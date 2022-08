MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin will conclude fall camp later this week and fully turn their attention to the 2022 season on Monday. The Badgers are looking to replace seven starters on defense and an additional five starters on offense. Ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press preseason poll, UW is also favored to win the Big Ten West Division after a two-year drought from Indianapolis.

MADISON, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO