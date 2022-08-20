Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com
Taylor Powell, former Mizzou quarterback, reportedly learns fate in Eastern Michigan QB competition
Taylor Powell, who spent 4 seasons on the Missouri roster before transferring to Troy ahead of the 2021 season, is now at Eastern Michigan. And he’s reportedly won the starter’s role there, per 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello. Powell redshirted his freshman year at Mizzou in 2017 and played...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Golfers Have Rough Start
A young Chelsea girls’ golf team had a rough start to the season last week by dropping their first three matches of the season. The Bulldogs opened the season by falling to Adrian 195-206. Anna Reisner, coming off a season where she finished tied for 16th at the D3...
MLive.com
First Michigan high school boys tennis rankings released for 2022 season
The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association released its inaugural statewide rankings for the 2022 boys tennis season and there are plenty of familiar programs making up the Top 10 polls in their respective divisions. In Division 1, state runner-up Bloomfield Hills is the top-ranked team entering the season, while...
Centre Daily
Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class
One day after pushing their total of four-star commitments in the 2023 class to 11, Michigan State football is back down to 10 four-stars after Murfreesboro (Tenn.) McGavock athlete Demitrius Bell announced his decommitment from the Spartans. Bell first committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver prospect, before his...
965thecave.com
Lenawee County 8-Player Football Preview
Manitou Beach, MI – The Cave was in Manitou Beach Sunday for the 2022 Lenawee County Football Coach’s Preview Show at Hometown Pizza. 11 of the 12 teams were talked about during the show, for about 10 minutes each. Due to a scheduling conflict, Tecumseh coach Greg Dolson was interviewed Monday morning on Inside the Cave.
ClickOnDetroit.com
High school football is here! Check out the top 25 seniors in Detroit area
It’s that time of year again, which is heaven for those who love high school football. The season starts this week throughout the state, and as usual, there are plenty of players to watch throughout the fall who will be playing college football next year. In honor of that,...
Michigan State football recruiting: 4-star Detroit Cass Tech DE Jalen Thompson commits
The Michigan State football recruiting train keeps on rolling. On Monday, the Spartans added Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson, the No. 3 rated player in the state in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Thompson, the No. 197 player in the country, is...
Michigan State Lands 4-star Defensive Lineman Out Of Detroit
The Spartans add a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class
Michigan Football: Dynamic duo to pace offense in 2022
Michigan football‘s dynamic duo in the backfield will pace the Wolverines’ offense in 2022, despite who is under center to begin the season. You’d think losing a player like Hassan Haskins to the NFL Draft would throw a wrench into a program’s backfield. At Michigan, it’s a clear next-man-up mentality; in this case, it’s two. The Wolverines will deploy the explosive Blake Corum but will also feature Donovan Edwards, a dual-threat runner.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Cider Mill: When the Donuts Call, We Must Go
The aroma of cider and donuts will soon again be wafting over the scenic Huron River near Dexter. The Dexter Cider Mill’s opening day is Friday, August 26, and we can’t wait. The Dexter Cider Mill is Michigan’s longest contiguous running cider mill, now in its 136th year....
Kirk Gibson Golf Classic Returns To Raise Awareness On Parkinson’s Disease
(CBS DETROIT) – Former professional baseball player and Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson is one of the many former professional athletes in attendance on Monday at the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease. “There’s so many prominent people that have Parkinson’s that don’t step out into the limelight,” said Bill Bucklew. Bucklew is one of the many advocates for Parkinson’s disease who took part in Monday’s golf classic at the Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson started the foundation in 2015 following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s, to raise funds for patients and research. “I’ve always been a team-based guy,” he...
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
nowdecatur.com
Kenny Chesney Taps Uncle Kracker For Detroit Show
Kenny Chesney performed for just under two hours when he took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (August 20th) for nearly 50,000 fans. He also surprised the crowd with an appearance by Uncle Kracker. Fans went crazy as Kracker took the second verse of their six-week Number One hit, “When The Sun Goes Down,” followed up by Uncle Kracker's hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”
thesuntimesnews.com
Exciting Updates on the Chelsea-Dexter B2B
Saturday was a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors. For a few folks, that meant exploring the new section of the Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) just outside Dexter on Dexter-Chelsea Road. “We like to start our weekends with a walk,” said one trail user. “My husband and I try to walk...
ClickOnDetroit.com
9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit
Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise
Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
