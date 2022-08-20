Read full article on original website
Steve
3d ago
not only do they have to invent a efficient fast propulsion system,they will have to invent some type of hazard avoidance for large debris in the path and a force shield in front of the space craft that will deflect small debris,think about driving a motorcycle through a long stretch of road in a wooded area at 200 mph with dear and racoons and tons of bugs and you have no helment or brakes.
web wizard
3d ago
the world is going through a new era of technology like the industrial revolution. AI and new scientific breakthroughs. interstellar space flight will happen in the future.
John ODonnel
4d ago
Insterstellar travel is like swimming across the Pacific ocean. Humans need unlimited food, oxygen, and heat. More likely the Titanic in space.
