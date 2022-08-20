ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body

Jameson Wall has a rare autoimmune disorder that triggers unusual symptoms. THP helicopter crashes in Marion County, officials say. The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened, according to officials.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man

A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen. On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call

‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler. Police warn if you see Mendez, do not approach him. Instead, call the dispatch center at 423-585-2701. Updated: 3 hours ago. Crime Stoppers says there are key things to look for in counterfeit bills. Murder-suicide investigation...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department. Officers reportedly responded to Jim Cogdill Dodge on Kingston Pike around 3:45 a.m. where the car was stolen and driven through a fence on the property. Officers later found the car at Alice Bell Road and Buffat Mill Road, the release said, and took the two, ages 18 and 21, into custody.
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

Middle School Kids Fighting Off Campus Generates 911 Calls, More Than a Few Knox Sheriff Officers

August 16, 2022 a week ago yesterday, around 4 pm, there were several (more than three) Knox Sheriff units between the Buddy’s BBQ and the Taco Bell in Farragut. From the review of four 911 calls, it is reported that a couple Farragut Middle School boys got into a fight. Enough of an issue the students (about 20) according to the first of four 911 calls were made to leave the BBQ restaurant.
FARRAGUT, TN
1450wlaf.com

One person airlifted following jet ski versus boat accident

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Officials say the call of a jet ski accident came in to Central Dispatch Saturday afternoon at 5:29pm. The Campbell County Rural Fire Service along with Campbell County EMS responded to the report of a jet ski versus boat accident near Sugar Hollow Marina on Norris Lake.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found shot, dead in Maryville fire

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday morning, according to the Maryville Police Department. Maryville Fire and Police Department crews responded to the Regal Tower, located at 453 Greenbelt Drive, at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to police and fire chief Tony Crisp. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the sixth floor of the building.
MARYVILLE, TN
WJHL

Warrant issued for suspect in Morristown hit-and-run that killed toddler

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A warrant has been issued for a man who police believe was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run that killed a Morristown toddler over the weekend. The Morristown Police Department has charged Walter Noe Mendez with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality. Police believe Mendez was driving a […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wecoradio.com

One dead following possible accident at Obed

One person is dead and another has been rescued following an apparent hiking accident near the Lilly Bluff area of the Obed Wild and Scenic River. National Park Service Rangers, along with members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Wartburg Police Department, Morgan County Rescue Squad, Morgan County EMS, Wartburg Volunteer Fire Department and Blue Line Security are on scene assiting with the recovery.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Maryville Police Department Investigate Suspected Murder-Suicide

Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday Morning. According to the Maryville Police Department, crews responded to the Regal Tower Condominiums and found smoke and fire coming from the 6th floor. Officials say crews found a trail of gasoline that went from...
MARYVILLE, TN

