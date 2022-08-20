Man who started Henry’s Fork fire sentenced for witness intimidation, other felonies dropped

Read full article on original website
Joseph Fay
4d ago
the state of Idaho does not take a good look at the one's that are really trying to make in life. I'm not just speaking for myself but for the one's that did there time for the mistake that they made in life. I've been out now almost 2 years now and I will make.
Reply(1)
2
Bob Meeks
4d ago
The state of Idaho is about as weak as California when it comes to putting bad people behind bars.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Rowland pens letter accepting responsibility for November gun incident
BLACKFOOT — In a letter filed with the court Monday morning, former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland took responsibility for the incident that led to his eventual resignation and guilty plea. “I accept full responsibility for the events of November 9, 2021,” the letter reads. “I made a series...
eastidahonews.com
Man pleads not guilty to stalking, strangulation and more
IDAHO FALLS – A Shelley man has pleaded not guilty to all charges after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home who had a protection order against him, strangling her and threatening to shoot her. Michael John Eatinger, 47, pleaded not guilty to felony attempted strangulation, felony first-degree stalking,...
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly threatens stranger in car with knife, tries to break into vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly holding a knife up to a stranger and trying to break into her car as she sat inside. Shaun Jerad Strader was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting officer during bar fight
IDAHO FALLS – A man is in custody following a bar fight in downtown Idaho Falls early Saturday morning. Nevin Ray Goodrum, 22, of Martin Alma, Washington, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing. He appeared in Bonneville County Court Monday before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Former Idaho sheriff accused of threatening church group pleads guilty to aggravated assault
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The former Bingham County sheriff has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution team. Craig Thomas Rowland has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault, court records show. Rowland was charged with felonies for aggravated assault and aggravated battery and a misdemeanor for the...
Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Former sheriff to get probation, some jail time as part of plea agreement
BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement. In exchange, the prosecution will dismiss a felony charge of aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor charge for the exhibition of a firearm, defense attorney Dennis Wilkinson told EastIdahoNews.com. “In...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested on drug charges after reportedly fleeing from troopers
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man who allegedly fled from police officers and was reportedly found with drugs and a handgun was arrested late last week. Jason Dean Grover was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. He was charged with felony concealment of evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslnewsradio.com
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.
eastidahonews.com
Dangerous inmate missing from jail apprehended in Utah
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County felony warrant for escape.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Missing man found alive, school year delayed due to tremor and man escapes police car
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A man with the Idaho Falls militia who “mysteriously disappeared” was found, The Rigby Star announced on Aug. 27, 1908.
eastidahonews.com
Truck totaled after being t-boned by train in Madison County
REXBURG — Deputies were on the scene of a crash in Madison County Tuesday afternoon after a truck was t-boned by a train. Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in after 3 p.m. at Highway 33 just east of Highway 20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist injured in collision with car at Pocatello intersection
POCATELLO — A motorcyclist suffered injuries in a collision with a car at a busy north Pocatello intersection on Tuesday evening. The 7:20 p.m. crash occurred at Yellowstone Avenue and West Quinn Road. Police temporarily shut down the intersection as well as Yellowstone Avenue because of the crash. The male motorcyclist appeared to have suffered...
New Rigby police chief sworn in
The Rigby Police Department has a new chief. The post New Rigby police chief sworn in appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Police Captain retires after 27 years of service
IDAHO FALLS — On Thursday, August 18, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a retirement ceremony honoring the career of Captain Bill Squires and wishing him well as he retires from the law enforcement profession. Captain Squires joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer...
'SIMPLY HEROIC': Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers receive awards for lifesaving service
POCATELLO — Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers and staff members were recognized for outstanding achievements during a Monday award ceremony at City Hall. Many of the recognitions awarded Monday were in relation to two local incidents, one that involved officers rescuing a 70-year-old woman from a car that overturned in a canal and another in which two officers were wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding gunman, after which other officers rushed the wounded men to the hospital in police cruisers. ...
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly runs from burning car, asks deputies to kill him
IDAHO FALLS – A man is being charged with felony DUI and multiple misdemeanors from a July incident involving a burning car. Christopher Thomas Reynolds, 35, was charged with felony DUI, two counts of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers and misdemeanor failure to stop for an accident or leaving the scene of an accident.
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after reportedly trafficking heroin in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman appeared in court Monday after being charged with multiple drug-related felonies. Rebecca Muir, 34, was charged with felony drug trafficking of heroin, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia after police performed a house check. Bonneville County...
eastidahonews.com
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
eastidahonews.com
Ted Dean Christensen
Ted Dean Christensen, 67, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away August 18, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. Ted Christensen was born to Joan and Percy Christensen on July 10,1955. He was one of five children. He grew up in Richmond, Hansen, and Pocatello, Idaho and graduated in 1973 from Hansen High School. He attended Idaho State University and received a bachelor’s degree in Business. He loved to spend time with his parents, siblings, and extended family. They were very important to him.
Comments / 4