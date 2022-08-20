Parents in custody after found in attic crawl space following infant's death

Couple arrested after infant's death 00:24

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The parents of an infant who died last week are now behind bars.

James May and Shannon McKnight were found hiding in the attic crawl space in a Canton Township home.

The two had been in hiding for more than a week.

Their three-month-old died at the hospital on August 11.

Meanwhile, their 16-month-old was found with cocaine and fentanyl in his system during a wellness check.

Police are waiting on the infant's autopsy report.