ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Pine Belt schools score high in MAAP results

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As students return to school in the Pine Belt, they’re returning smarter than ever according to Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). Students and staff faced multiple challenges during the global pandemic. Challenges ranged from new ways of learning for students and the added fear that students were learning on different levels. Despite […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Associated Press

Court to hear case on Mississippi grants to private schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools. In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay for water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. The other allocated the $10 million of federal money for the program, starting July 1. The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Justice and Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit June 15 in Hinds County Chancery Court on behalf of Parents for Public Schools, an advocacy group founded more than 30 years ago. The lawsuit asks a judge to block the program, which allows grants of up to $100,000 to any in-state school that is a member of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and that is accredited by a state, regional or national organization. The parameters of the program exclude public schools from applying for the infrastructure grants.
JACKSON, MS
Oxford Eagle

Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Pass Christian, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Pass Christian, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi school district ousts superintendent

KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi Main Street Association excited about $5M funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Main Street Association is distributing $5 million for revitalization projects. The funding is courtesy of the state legislature. There are 48 designated communities. Open this link to view the list. Each community with a population less than 25,000 receives $100,000. Each community with a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
TUPELO, MS
WKRG News 5

Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbe#Early Education#K12#Parenting Tips#Pre K#Mdek12 Org Pn Rfp#Elc Stu
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Senate OKs Pay Bill 'By Teachers, for Teachers'

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators acted quickly Wednesday to unanimously pass a teacher pay raise bill, sending it back to the House for possible debate within the next three weeks. The vote came a day after the Senate Education and Appropriations committees approved a version of the bill,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Friendship Oak

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifty-three years ago last week, Hurricane Camille made landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One of Camille’s survivors has survived over 500 years of storms. I visited the Gulf Park campus of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Long Beach. The campus is where the Friendship Oak is growing. The tree survived Camille in a couple of ways.
LONG BEACH, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Parenting
theclintoncourier.net

What Are the Best Types of Small Businesses to Start in Mississippi?

A great business idea may seem challenging to implement, but when you have a strategy for executing it, it can result in a small business. Before implementing an idea, you should consider if there’s demand for your potential services or products. You should determine the best location where your business can thrive as time passes. Instead of implementing traditional business ideas, try to create authentic modern ideas that can improve people’s lives. Below is a list of several small businesses to start in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Who can buy and use medical marijuana in Mississippi?

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February 2022. Now, Mississippians are eligible to submit applications to be able to purchase marijuana products when they become available. Below is a list of questions and answers for potential patients. All information is sourced from the text of the Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Despite promise of flood solution 80 years ago, Mississippi Delta residents still pleading for help. Sen. Wicker, Rep. Thompson host community meeting to shed light on plight.

A flyer that circulated online and in Vicksburg Facebook groups over the weekend advertised a community meeting for residents impacted by the Yazoo Backwater Floods. The meeting will take place on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Rolling Fork at the South Delta High School Auditorium, 303 Parkway Ave., with state legislators expected to attend.
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

ALDI Meridian is opening soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
MERIDIAN, MS
Jackson Free Press

Thousands Jailed Long Periods Before Trial in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of people in Mississippi continue to be jailed for long periods while waiting to go on trial because they are too poor to afford bail, judges may deny bail altogether or public defenders might not be available when they're needed, according to a new report from a group that advocates for the rights of the incarcerated.
WJTV 12

More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy