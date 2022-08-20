Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
laportecounty.life
Start a career at American RENOLIT for great benefits, co-workers, and community giveback opportunities
Manufacturing sustainable, high-quality polyvinyl chloride (PVC) solutions takes a team that is dedicated to producing both great products and great relationships. This is exactly what the staff at American RENOLIT strives for daily. American RENOLIT Human Resources Director Melissa Gruber chalks up the company’s success to a team mentality that...
Inside Indiana Business
Fulton County reimagining economic potential
The Fulton Economic Development Corp. is taking steps to reimagine its economic future. Key economic drivers in the county, which sits about an hour south of South Bend, are manufacturing and agriculture. In March, FEDCO launched a five-month-long effort to examine what residents aspired for the county of 20,000 people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBC.com
Electric Car Battery Maker Considers Building New Plant In Northern Indiana
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — An electric car battery maker is thinking about building a massive new battery-making plant in northern Indiana. Ultium Cells, LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors to build more electric car batteries as the car industry makes a transition to making more electric vehicles. Ultium is looking to spend $2.4 billion on the new plant, making it very attractive to business leaders in St. Joseph County.
Inside Indiana Business
Elkhart chassis maker to expand distribution chain
Michigan-based DexKo Global Inc., a manufacturer of axles and chassis for trailer and RV industries, has entered into an agreement to acquire TexTrail Inc., a national distributor of trailer parts located in Texas. The company will become part of Dexter, a DexKo business unit based in Elkhart. DexKo Global was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Door Opens for Hotel Construction
(La Porte County, IN) - The door has opened to construct a 100-room hotel and restaurants near an Interstate 94 interchange outside Michigan City. The La Porte County Council Monday night approved $1.5 million to run water and sewer lines to the site, also close to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35. The Michigan City Sanitary District will provide the utility service.
thedetroitbureau.com
GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant
General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
abc57.com
Birdsell Mansion, Kamm and Schellinger Brewery on 10 Most Endangered list
Two St. Joseph County properties are on Indiana Landmarks' annual list of 10 Most Endangered landmarks. The Birdsell Mansion is on the list for the first time, but the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery was also on last year's list. 10 Most Endangered in 2022:. Birdsell Mansion, South Bend. Kamm and...
95.3 MNC
Longtime local Catholic priest identified as victim of hit-and-run collision on State Road 2
The bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 2 was a retired priest who served for many years in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, observed his 40th jubilee last year, according to Today’s Catholic. His retirement from active ministry in...
22 WSBT
Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall
Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
Vixen Composites moves into new, larger Elkhart facility
Vixen Composites of Elkhart has more room to grow. The post Vixen Composites moves into new, larger Elkhart facility appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw First Fridays May Move To Third Fridays
Main Street Warsaw is looking at moving First Fridays to the third Friday of every month. If moved, Warsaw's First Friday events will be renamed Third Fridays. Food truck events on Fridays are also being considered for next year and will be discussed at a downtown business district meeting Thursday at Hoplore, 307 W. Market St.
panoramanow.com
Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule
The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
casscountyonline.com
Town of Royal Center
Royal Center is located in Boone Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Winamac in Cass County, Indiana. Royal Center Clerk-TreasurerKatherine Pearson (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 1Teresa Hiatt (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 3Matt Colford (R)Term runs through 2022. Royal Center...
Fox17
Bangor auto shop receives cease and desist order from Sec. of State
BANGOR, Mich. — A Bangor auto shop was issued a cease and desist order for allegedly servicing cars with expired credentials. The Michigan Secretary of State says Lenard’s Automotive operated with a mechanic certification and repair facility registration that had expired in 2009 and 2013, respectively. We’re told...
abc57.com
Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
abc57.com
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
Times-Union Newspaper
BZA Denies Variance For Group Home
A use variance to allow for a not-for-profit’s group home for victims of human trafficking or sexual exploitation in an Industrial-2 zoning district was denied by the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals Monday night. Dawnna Plummer, founder and executive director of Beloved: Not Forgotten, petitioned for the use variance...
95.3 MNC
Road work starting on Mayflower Road
More road work is starting in South Bend. Starting on Monday, August 22, crews will begin working on a section of Western Avenue. NIPSCO is doing maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 until September 13, the eastbound lanes from...
Comments / 0