Kansas State

Great Bend Post

Wheat Scoop: Randy and Kim Fritzemeier share lifetime of farm, family and community

He started farming in high school when his uncle rented him ground. A fifth-generation farm daughter herself, she was driving farm trucks before she had a driver’s license. After meeting in college at Kansas State University, they found a way to farm across county lines, balance her necessary off-farm income with the ebb and flow of farming and — most importantly — raise two exceptional children. Now, following a season of last farm milestones and a farm machinery sale, Randy and Kim Fritzemeier are off to a new set of adventures with a binful of goodwill from the family and friends with whom they have shared their love of agriculture and community.
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton & Pawnee projects among KDOT's approved August bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Aug. 17, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Doniphan ‑...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Money rewarded to Kansas drivers who buckle up

Thousands of vehicles will travel the Kansas roadways during the Labor Day weekend. Many families will head out on one last trip or getaway as the school year begins. Safe Kids Kansas, sponsored in part by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), want to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable asset, their families.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Limited spots for 'Pass It On Outdoor Mentors' dove hunt in Great Bend

Hunting season is just around the corner, and the sport is a tradition for many around the state. A relatively new organization in Kansas is looking to carry on the tradition. Pass it On Outdoor Mentors, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, started in Wichita in 2002. Now expanding, Pass it On is hosting several outdoors activities around the state, including a dove hunt near Great Bend on Sept. 1.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Claflin & Larned KDOT employees celebrate service anniversaries

The Kansas Department of Transportation expresses its appreciation for employees celebrating state service anniversaries in September. KDOT is proud to acknowledge them for the long-term dedication they have provided to the state of Kansas. Those celebrating 40 years:. Kerry McDonald, Engineering Technician Senior, Topeka. Those celebrating 30 years:. Jamie Fischer,...
CLAFLIN, KS
Great Bend Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: When politics and constitutions collide

Thomas Jefferson once wrote critically of those who “look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the arc of the covenant, too sacred to be touched.” While he firmly opposed “frequent and untried changes in laws,” he argued that, in the end “laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind.” In other words, as people learn and grow and change, their constitutions necessarily should too.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Saint Francis Ministries responds to article

From Saint Francis Ministries... A recent article published by the Kansas Reflector on August 12, 2022, and reprinted in multiple newspapers, detailed the Federal forfeiture and civil lawsuit involving Saint Francis Ministries and a few of its former leaders. The article contained inaccurate statements about Saint Francis Ministries, which could have been avoided had the news outlet taken the time to contact us for comment.
NEBRASKA STATE
Great Bend Post

Proposed elimination of the Turnpike tax for Kansas soldiers

Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor's Military Affairs Council, wants to look at possibly eliminating the Kansas Turnpike fee for active duty soldiers or possibly veterans. He said he talks with many of the soldiers and asks what can be done in the state to make their quality of life easier and for them to make Kansas their home. "I was surprised that one of the soldiers said hey sir, I'm getting tired of paying the turnpike tax."
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Schmidt: Leaders need to 'step up' on special education

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants to bring everyone together on special education funding in the next session of the Legislature, if he is elected governor in November. "I think special ed funding is the next area," Schmidt said. "We have to bring policy makers, educators,...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police search for suspect after killing at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and looking for a suspect. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the report of a shooting at 1215 N. Westview in the city of Derby, according to a statement from the city. Officers located several witnesses to...
DERBY, KS
Great Bend Post

ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

