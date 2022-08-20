ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan opens new space

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan celebrated the opening of its new space on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Bridge Academy is located inside of the Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren building in Benton Harbor. The public-school academy offers resources to students interested in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
laportecounty.life

Start a career at American RENOLIT for great benefits, co-workers, and community giveback opportunities

Manufacturing sustainable, high-quality polyvinyl chloride (PVC) solutions takes a team that is dedicated to producing both great products and great relationships. This is exactly what the staff at American RENOLIT strives for daily. American RENOLIT Human Resources Director Melissa Gruber chalks up the company’s success to a team mentality that...
LA PORTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fulton County reimagining economic potential

The Fulton Economic Development Corp. is taking steps to reimagine its economic future. Key economic drivers in the county, which sits about an hour south of South Bend, are manufacturing and agriculture. In March, FEDCO launched a five-month-long effort to examine what residents aspired for the county of 20,000 people.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Letters#University President#College#John Templeton Foundation#Education#The Wireless Institute#Nsf#The College Of Science
WIBC.com

Electric Car Battery Maker Considers Building New Plant In Northern Indiana

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — An electric car battery maker is thinking about building a massive new battery-making plant in northern Indiana. Ultium Cells, LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors to build more electric car batteries as the car industry makes a transition to making more electric vehicles. Ultium is looking to spend $2.4 billion on the new plant, making it very attractive to business leaders in St. Joseph County.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart chassis maker to expand distribution chain

Michigan-based DexKo Global Inc., a manufacturer of axles and chassis for trailer and RV industries, has entered into an agreement to acquire TexTrail Inc., a national distributor of trailer parts located in Texas. The company will become part of Dexter, a DexKo business unit based in Elkhart. DexKo Global was...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Door Opens for Hotel Construction

(La Porte County, IN) - The door has opened to construct a 100-room hotel and restaurants near an Interstate 94 interchange outside Michigan City. The La Porte County Council Monday night approved $1.5 million to run water and sewer lines to the site, also close to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35. The Michigan City Sanitary District will provide the utility service.
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
22 WSBT

Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall

Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw First Fridays May Move To Third Fridays

Main Street Warsaw is looking at moving First Fridays to the third Friday of every month. If moved, Warsaw's First Friday events will be renamed Third Fridays. Food truck events on Fridays are also being considered for next year and will be discussed at a downtown business district meeting Thursday at Hoplore, 307 W. Market St.
WARSAW, IN
panoramanow.com

Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule

The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
UNION MILLS, IN
casscountyonline.com

Town of Royal Center

Royal Center is located in Boone Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Winamac in Cass County, Indiana. Royal Center Clerk-TreasurerKatherine Pearson (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 1Teresa Hiatt (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 3Matt Colford (R)Term runs through 2022. Royal Center...
ROYAL CENTER, IN
Fox17

Bangor auto shop receives cease and desist order from Sec. of State

BANGOR, Mich. — A Bangor auto shop was issued a cease and desist order for allegedly servicing cars with expired credentials. The Michigan Secretary of State says Lenard’s Automotive operated with a mechanic certification and repair facility registration that had expired in 2009 and 2013, respectively. We’re told...
BANGOR, MI
abc57.com

Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

BZA Denies Variance For Group Home

A use variance to allow for a not-for-profit’s group home for victims of human trafficking or sexual exploitation in an Industrial-2 zoning district was denied by the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals Monday night. Dawnna Plummer, founder and executive director of Beloved: Not Forgotten, petitioned for the use variance...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Road work starting on Mayflower Road

More road work is starting in South Bend. Starting on Monday, August 22, crews will begin working on a section of Western Avenue. NIPSCO is doing maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 until September 13, the eastbound lanes from...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy