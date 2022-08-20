ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDi2x_0hOkXekL00

In a welterweight championship bout in the main event, Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards meet Saturday at UFC 278 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Below, we analyze the UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The early prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with the prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on Pay-per-view.

The champ Usman holds a 2-inch reach advantage, and he also has an impressive 4.66-to-2.62 advantage in the significant strikes landed per minute category. He is also well ahead in takedown average at 3.00-to-1.48, while he is also accurate with a 49.02% takedown percentage.

Edwards has clawed his way into title contention with a 9-0-1 record since his loss to Usman in their first bout back in Dec. 2015. He lost that night by unanimous decision.

The Briton has 7 wins via decision during the 9-0-1 run with 1 no-contest against Belal Muhammad, a KO/TKO win over Peter Sobotta in March 2018, and a submission win over Albert Tumenov at UFC 204 in Oct. 2016.

Edwards posted the impressive win via unanimous decision against Nate Diaz last time out at UFC 263.

Watch this card with ESPN+ by signing up here.

UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Usman -340 (bet $340 to win $100) | Edwards +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
  • Over/Under: 4.5 rounds (Over -170 | Under +122)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes -180 | No +130)

UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards picks and predictions

Records: Usman (20-1-0) | Edwards (19-3-0)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

Usman (-360) is heavily favored to retain his welterweight strap. However, you cannot risk more than 3 1/2 times your potential winnings, so let’s get specific.

Usman has successfully defended his title 5 times, including 3 KO/TKO victories. The most recent knockout came in Round 2 at UFC 261 over Jorge Masvidal in April 2021. Edwards tends to hang around, going the distance in 4 of his past 5 fights, and he lost via UD to Usman in the first meeting.

USMAN (-115) BY POINTS is the way to go here. Edwards won’t go quietly into the night as 10 of his past 12 fights have ended up going the distance.

Over/Under (O/U)

YES (-180): FIGHT TO GO THE DISTANCE is a little on the expensive side, but it’s a good play based upon Edwards’ history. The first meeting also ended up needing the judges to decide a winner. OVER 4.5 ROUNDS (-170) might be the better play, however, as it is cheaper, and allows for a little wiggle room in the event of a late finish.

Visit MMA Junkie for more fight news and analysis.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Leon Edwards knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with head kick to win UFC welterweight title at the death

Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”

Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Albert Tumenov
Person
Peter Sobotta
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Belal Muhammad
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mick Parkin: Making UFC debut on Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 card in England 'would be crazy'

LAS VEGAS – With the UFC looking to host another big card in England in the near future, Mick Parkin wants to be part of it. Parkin (6-0) is the newest English fighter to get signed to the UFC, punching his ticket through Dana White’s Contender Series 51 on Tuesday. In the featured bout of the night, Parkin quickly submitted Eduardo Neves in the first round.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”

Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns says he’s heard rumors that Colby Covington could be out until March: “He kinda broke his jaw again, he had surgery and the surgery didn’t go well”

Gilbert Burns has suggested that Colby Covington’s injuries mean he could be out of the Octagon until at least March. Earlier this year at UFC 272, Colby Covington set out to put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal – and based on his dominant decision win, it seemed as if that’s exactly what he did.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Reminds Fans Where His Legacy Is Against Khabib’s

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is willing to compare his UFC run to anyone, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. Jones is preparing to make his return at heavyweight, potentially by the end of 2022. He’s been out of competition since vacating the light heavyweight title in 2020 following a win over Dominick Reyes.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Vivint Arena#Espn#Abc Espn#Ko#Ufc 204#Ufc 263#Ufc 278 Usman#Usa Today Sports Scores
mmanews.com

Watch: Boxer Earns Controversial KO Immediately After Glove Touch

Lightweight boxer Ruben Torres taught Cristian Baez a brutal lesson in keeping your guard up at all times during a fight. Torres and Baez competed at a recent Thompson Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Corona, CA. Torres entered the fight 18-0 and looked to further progress his career towards potential stardom in boxing.
CORONA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy