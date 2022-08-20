ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tipton
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana State football player Caleb VanHooser dies in car accident

Caleb VanHooser, who had just finished his first week of classes as a freshman at Indiana State University and was weeks away from suiting up for his first college football game, was one of three students killed in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday, his high school football team tweeted Sunday. Family members confirmed the news to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It is with (a) heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Caleb VanHooser, former Hawk great, and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Upworthy

7-year-old Dakota White makes history in Junior Olympics as the 'fastest kid in the nation'

The "fastest kid in the nation" is a seven-year-old African American girl named Dakota White from Dallas, Texas. She recently broke a Junior Olympics national record when she helped her team at the AAU Junior Olympics win a title. Dakota ran her part in 59.08 seconds and set a new record. This led her team from Fort Worth's Xpress Track Club to break the previous record for the girls' eight and under 100-meter relay. When asked how Dakota does it, she said, "I just run really hard," according to Fox News.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seton Hall#Kansas State#Ua
The Spun

Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job

With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Duke might end up with five 2023 five-stars

Six of the past eight Duke basketball recruiting hauls, including the 2022 collection, contained four prospects holding five-star composite ratings, according to 247Sports. But no Blue Devil class in the internet age has enjoyed a fifth five-star talent (the record by any program is Kentucky's six ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke now has three commits among top 10 in class

A rankings update at 247Sports on Monday shows three top-10 recruits in the 2023 class are committed to playing for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer next year. Roselle Catholic Academy (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile prospect who remains the most recent ...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy