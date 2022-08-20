ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, PA

Parents in custody after found in attic crawl space following infant's death

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wh1Ys_0hOkiEJi00

Couple arrested after infant's death 00:24

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The parents of an infant who died last week are now behind bars.

James May and Shannon McKnight were found hiding in the attic crawl space in a Canton Township home.

The two had been in hiding for more than a week.

Their three-month-old died at the hospital on August 11.

Meanwhile, their 16-month-old was found with cocaine and fentanyl in his system during a wellness check.

Police are waiting on the infant's autopsy report.

Comments / 12

Jodie Simons
4d ago

sick so called parents. I say pump them full of fentalin or how ever you spell it. let them pay for the crime. who does this to their baby's. pump them up.

Reply(1)
10
Bobby F
3d ago

I'm filled with anger over this. Even animals have more respect for babies than the human race. What cowards, hiding in the crawl space. Drugs are directly from hell, consuming until its all you care about even above your own children. Lord, still my fists because I can't see a reason these awful creatures should enjoy any of your goodness. Feed them rocks and vinegar

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Man wearing hat with 'police' on it arrested for threatening multiple people with knife

Williamsport, Pa. — When witnesses described a man who allegedly threatened people with a knife at the River Walk in Williamsport, authorities said they were familiar with him. Officer William Badger went to an address near the 1200 block of Memorial Avenue after speaking with accusers and discovered Mychael Jamar Diggs, 44, of Williamsport. Badger said he located the bicycle witnesses described, along with a hat that had "police" written on it. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk

Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

PD: Two men charged for knife, wrench fight in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are being charged after police say a fight between them broke out involving a wrench and knife, causing one to get stabbed multiple times. According to Swoyersville Police Department, on Sunday officers received a call from a woman stating a man approached her asking to use her phone because […]
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Canton, PA
WBRE

Two 15-year-olds injured in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two 15 years olds suffering from gunshot injuries in Williamsport. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on Sunday a reported shooting happened in the 2100 Block of Boyd Street around 9:30 pm. Officers say once on scene, two 15-year-old boys were on the porch […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crawl Space#Kdka
NewsRadio WILK

Body of missing man found in Luzerne County

State Police say they have found the body of a man reported missing over the weekend in Luzerne County. 43-year old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime Sunday, Hachey left the area where his family was camping. Investigators say his body was recovered in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft from collision center

HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen out of Ken Pollock Collison Center in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 4, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2019 Nissan Rouge at Ken Pollock Collison Center on Route 11 in Hunlock Creek around 12:13 […]
HUNLOCK CREEK, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for suspect in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police say two teenagers were shot Sunday night in Williamsport. Gunfire broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Boyd Street. Officers tell us the teenage boys were shot outside a home. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries. Investigators have not said if they have a suspect or what might...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Beech Creek woman sentenced to jail time for biting police officers

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Tisha L. Smeal, 34, of Beech Creek, was sentenced Monday for a 2020 assault on two Lock Haven city police officers. President Judge Craig P. Miller imposed a sentence of imprisonment of 6 months to 23 months at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, with a consecutive 3-year probation term to follow.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Boyfriend accused of punching pregnant girlfriend

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the head and stole her purse because he believed she had taken too long to buy toilet paper at the store. Now Tyler Jospeh Arias, 30, is facing charges for the assault on July 27 near Pine Avenue, police say. Blooomsburg Sgt. Len Rogutski was called to a neighborhood behind Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Teen shot multiple times after firing at man on street

Williamsport, Pa. — A 16-year-old who allegedly pulled a gun and shot at a man Friday night suffered multiple gunshot wounds when the man returned fire. Williamsport Police were called to the 500 block of W. Edwin Street at 9:50 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, the found an uninjured adult male, along with a 16-yr old suspect suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying behind a nearby residence. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock

Williamsport, Pa. — Trooper Oliver Barbour said he could hear screaming that sounded like an assault as he responded to a domestic call near the 300 block of Tinsman Avenue in Loyalsock Township. The Montoursville State Trooper spoke with a female witness who said Anthony James II entered her home on the evening of Aug. 13. The accuser called PSP Montoursville and the 49-year-old James, who has an active Protection from Abuse order against him, left the home. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of selling crack, pills waives preliminary hearing

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man recently waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges he sold drugs to an undercover agent. Joshua Serrano, 33, was arrested and sent to Lycoming County Prison after detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office reportedly completed two drug transactions in May. Serrano allegedly sold .46 grams worth of crack to an undercover agent for $100. In another incident the same...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PD: Man returned fire after teens allegedly started gunfight

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Williamsport Bureau of Police arrested a teen with multiple gunshot wounds for allegedly starting a gunfight with a man in Lycoming County. Officials said Williamsport Bureau of Police, WBP, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Edwin Street on August 19 for a report of multiple shots fired. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Recent rash of gun violence tied to gang activity: DA

Williamsport, Pa. — The recent "uptick" in crime on the streets of Williamsport is related to gang violence, according to a joint statement by the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, and Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner. In a statement sent to media on Tuesday, law enforcement and the DA addressed the latest spree of shots fired and shootings, one ending in a fatality. The gun violence...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
66K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy