A second Indiana State football player was killed in the accident over the weekend
Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday. Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but remained hospitalized in serious condition, the university said in a statement.
College Football World Reacts To Big LSU Suspension News
The LSU Tigers will reportedly be without a key player for the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season. According to a report from Brody Miller, LSU will be missing running back John Emery for the first two games of the year.. Emery has reportedly been suspended. Emery is...
Nebraska starting QB Casey Thompson goes into 'meditative state' before games
Scott Frost named Texas transfer Casey Thompson the starter less than a week ago. On Sunday, Thompson addressed the media for the first time since. Thompson told reporters he goes into a ‘meditative state’ before games. Football for the Cornhuskers is just less than a week away, after...
Big Ten Could Look To Add Longtime ACC Football Power
Realignment has been one of the biggest storylines in college football each of the last two years. Texas and Oklahoma announced their plan to move to the SEC in 2025 last year and then USC and UCLA followed that up by announcing their plans to move to the Big Ten in 2024.
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
Harrison High School football alum among survivors of Indiana State fatal crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon, a standout running back at Harrison High School, was one of the two survivors of a Sunday morning accident that killed two members of Indiana State football team, according to the Associated Press. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Ind., the AP reported, when the vehicle left a state highway and struck a tree. ...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
Kentucky commit, two UK targets in top 5 of new 247Sports Top 150
2) DJ Wagner (-1) After reclaiming the No. 1 overall position following the reclassification of GG Jackson to 2022, Camden (N.J.) 5-star combo guard DJ Wagner has again been usurped for the top spot in 2023, this time by Isaiah Collier, who jumped eight spots to claim the pole position.
Indiana State football player Caleb VanHooser dies in car accident
Caleb VanHooser, who had just finished his first week of classes as a freshman at Indiana State University and was weeks away from suiting up for his first college football game, was one of three students killed in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday, his high school football team tweeted Sunday. Family members confirmed the news to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It is with (a) heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Caleb VanHooser, former Hawk great, and...
7-year-old Dakota White makes history in Junior Olympics as the 'fastest kid in the nation'
The "fastest kid in the nation" is a seven-year-old African American girl named Dakota White from Dallas, Texas. She recently broke a Junior Olympics national record when she helped her team at the AAU Junior Olympics win a title. Dakota ran her part in 59.08 seconds and set a new record. This led her team from Fort Worth's Xpress Track Club to break the previous record for the girls' eight and under 100-meter relay. When asked how Dakota does it, she said, "I just run really hard," according to Fox News.
Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
Lakers: LeBron James' 15-Year Old Son Bryce Receives First D-I Scholarship Offer
The Bryce James hype continues to roll as the young prodigy receives his first division one offer
Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job
With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Appears Cheerful at Cleveland Browns Game
A quarterback’s significant other attending a preseason football game might not often warrant headlines. However, when the quarterback remains in a legal battle regarding sexual misconduct and faces banishment from the NFL through Week 12, circumstances change. That’s the situation Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais currently face.
Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend
The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 program initiating 'preliminary discussions' with B1G
Conference realignment rumors continue to swirl throughout the offseason and in the wake of the B1G’s new media rights agreement. Shortly after the B1G’s new deal was announced, various reports surfaced to indicate the B1G is likely not done expanding. That was more or less confirmed with a...
New No. 1 in updated 247Sports basketball rankings for 2023
The summer basketball season has now passed, GG Jackson is officially in college, and now everyone wants an answer to the same question:. Who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023?. It’s a question that lacks an easy answer as no one player was able to...
Duke might end up with five 2023 five-stars
Six of the past eight Duke basketball recruiting hauls, including the 2022 collection, contained four prospects holding five-star composite ratings, according to 247Sports. But no Blue Devil class in the internet age has enjoyed a fifth five-star talent (the record by any program is Kentucky's six ...
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
Duke now has three commits among top 10 in class
A rankings update at 247Sports on Monday shows three top-10 recruits in the 2023 class are committed to playing for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer next year. Roselle Catholic Academy (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile prospect who remains the most recent ...
