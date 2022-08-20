NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — An electric car battery maker is thinking about building a massive new battery-making plant in northern Indiana. Ultium Cells, LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors to build more electric car batteries as the car industry makes a transition to making more electric vehicles. Ultium is looking to spend $2.4 billion on the new plant, making it very attractive to business leaders in St. Joseph County.

NEW CARLISLE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO