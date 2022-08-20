Read full article on original website
Tallman on school funding and test scores
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards reminds us that the school finance situation is finally stabilized in Kansas. "The sixth year of the Gannon phase in is the first year of what might be called presumed constitutionality," Tallman said. "Anything can be challenged, but at this point, I think the court would say to the legislature, you did what you said you were going to do and what we said had to be done to get back to those standards that were really agreed upon over a decade ago."
Attorney General: Kan. concealed carry applications down
TOPEKA — The number of Kansans applying for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently ended 2022 fiscal year, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 4,544 new applications, a decline from 7,717 applications received in the previous fiscal year. The licensing program began in 2006, and a legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans age 21 and over to carry concealed without a license.
Despite abortion vote, Kan. legislators could further restrict it anyway
LAWRENCE — Voters made beyond clear that they didn’t want to give the Kansas Legislature more power to restrict abortion. But the state’s lawmakers spent the last generation enacting ever-tighter restrictions. And their ranks are loaded with people who want to go even further. Now, despite voters...
Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
Film director Spielberg among donors in Kan. campaign on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Be real with farmers
I give a lot of my time to help young leaders grow and develop through programs like 4-H and FFA. Though my biggest motivation is paying it forward because of all the people who helped me, I also directly benefit from working with these students who are experts on pop culture, new fashion, slang terminology and the latest social media trends.
🎥: 'Country Jam in the Flint Hills' will benefit KSU Johnson Cancer Research
'Country Jam in the Flint Hills' festival will benefit K-State's Johnson Cancer Research Center's colorectal cancer research. Country music fans will head to Alma on Saturday evening to enjoy a concert with headliner, nationally known, Craig Campbell, and secondary opener, Travis Marvin of Ottawa, KS. Opening for Marvin and Campbell...
After medical pot drive fails, Neb. group might push for recreational use
LINCOLN — The next petition drive to legalize medical marijuana may include permitting recreational use, an official with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said Monday. Crista Eggers, who coordinated the medical marijuana initiative that fell short Monday of qualifying for the November ballot, said there definitely will be discussions about seeking legalization of both medical and recreational cannabis.
Kansas Sec. of State: Abortion amendment recount proves election integrity
TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the result of a nine-county hand recount of ballots from the Aug. 2 election shows there is no systemic election fraud in Kansas. The weeklong recount produced little change in vote totals showing Kansans overwhelming rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion....
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from new abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state.
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged...
Kan. chiropractor accused of Paycheck Protection loan fraud
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is a federal law providing financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVIID-19 pandemic, according to the United State's Attorney.
KDHE: 11 new COVID deaths since August 17
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,075 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 17 to Wednesday August 12, for a total of 858,613 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 11 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,947. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
Smoky Hills PBS receives 13 KAB awards
BUNKER HILL — The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has recognized Smoky Hills PBS for 13 awards, including Non-Metro Station of the Year for the 7th year in a row. “What an amazing job by our staff to receive 13 awards,” said Betsy Schwien, Smoky Hills PBS general manager. “None of this could have been possible without hard work and dedication by each of our employees. To win the Non-Metro Station of the Year for seven years straight says a lot about our station and the things we are able to accomplish each and every year. I’m so proud of our team and look forward to another successful year.”
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas
Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
Kan. Democrat not interested in being footnote to history in Senate race
TOPEKA — Democrat Mark Holland said he wouldn’t be deterred by political math resulting in Republicans winning every Kansas election for U.S. Senate since 1939. Holland, former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, said a formula for success against Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was to prevail in 10 counties holding two-thirds of the state’s vote and by respecting interests of neglected rural voters.
Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
KDHE: 54 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Aug. 13 to 19. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state remains in the high- or substantial-incidence classification (see map below). In northwest Kansas,...
