HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards reminds us that the school finance situation is finally stabilized in Kansas. "The sixth year of the Gannon phase in is the first year of what might be called presumed constitutionality," Tallman said. "Anything can be challenged, but at this point, I think the court would say to the legislature, you did what you said you were going to do and what we said had to be done to get back to those standards that were really agreed upon over a decade ago."

