. Brad Little calls special session of the Idaho Legislature. What’s on the table?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — For the third time in as many years, the Idaho Legislature will convene for a special session. Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday he is calling lawmakers to Boise to address inflation amid a massive state tax surplus. Little, a Republican who is seeking reelection in...
Idaho Consumes More Water Than Most Of The Country, Why Is That?
Drought, and the risk of it, has become a major problem in America. This brutally hot summer we've been dealing with certainly isn't helping that problem in Idaho. According to USGS.gov, more than 25% of the total water used in 2015 in the entire United States was withdrawn in only four states. One of those states is Idaho. That's right, Idaho uses more water than just about anywhere in the country. Why is that?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idahoans React To Governor Little’s Special Spending Session
As predicted by several folks, Idaho Governor Brad Little has called the Idaho Legislature back into session. We share with you our limited suggestions on what the legislature should focus on and the hypocrisy of calling a session during the pandemic. Then again, he's the governor; he's the boss of the Gem State.
Don’t Ever Say These Things to an Idahoan
There are things that you just don't say to locals of certain places. Every state and even city has things that are said, either in ignorance or to be irritating to locals. Idaho and Boise certainly has its fair share of comments, statements and things that should just not be said out loud.
PLANetizen
Idaho’s Growth Obscures Massive Demographic Turnover, Study Says
“More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data,” according to an article by KMTV News. The research, by Jaap Vos, professor of Planning and Natural Resources at the University of Idaho, relied on vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department from 2011-2021.
Things People from Out of Town May Never Understand About Idaho
There are things about Idaho that are hard to explain. Things that someone who isn't from Idaho, or at least is new to the area will have a hard time understanding. Check out these things that Idahoans have to explain to out of towners. 15 Things Idahoans Have to Explain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Opinion: Clear message on Idaho political aristocracy
I had the opportunity to attend the state Republican Party’s convention in Twin Falls last month. It was quite the learning experience for someone who has had no prior political involvement. Up until the recent turn of events, I had no desire to see behind the curtain of the political stage.
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise Has Extra Cops On Patrol. Here’s What They’re Looking For
One should always use caution while driving. Mostly because it keeps you and others safe on the road, and it'll prevent you from getting pulled over and possibly receiving a traffic citation (or worse). If you weren't abiding by that before, perhaps now would be a good time to start...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Guide to the Best Finger Steaks in Idaho
Alright, so I'm going to right out and say it - I love food. Just yesterday, I shared the best places to get the best places to find loaded fries with you and all that did was leave me hungry for more. With football season upon us, I couldn't think of a better gameday meal other than finger steaks.
LCSC Ranked 2nd Best Among Colleges & Universities in Idaho
LEWISTON - College Consensus, a college rankings website, has ranked LC State No. 2 in the category of best colleges and universities – both public and private – and also No. 2 in best online colleges in the state. According to the College Consensus website, the company gathers...
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
Idaho gas prices continue to fall
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.62/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to fall appeared first on Local News 8.
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia was being chased by Kuna and Meridian police when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, killing himself and the driver of the truck. ...
Comments / 12