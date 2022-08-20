Read full article on original website
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City SquareDeanLandMarietta, GA
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats upMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Georgia football WR coach Bryan McClendon named assistant to watch in 2022 by ESPN
Georgia added four new assistants to the coaching staff this season. One of them, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Bryan McClendon, was named one of 11 essential new position coaches for college football in 2022 by ESPN. The outlet wrote of McClendon:. Georgia's quest to defend its national...
Georgia football has two ESPN All-Americans in Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter
ESPN unveiled its preseason All-Americans for the 2022 college football season on Wednesday and two Georgia players made the list, one on each side of the ball. On offense, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers was selected. There's no shortage of talented tight ends this season, but the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Bowers...
Taking an initial look at the class of 2025 in the Sunshine State
The initial Top 100 for the class of 2025 was released on Wednesday. Florida led the way with 16 different sophomores getting ranked by the team at 247Sports. That group includes four different individuals inside the top 32: Fort Lauderdale Dillard defensive lineman Armondo Blount, Zephyrhills safety DJ Pickett, Bradenton IMG Academy wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. (already verbally committed to Texas A&M) and Winter Garden West Orange cornerback Ivan Taylor (son of NFL legend Ike Taylor).
Rusty's Rambling's - Early names expected to watch UGA-Oregon
-UGA set to host players in the Mercedes Benz in 10 days when Oregon comes to take to take on the Bulldogs. Here are a few names, we add several more over the.
Marcus Mariota named Oregon's honorary team captain for Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
Former Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota has officially been announced as the No. 11 Oregon Ducks honorary captain for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on September 3rd at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The news was confirmed by the Chick-fil-A Kickoff...
Georgia football: Practice report from Bulldogs’ fall camp (8/24)
The Georgia Bulldogs returned to the practice field Wednesday as the Bulldogs continue preparation for the 2022 season. Media was allowed to view roughly 13 minutes’ worth of the action. As the Bulldogs gear up for the start of the 2022 season, the health of the team is obviously...
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 21, 1861: Confederate troops under Gen. John B. Floyd crossed the Gauley River at Carnifex Ferry, Nicholas County, and began to entrench their position. It was the beginning of what became known as the Battle of Keslers Cross Lanes.
West Virginia one of the most generous states for tipping
Despite inflation, a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.
WATCH: Special Teams coach Joe Lorig breaks down position battles
Hear from Oregon Special Team Coordinator Joe Lorig as he discusses the team's plan of attack on special teams while also getting his input on coaching the nickel on defense. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily.
Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair
Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
Did you know: West Virginia has an official state firearm
West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wildlife and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an official state firearm?
West Virginia “needs to get bodies in the classroom” as school year kicks off
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — By this time next week, students in all 55 West Virginia counties will be back in school, but not everyone will be learning from a certified teacher. The 2022-2023 school year is underway in many school districts with some superintendents reporting dozens of vacancies. “We have...
Wednesday Rutgers Practice Report
Rutgers hit the field again today in Piscataway as game prep for the season opener against Boston College supplanted training camp this week. Here is a look at the latest from the practice field with insight from an array of players. New center. Opening day could pack a little more...
Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia
MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
Miller, West Virginia State leaders discuss needs of the future during visit
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — As U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller’s (R-W.Va.) district would change in the upcoming year due to redistricting if she’s re-elected, she has made it a goal to get into those new areas and meet constituents. Miller visited West Virginia State University’s campus in Kanawha County...
Goat in West Virginia is more than just a farm animal, She loves paddle boarding
SCARBRO, W.Va. (AP) — Like a lot of West Virginians, Maggie loves paddle boarding. It’s just a little harder for her, what with the four hooves and all. “I thought, ‘Goats have pretty good balance. I am going to put the board in the creek in the back yard and see what she does,’” said […]
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
Thirteen-year-old girl in Nicholas County dies of COVID-19-related causes, DHHR says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 13-year-old girl in Nicholas County was among the 17 new COVID-19-related deaths reported Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “Today’s COVID report is especially heartbreaking with the confirmation of a pediatric death,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch in...
Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
