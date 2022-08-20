Saturday night’s traffic in the Berkshires grew unusually heavier as one approached Tanglewood. The long lines of cars on the roads from Lenox and Stockbridge to the Tanglewood grounds was so heavy that the start time needed to be delayed. Three days earlier, Tanglewood had announced that the maximum number of tickets allowed—even including seating on the great lawn—had been reached at 18,000. What may well be the largest audience ever gathered at Tanglewood for a classical concert assembled to celebrate the composer who may well be the best-known in the world. Though John Williams turned 90 on February 8th, he has been widely celebrated throughout the year. And here, near the end of the Tanglewood season, came the perfect opportunity for a celebration by the orchestra with which he has been connected in 1980, when he was named conductor of the Boston Pops.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO