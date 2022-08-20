Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies locate 17-year-old boy reported missing in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old boy reported missing in McCracken County, Kentucky, Tuesday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Tyler Andrew Hastings was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of the 6620 Kentucky Dam Road. Hastings is described as a white...
whopam.com
Princeton man injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that sent the driver to an Evansville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, deputies responded to Old Wilson Warehouse Road around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an accident in which the driver was trapped inside the vehicle with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, they determined that 40-year-old Joshua Rowlands of Princeton had been attempting to navigate a curve on Old Wilson when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road.
whopam.com
Body of drowning victim recovered on Lake Barkley
The body of a Texas man who jumped off a pontoon boat into Lake Barkley and never resurfaced Thursday was recovered Saturday morning. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 62-year old Mark Alan Younger of Bandera, Texas and a news release says the accidental drowning near the marina remains under investigation.
clarksvillenow.com
Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton man arrested after leading deputies on chase across Marshall-McCracken County line, deputies say
PADUCAH, KY — A Benton man has been arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle chase and foot-pursuit in two Kentucky counties. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Clinton Borders was arrested on Tuesday evening and is currently facing 17 charges. Deputies say Borders,...
westkentuckystar.com
Driver of overturned semi revealed to be wanted fugitive
When a semi and its trailer overturned Monday in Caldwell County, it eventually resulted in the arrest of a Louisiana fugitive. Caldwell County deputies found the semi on its side along KY 139 and the driver outside the truck with no injuries. When they ran a check on 27-year old...
KFVS12
Drowning in Trigg County under investigation
CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - A drowning in Lake Barkley in Cardiz, Kentucky is under investigation by the Trigg County Coroner’s Office. According to a statement from the coroner’s office, 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger from Bandera, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene. Trigg County Rescue and Trigg County...
wkdzradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A man and woman were injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV and a car were turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard southbound from Clinic Drive when they collided. The driver and passenger of the car were taken...
smokeybarn.com
Second Fatal Crash Claims One On Port Royal Rd
ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person has died following a fatal crash on Port Royal Rd Monday afternoon. The crash occurred in the 1700 block of Port Royal Rd, the first call coming into 911 at 12:14 pm. (LOCATION POF CRASH) According to officials, one person, a 36-year-old male, died in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle was fully engulfed when first responders arrived, officials said.
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt. Vernon mobile home destroyed by fire
One of the occupants of a mobile home was treated for minor smoke inhalation in a fire that destroyed her home Monday night. Mt. Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent says heavy fire was showing from the entire mobile home at 1005 South 22nd Street upon their arrival. Both occupants were out, but one of them had sustained smoke inhalation. Tammy Wood was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Magic 95.1
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
wymt.com
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah's average high temp finally starting to fall
After the seven hottest weeks of the year statistically, Paducah is finally on the downward slope toward cooler fall temperatures. National Weather Service recordkeeping shows that beginning every July 2, Paducah's average high temperature hits 90 degrees, and it stays at an average of 90 every day for nearly two months.
Comments / 0