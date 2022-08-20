Read full article on original website
Wheat Scoop: Randy and Kim Fritzemeier share lifetime of farm, family and community
He started farming in high school when his uncle rented him ground. A fifth-generation farm daughter herself, she was driving farm trucks before she had a driver’s license. After meeting in college at Kansas State University, they found a way to farm across county lines, balance her necessary off-farm income with the ebb and flow of farming and — most importantly — raise two exceptional children. Now, following a season of last farm milestones and a farm machinery sale, Randy and Kim Fritzemeier are off to a new set of adventures with a binful of goodwill from the family and friends with whom they have shared their love of agriculture and community.
Barton & Pawnee projects among KDOT's approved August bids
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Aug. 17, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Doniphan ‑...
Money rewarded to Kansas drivers who buckle up
Thousands of vehicles will travel the Kansas roadways during the Labor Day weekend. Many families will head out on one last trip or getaway as the school year begins. Safe Kids Kansas, sponsored in part by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), want to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable asset, their families.
Limited spots for 'Pass It On Outdoor Mentors' dove hunt in Great Bend
Hunting season is just around the corner, and the sport is a tradition for many around the state. A relatively new organization in Kansas is looking to carry on the tradition. Pass it On Outdoor Mentors, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, started in Wichita in 2002. Now expanding, Pass it On is hosting several outdoors activities around the state, including a dove hunt near Great Bend on Sept. 1.
Claflin & Larned KDOT employees celebrate service anniversaries
The Kansas Department of Transportation expresses its appreciation for employees celebrating state service anniversaries in September. KDOT is proud to acknowledge them for the long-term dedication they have provided to the state of Kansas. Those celebrating 40 years:. Kerry McDonald, Engineering Technician Senior, Topeka. Those celebrating 30 years:. Jamie Fischer,...
INSIGHT KANSAS: When politics and constitutions collide
Thomas Jefferson once wrote critically of those who “look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the arc of the covenant, too sacred to be touched.” While he firmly opposed “frequent and untried changes in laws,” he argued that, in the end “laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind.” In other words, as people learn and grow and change, their constitutions necessarily should too.
KS county neighbors frustrated; counties unable to address nuisances
Your neighbor has trash piled up around his yard, grass up to your knees. In most incorporated cities, local governments have nuisance abatement ordinances on the books that require property owners to keep their properties cleaned up and vegetation under control. If property owners don't comply with requests to clean...
Saint Francis Ministries responds to article
From Saint Francis Ministries... A recent article published by the Kansas Reflector on August 12, 2022, and reprinted in multiple newspapers, detailed the Federal forfeiture and civil lawsuit involving Saint Francis Ministries and a few of its former leaders. The article contained inaccurate statements about Saint Francis Ministries, which could have been avoided had the news outlet taken the time to contact us for comment.
Proposed elimination of the Turnpike tax for Kansas soldiers
Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor's Military Affairs Council, wants to look at possibly eliminating the Kansas Turnpike fee for active duty soldiers or possibly veterans. He said he talks with many of the soldiers and asks what can be done in the state to make their quality of life easier and for them to make Kansas their home. "I was surprised that one of the soldiers said hey sir, I'm getting tired of paying the turnpike tax."
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Lady Cougars split results in Texas as Norshie makes program history
Saturday's riding high was met by Sunday's what-could-have-been bitter feeling as the Barton Community College women's soccer team split results of a two-game trip to Tyler, Texas. On Saturday the Cougars scored early and often in an 18-0 overwhelming victory over Trinity Valley Community College with multiple program record book...
Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch
Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
Sheriff asks for help to locate Kan. woman who vanished in 2020
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities on Friday issued a request for assistance in locating 38-year-old Sarah Marie Pettit who was last seen in the fall of 2020 in the Wichita area where she was living, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart was...
Schmidt: Leaders need to 'step up' on special education
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants to bring everyone together on special education funding in the next session of the Legislature, if he is elected governor in November. "I think special ed funding is the next area," Schmidt said. "We have to bring policy makers, educators,...
56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
Independent lawmaker wins spot on Kansas ballot for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas state senator who has clashed with Republican leaders has gained a spot on the November general election ballot as an independent candidate for govenor. The Kansas Secretary of State's office announced Thursday that Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, had turned in more...
Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas
MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
Kan. State Senator celebrates Women's Equality Day at White House
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the White House celebrated Women’s Equality Day. State Senator Dinah Sykes of Lenexa was at the White House. "A great way to spend Women's Equality Day at the White House with other community leaders sharing how Kansas protected reproductive rights this month," she wrote on social media.
Police search for suspect after killing at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and looking for a suspect. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the report of a shooting at 1215 N. Westview in the city of Derby, according to a statement from the city. Officers located several witnesses to...
Relative just out of jail allegedly killed 81-year-old Kan. woman
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and have a suspect in custody. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, a family in Andover called police to request a welfare check on an 81-year-old woman at an apartment in Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Police discovered the woman...
