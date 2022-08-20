ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Golfers Have Rough Start

A young Chelsea girls’ golf team had a rough start to the season last week by dropping their first three matches of the season. The Bulldogs opened the season by falling to Adrian 195-206. Anna Reisner, coming off a season where she finished tied for 16th at the D3...
CHELSEA, MI
MLive.com

First Michigan high school boys tennis rankings released for 2022 season

The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association released its inaugural statewide rankings for the 2022 boys tennis season and there are plenty of familiar programs making up the Top 10 polls in their respective divisions. In Division 1, state runner-up Bloomfield Hills is the top-ranked team entering the season, while...
MICHIGAN STATE
Centre Daily

Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class

One day after pushing their total of four-star commitments in the 2023 class to 11, Michigan State football is back down to 10 four-stars after Murfreesboro (Tenn.) McGavock athlete Demitrius Bell announced his decommitment from the Spartans. Bell first committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver prospect, before his...
EAST LANSING, MI
City
Dexter, MI
Sports
City
Lincoln, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Chelsea, MI
965thecave.com

Lenawee County 8-Player Football Preview

Manitou Beach, MI – The Cave was in Manitou Beach Sunday for the 2022 Lenawee County Football Coach’s Preview Show at Hometown Pizza. 11 of the 12 teams were talked about during the show, for about 10 minutes each. Due to a scheduling conflict, Tecumseh coach Greg Dolson was interviewed Monday morning on Inside the Cave.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football: Dynamic duo to pace offense in 2022

Michigan football‘s dynamic duo in the backfield will pace the Wolverines’ offense in 2022, despite who is under center to begin the season. You’d think losing a player like Hassan Haskins to the NFL Draft would throw a wrench into a program’s backfield. At Michigan, it’s a clear next-man-up mentality; in this case, it’s two. The Wolverines will deploy the explosive Blake Corum but will also feature Donovan Edwards, a dual-threat runner.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Cider Mill: When the Donuts Call, We Must Go

The aroma of cider and donuts will soon again be wafting over the scenic Huron River near Dexter. The Dexter Cider Mill’s opening day is Friday, August 26, and we can’t wait. The Dexter Cider Mill is Michigan’s longest contiguous running cider mill, now in its 136th year....
DEXTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Kirk Gibson Golf Classic Returns To Raise Awareness On Parkinson’s Disease

(CBS DETROIT) – Former professional baseball player and Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson is one of the many former professional athletes in attendance on Monday at the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease. “There’s so many prominent people that have Parkinson’s that don’t step out into the limelight,” said Bill Bucklew. Bucklew is one of the many advocates for Parkinson’s disease who took part in Monday’s golf classic at the Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson started the foundation in 2015 following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s, to raise funds for patients and research. “I’ve always been a team-based guy,” he...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
nowdecatur.com

Kenny Chesney Taps Uncle Kracker For Detroit Show

Kenny Chesney performed for just under two hours when he took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (August 20th) for nearly 50,000 fans. He also surprised the crowd with an appearance by Uncle Kracker. Fans went crazy as Kracker took the second verse of their six-week Number One hit, “When The Sun Goes Down,” followed up by Uncle Kracker's hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”
DETROIT, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Exciting Updates on the Chelsea-Dexter B2B

Saturday was a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors. For a few folks, that meant exploring the new section of the Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) just outside Dexter on Dexter-Chelsea Road. “We like to start our weekends with a walk,” said one trail user. “My husband and I try to walk...
CHELSEA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit

Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE

