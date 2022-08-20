Read full article on original website
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek
Return to Columbus proved to be an enjoyable one for the veteran forward. Birth date: Aug. 15, 1989 (age 33) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to...
NHL
Three questions facing Nashville Predators
Saros' workload, who will fill top-six role among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Nashville Predators. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who will fill...
NHL
WEEGAR EAGER TO GET GOING
'I'm looking forward to a great opportunity here with Calgary'. MacKenzie Weegar will be a full-time Alberta resident in a few short weeks, but the pull to see his new city drew him to book a weekend whirl out west. "It's a loose little vacation, you could say, coming down...
NHL
New coaching staff could be just what Kiviranta needs to rebound
Dallas' 2020 postseason hero looks to make this season a fresh start and put a tough campaign in the rear-view mirror. 2021-22 stats: 1 goals 5 assists, 7 points in 56 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $1.05 million. Performance evaluation. Kiviranta saw a big step...
NHL
Three questions facing Montreal Canadiens
St. Louis in first full season as coach, long-term loss of Price among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Montreal Canadiens. [Canadiens 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1....
NHL
State Your Case: Can Golden Knights make playoffs this season?
NHL.com writers debate whether Vegas will overcome inexperienced goaltending to reach postseason. The Vegas Golden Knights missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in their five seasons in the NHL, finishing three points out of the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference last season.
NHL
Top prospects for Nashville Predators
Goalie Askarov set to play in AHL; Kemell to continue development in Finland. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Nashville Predators, according to NHL.com. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview |...
NHL
Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2022-23
Caufield, Suzuki thrived following coaching change; Dach could be breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Montreal Canadiens. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Texier won't play for Blue Jackets this season
Forward dealing with 'personal issues and challenges'. Alexandre Texier will not play for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season. The Blue Jackets said the decision was made per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program. Texier, a 22-year-old forward, has one season...
World Cup of Hockey targeted for 2024
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are working toward holding a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, an event last
NHL
LI Warriors Host Summer Shootout
The LI Warriors hosted a hockey tournament for veteran, police and firefighter teams at Northwell Health Ice Center. As a US Navy veteran, Jeremy Feldman has seen firsthand how impactful the Long Island Warriors hockey team could be in the lives of disabled veterans. Feldman felt disconnected after returning to...
NHL
Inside look at Minnesota Wild
Look to build on record-setting season after re-signing Fleury. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Minnesota Wild. The Minnesota Wild are hoping for a deeper run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the majority of...
NHL
Inside look at Nashville Predators
Bolster lineup with McDonagh, Niederreiter after re-signing Forsberg. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Nashville Predators. The Nashville Predators did more than just re-sign Filip Forsberg during the offseason. They added significant building blocks around...
NHL
Stars prospect Stankoven impresses at World Junior Championship
DALLAS -- Logan Stankoven is building quite the case to be an important part of the Dallas Stars, if not this season then in the near future. The forward prospect helped Canada finish first at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, assisting on the Golden Goal scored by Kent Johnson at 3:20 of overtime in a 3-2 win against Finland on Saturday. Stankoven tied for fourth among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games in the tournament.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ U-23 pipeline ranks 19th in the NHL in latest rankings
The Philadelphia Flyers’ U-23 pipeline is ranked 19th in the NHL. Before 2021-2022, Philadelphia was ranked 17th. For a team that finished with the fourth worst record during the 2021-2022 season, a pipeline ranked 19th doesn’t help decrease the odds stacked against them. These prospects do have a ton of potential to offer and could perform better than their 2022-2023 preseason rankings.
NHL
Juraj Slafkovsky to attend 2022 NHLPA Rookie Showcase
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky will attend the 12th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase on Tuesday, September 6 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA. The 18-year-old Slovak winger, who was selected first overall last month, will be one of more than 30 NHL prospects and rookies participating in the festivities. This...
NHL
Meier, Sharks have yet to begin discussions for contract extension
PARIS -- Timo Meier hasn't talked with new San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier about a possible contract extension yet. Speaking at the NHL European Player Media Tour on Wednesday, Meier said he had a "getting to know each other" telephone conversation with Grier, who was named GM on July 5, but no other discussions about his future with the Sharks.
NHL
Bellows Looking to Make 'Big Impact'
After ending last season on positive note, Kieffer Bellows is looking to make a big impact in 2022-23 Kieffer Bellows has paid his dues over the past four seasons. The 2016 first-round pick (19th overall) spent the better part of two years in Bridgeport before making his NHL debut in 2020. Bellows was limited to 14 games during the shortened 2020-21 season, but stayed with the club for the entire year, working to improve his game.
NHL
Luke Gane Recaps 21st Duck Experience
Luke Gane still wants to make sure this isn't all one big joke. Nearly a year after finding out he would become the next 21st Duck, Gane says it all still feels surreal and a more than a little too good to be true. With submissions now open for the...
NHL
World Cup of Hockey expected to return in 2024
PARIS -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The World Cup of Hockey was last played in 2016, when all games were played in Toronto. There were also tournaments in 1996 and 2004.
