Caleb VanHooser, who had just finished his first week of classes as a freshman at Indiana State University and was weeks away from suiting up for his first college football game, was one of three students killed in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday, his high school football team tweeted Sunday. Family members confirmed the news to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It is with (a) heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Caleb VanHooser, former Hawk great, and...

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO