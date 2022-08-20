Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Education: SHS students joining Mississippi’s Secretary of State student ambassadors
JACKSON — Secretary of State Michael Watson welcomed the first class of the newly created student ambassador program in Jackson on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Students and parents participated in various sessions throughout the day with Watson and Secretary of State representatives at the Mississippi Capitol. “Our first session with...
Pine Belt schools score high in MAAP results
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As students return to school in the Pine Belt, they’re returning smarter than ever according to Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). Students and staff faced multiple challenges during the global pandemic. Challenges ranged from new ways of learning for students and the added fear that students were learning on different levels. Despite […]
Court to hear case on Mississippi grants to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools. In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay for water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. The other allocated the $10 million of federal money for the program, starting July 1. The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Justice and Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit June 15 in Hinds County Chancery Court on behalf of Parents for Public Schools, an advocacy group founded more than 30 years ago. The lawsuit asks a judge to block the program, which allows grants of up to $100,000 to any in-state school that is a member of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and that is accredited by a state, regional or national organization. The parameters of the program exclude public schools from applying for the infrastructure grants.
Oxford Eagle
Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
Mississippi school district ousts superintendent
KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who […]
wtva.com
Mississippi Main Street Association excited about $5M funding
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Main Street Association is distributing $5 million for revitalization projects. The funding is courtesy of the state legislature. There are 48 designated communities. Open this link to view the list. Each community with a population less than 25,000 receives $100,000. Each community with a...
wtva.com
Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Senate OKs Pay Bill 'By Teachers, for Teachers'
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators acted quickly Wednesday to unanimously pass a teacher pay raise bill, sending it back to the House for possible debate within the next three weeks. The vote came a day after the Senate Education and Appropriations committees approved a version of the bill,...
WLOX
Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi
In Ocean Springs, city leaders are taking steps to address the issue of homelessness. Joining us now a member of the Ocean Springs Homeless Committee Melanie Allen. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. After video of an...
WJTV.com
Focused on Mississippi: Friendship Oak
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifty-three years ago last week, Hurricane Camille made landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One of Camille’s survivors has survived over 500 years of storms. I visited the Gulf Park campus of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Long Beach. The campus is where the Friendship Oak is growing. The tree survived Camille in a couple of ways.
National park in Mississippi to receive major improvements
The Natchez National Historical Park recently began a series of restoration projects at Melrose, the mid-19th century suburban estate and National Historic Landmark. Crews began installing new cedar shake roofs on nine outbuildings at Melrose, according to a press release from the National Park Service. When completed in 1848, the...
theclintoncourier.net
What Are the Best Types of Small Businesses to Start in Mississippi?
A great business idea may seem challenging to implement, but when you have a strategy for executing it, it can result in a small business. Before implementing an idea, you should consider if there’s demand for your potential services or products. You should determine the best location where your business can thrive as time passes. Instead of implementing traditional business ideas, try to create authentic modern ideas that can improve people’s lives. Below is a list of several small businesses to start in Mississippi.
Who can buy and use medical marijuana in Mississippi?
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February 2022. Now, Mississippians are eligible to submit applications to be able to purchase marijuana products when they become available. Below is a list of questions and answers for potential patients. All information is sourced from the text of the Mississippi […]
WLOX
UPDATE: Mississippi on track to have medical marijuana industry up and running by year’s end
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - By the end of 2022, medical marijuana should be available to patients in Mississippi. That’s the optimistic projection of Ken Newburger, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. Newburger joined David Elliott on WLOX News This Week to give an update on how setting...
impact601.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Mississippi from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Despite promise of flood solution 80 years ago, Mississippi Delta residents still pleading for help. Sen. Wicker, Rep. Thompson host community meeting to shed light on plight.
A flyer that circulated online and in Vicksburg Facebook groups over the weekend advertised a community meeting for residents impacted by the Yazoo Backwater Floods. The meeting will take place on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Rolling Fork at the South Delta High School Auditorium, 303 Parkway Ave., with state legislators expected to attend.
WTOK-TV
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
Jackson Free Press
Thousands Jailed Long Periods Before Trial in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of people in Mississippi continue to be jailed for long periods while waiting to go on trial because they are too poor to afford bail, judges may deny bail altogether or public defenders might not be available when they're needed, according to a new report from a group that advocates for the rights of the incarcerated.
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
