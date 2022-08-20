Read full article on original website
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
EasyJet rejects compensation claim from woman who was wrongly denied boarding despite having valid passport
A week after easyJet assured The Independent it would comply with European air passengers’ rights rules after wrongly turning passengers away, the airline continued to refuse compensation when it was due.Tracey Robbens from Penzance in Cornwall was booked on a flight from London Gatwick to Ljubljana in January. She and her husband Tommy were planning a week of exploring Slovenia.But ground staff working for easyJet turned her away, claiming her passport was not valid – even though it complied with both the post-Brexit conditions for travel to the European Union.The travel document was under 10 years old on...
EXPLAINER: Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months
When Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in an unprovoked act of aggression, many expected a quick victory. Six months later, the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II has turned into a grinding war of attrition. The Russian offensive has largely bogged down as Ukrainian forces increasingly target key facilities far behind the front lines, including in Russia-occupied Crimea. A look at where things stand: A BOTCHED BLITZ
