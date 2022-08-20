ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myneworleans.com

Beignet Fest Announces Full Menu of Beignet Dishes for 2022

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest returns September 24 to New Orleans City Park with an array of vendors doing their take on the iconic beignet. Leading the way, PJ’s Coffee joins the event this year serving its famous coffee, as well as beignets, which the brand introduced in their coffee shops last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return

Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewOrleans.Com

Fall Festivals in New Orleans

From fried chicken to blues & bbq, here are our favorite fall fests. As summer winds down, fall festival season kicks off, featuring lots of delicious food, local live music, and most importantly, cool weather. This year, you can experience everything from food and music fests to multicultural and art fests. Use our guide to figure out which festivals you’d like to visit for–or better yet, come for them all.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Emporium Arcade Bar opening new venue in St. Roch next month

Emporium Arcade Bar, a tap room concept that incorporates music, art and an arcade with traditional bar games, is coming next month to the site of the former Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue in St. Roch. The new venue will be the seventh in the small Chicago-based chain, which...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

New Book Celebrates Al Copeland’s Life and Recipes

NEW ORLEANS — The Copeland family is releasing a cookbook featuring “proprietary, never-before-released” recipes from Al Copeland, founder of Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken and Copeland’s Restaurants of New Orleans. Titled “Secrets of a Tastemaker,” the book also chronicles Copeland’s life and the rise of the Popeyes fast food empire. Al Copeland Jr. provides the foreword, and Kit Wohl and Chris Rose also contribute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Monique R. Jones Selected Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Queen 2023

NEW ORLEANS – The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale held its annual members-only soirée, titled “The Reveal,” on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The organization selected its 2023 royalty and announced next season’s parade theme, honorary grand marshal and floats.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

With lobster rolls and 'fluffy tacos,' new full-service food hall debuts in New Orleans

I started with a sandwich, because said sandwich was a lobster roll, and in the New Orleans summer, that alone can qualify as a meal-sized escape. Then I backtracked a bit to what seemed like an appetizer, or maybe a snack: a trio of crunchy rice cakes topped with mashed avocado, raw salmon dressed with spicy mayo and tiny tobiko roe. To finish, instead of dessert, it was a full-fledged lunch plate, a pair of tacos with puffy fried shells next to rice and beans and thick, deep birria sauce.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thevintagenews.com

New Orleans Mardi Gras Footage Discovered in Amsterdam is the Oldest in Existence

The city of New Orleans is perhaps best known for its incredible Mardi Gras celebrations, including the parade which features elaborate floats and performers. The celebration has been a part of its history since just a few years after the city was established, although the floats and parade as they are known today weren’t created until much later.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

New Orleans’ Very Own Remarkable Woman Winner: Meet Dr. Patrice Sentino

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Hope, health, and healing–these three words are what Dr. Patrice Sentino lives by. “I was inspired by the word ‘hope’ because I believe everyone has the ability to make it. There is hope in every situation,” Dr. Sentino told WGNO’s Peyton Locicero-Trist. “No one has to be left out, no one has to be lost because there is hope. There is restoration.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New York's Urban Bush Women and Junebug develop a site-specific version of 'Haint Blu' in New Orleans

Dancers from New York-based Urban Bush Women explored the space outside the Andre Cailloux Center, formerly the St. Rose de Lima church on Bayou Road, last week. On Thursday afternoon, they were on the side loading dock, which for that exercise was standing in for a porch. During the first week of their residency in New Orleans, they were exploring the converted theater space inside and out to work up a site-specific version of “Haint Blu,” which in concept is grounded by a home in the South.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Circus Spectacular to make appearance in Thibodaux

The circus is coming to town! Carden International is excited to announce its Circus Spectacular is coming to Thibodaux on Wednesday, September 21, at the Harang Auditorium. The show will kick off at 6:30 p.m., providing families with a thrilling night full of magical memories that will last a lifetime. The circus will feature magic tricks, clowns, daredevils, exotic animals, aerialists, and acrobats. Guests can arrive at the venue one hour prior to showtime to enjoy pre-show activities for all ages, including elephant, camel, and horse rides, fun inflatables, and face painting!
THIBODAUX, LA
neworleanslocal.com

Wooden Boat Festival 2022

The Wooden Boat Festival will celebrate 31 years on the banks of the beautiful Tchefuncte River. Presented by the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, this premier family event attracts over one hundred classic boats, hundreds of spectator boats, and wooden boats and music enthusiasts for this two-day celebration. Come enjoy the great food, live music, children’s activities (10 AM-4 PM), arts and crafts and don’t miss the Quick’n Dirty Boat Building Contest on Sunday.
MADISONVILLE, LA

