Beignet Fest Announces Full Menu of Beignet Dishes for 2022
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest returns September 24 to New Orleans City Park with an array of vendors doing their take on the iconic beignet. Leading the way, PJ’s Coffee joins the event this year serving its famous coffee, as well as beignets, which the brand introduced in their coffee shops last year.
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return
Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
Fall Festivals in New Orleans
From fried chicken to blues & bbq, here are our favorite fall fests. As summer winds down, fall festival season kicks off, featuring lots of delicious food, local live music, and most importantly, cool weather. This year, you can experience everything from food and music fests to multicultural and art fests. Use our guide to figure out which festivals you’d like to visit for–or better yet, come for them all.
What can you get for $1M? Around New Orleans, these 5 homes fill the luxury bill
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
Emporium Arcade Bar opening new venue in St. Roch next month
Emporium Arcade Bar, a tap room concept that incorporates music, art and an arcade with traditional bar games, is coming next month to the site of the former Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue in St. Roch. The new venue will be the seventh in the small Chicago-based chain, which...
New Book Celebrates Al Copeland’s Life and Recipes
NEW ORLEANS — The Copeland family is releasing a cookbook featuring “proprietary, never-before-released” recipes from Al Copeland, founder of Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken and Copeland’s Restaurants of New Orleans. Titled “Secrets of a Tastemaker,” the book also chronicles Copeland’s life and the rise of the Popeyes fast food empire. Al Copeland Jr. provides the foreword, and Kit Wohl and Chris Rose also contribute.
Monique R. Jones Selected Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Queen 2023
NEW ORLEANS – The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale held its annual members-only soirée, titled “The Reveal,” on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The organization selected its 2023 royalty and announced next season’s parade theme, honorary grand marshal and floats.
With lobster rolls and 'fluffy tacos,' new full-service food hall debuts in New Orleans
I started with a sandwich, because said sandwich was a lobster roll, and in the New Orleans summer, that alone can qualify as a meal-sized escape. Then I backtracked a bit to what seemed like an appetizer, or maybe a snack: a trio of crunchy rice cakes topped with mashed avocado, raw salmon dressed with spicy mayo and tiny tobiko roe. To finish, instead of dessert, it was a full-fledged lunch plate, a pair of tacos with puffy fried shells next to rice and beans and thick, deep birria sauce.
'Katrina Babies' exposes the overlooked trauma experienced by the city’s most vulnerable
In the 17 years since Hurricane Katrina did its damnedest to drown New Orleans, the city and its residents have engaged in endless discussion about that man-made inflection point in the city’s history and pondered endless questions about how it happened in the first place — and how to keep it from happening again.
Mayor Cantrell spent $40k for four days in French Riviera to sign ‘sister cities’ agreement, records show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and three of her top aides were in France for four days back in June and spent more than $40,000 on the trip, according to records obtained by FOX 8. The mayor’s first-class flight cost almost $18,000. Records show she...
His name is Royal and he’s king of New Orleans gymnastics
When he was a baby, he'd crawl right out of his crib, then tumble to the floor. Naturally, Gracefully.
Blake Pontchartrain: A faded advertisement on Canal is a reminder of A. Shwartz and Son's 'dry and fancy' goods store
On the side of a building in the 800 block of Canal Street are the markings “A. Shwartz and Son.” It looks like an advertisement, but I can’t make out too much else. What can you tell me about it?. Abraham Shwartz was born in Germany in...
New Orleans Mardi Gras Footage Discovered in Amsterdam is the Oldest in Existence
The city of New Orleans is perhaps best known for its incredible Mardi Gras celebrations, including the parade which features elaborate floats and performers. The celebration has been a part of its history since just a few years after the city was established, although the floats and parade as they are known today weren’t created until much later.
New Orleans’ Very Own Remarkable Woman Winner: Meet Dr. Patrice Sentino
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Hope, health, and healing–these three words are what Dr. Patrice Sentino lives by. “I was inspired by the word ‘hope’ because I believe everyone has the ability to make it. There is hope in every situation,” Dr. Sentino told WGNO’s Peyton Locicero-Trist. “No one has to be left out, no one has to be lost because there is hope. There is restoration.”
New Orleans mayor spends more than $40,000 on France trip, cost includes first-class airfare
NEW ORLEANS — New records obtained by WDSU Investigates show that the flight New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to France last month cost over $17,000. The records and invoices were sent to WDSU through a public records request. The entire trip cost the city of New Orleans over...
Row houses to flop houses and back again: How the '13 Sisters' on Julia Street came back from the brink
It was 1976, and the sisters were sagging. In their prime, they were beautiful, fashionable, desirable. But now, they were old, cracked, their glory days having long since faded from memory to rumor. That’s what 144 years will do if you’re not paying attention, and it’s what happened to the...
New York's Urban Bush Women and Junebug develop a site-specific version of 'Haint Blu' in New Orleans
Dancers from New York-based Urban Bush Women explored the space outside the Andre Cailloux Center, formerly the St. Rose de Lima church on Bayou Road, last week. On Thursday afternoon, they were on the side loading dock, which for that exercise was standing in for a porch. During the first week of their residency in New Orleans, they were exploring the converted theater space inside and out to work up a site-specific version of “Haint Blu,” which in concept is grounded by a home in the South.
Red Beans & Rice Monday kick-off!
Red beans & rice has been a standing Monday tradition in New Orleans and much of South Louisiana since the early 19th century.
Circus Spectacular to make appearance in Thibodaux
The circus is coming to town! Carden International is excited to announce its Circus Spectacular is coming to Thibodaux on Wednesday, September 21, at the Harang Auditorium. The show will kick off at 6:30 p.m., providing families with a thrilling night full of magical memories that will last a lifetime. The circus will feature magic tricks, clowns, daredevils, exotic animals, aerialists, and acrobats. Guests can arrive at the venue one hour prior to showtime to enjoy pre-show activities for all ages, including elephant, camel, and horse rides, fun inflatables, and face painting!
Wooden Boat Festival 2022
The Wooden Boat Festival will celebrate 31 years on the banks of the beautiful Tchefuncte River. Presented by the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, this premier family event attracts over one hundred classic boats, hundreds of spectator boats, and wooden boats and music enthusiasts for this two-day celebration. Come enjoy the great food, live music, children’s activities (10 AM-4 PM), arts and crafts and don’t miss the Quick’n Dirty Boat Building Contest on Sunday.
