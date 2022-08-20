Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body
Jameson Wall has a rare autoimmune disorder that triggers unusual symptoms. THP helicopter crashes in Marion County, officials say. The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened, according to officials.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash
A Corryton man was arrested Monday after threatening a dog with a drill, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Brian Rice tabbed to replace Mickey Dearstone behind the mic of Lady Vol basketball games. Catch up Quick. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/24 in 8 minutes...
WYSH AM 1380
THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man
A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
wvlt.tv
THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen. On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call
‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler. Police warn if you see Mendez, do not approach him. Instead, call the dispatch center at 423-585-2701. Updated: 3 hours ago. Crime Stoppers says there are key things to look for in counterfeit bills. Murder-suicide investigation...
Dog rescued from apartment fire on South Gallaher View Drive
An apartment in West Knox County was damaged after a small fire near South Gallaher View Drive.
Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who's said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is armed and dangerous.
JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk987.com
Authorities Searching for a Man Wanted out of Several East Tennessee Counties
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is helping local law enforcement find a suspect known to be armed and dangerous. 18 year-old Mekiah Davis is wanted out of Jefferson County on several outstanding warrants for his arrest including Reckless Driving, Vehicle Theft, Vandalism, Felony Evading Arrest and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police arrest two after they steal car from dealership, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department. Officers reportedly responded to Jim Cogdill Dodge on Kingston Pike around 3:45 a.m. where the car was stolen and driven through a fence on the property. Officers later found the car at Alice Bell Road and Buffat Mill Road, the release said, and took the two, ages 18 and 21, into custody.
brianhornback.com
Middle School Kids Fighting Off Campus Generates 911 Calls, More Than a Few Knox Sheriff Officers
August 16, 2022 a week ago yesterday, around 4 pm, there were several (more than three) Knox Sheriff units between the Buddy’s BBQ and the Taco Bell in Farragut. From the review of four 911 calls, it is reported that a couple Farragut Middle School boys got into a fight. Enough of an issue the students (about 20) according to the first of four 911 calls were made to leave the BBQ restaurant.
1450wlaf.com
One person airlifted following jet ski versus boat accident
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Officials say the call of a jet ski accident came in to Central Dispatch Saturday afternoon at 5:29pm. The Campbell County Rural Fire Service along with Campbell County EMS responded to the report of a jet ski versus boat accident near Sugar Hollow Marina on Norris Lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found shot, dead in Maryville fire
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday morning, according to the Maryville Police Department. Maryville Fire and Police Department crews responded to the Regal Tower, located at 453 Greenbelt Drive, at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to police and fire chief Tony Crisp. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the sixth floor of the building.
Warrant issued for suspect in Morristown hit-and-run that killed toddler
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A warrant has been issued for a man who police believe was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run that killed a Morristown toddler over the weekend. The Morristown Police Department has charged Walter Noe Mendez with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality. Police believe Mendez was driving a […]
wvlt.tv
‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Separate car crashes that have killed two young people in one week have left a Morristown community suffering as of Monday evening. The latest death is an 18-month-old toddler who was sleeping when a driver crashed into their home Saturday night. Ray Proctor with Caspers Wrecker...
wvlt.tv
Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee
A Rural Metro spokesperson encouraged travelers to look out for motorcyclists while on the road. The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say. Updated: 5 hours ago.
wecoradio.com
One dead following possible accident at Obed
One person is dead and another has been rescued following an apparent hiking accident near the Lilly Bluff area of the Obed Wild and Scenic River. National Park Service Rangers, along with members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Wartburg Police Department, Morgan County Rescue Squad, Morgan County EMS, Wartburg Volunteer Fire Department and Blue Line Security are on scene assiting with the recovery.
wvlt.tv
TWRA: Ohio man flown to UTMC after being thrown from boat on Norris Lake
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Ohio man was seriously injured in a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Crews said that a 38-year-old man from Ohio was operating a personal boat when it struck a pontoon boat in the...
Man describes ‘chaos’ after sleeping Morristown toddler killed in crash
A witness gives his experience of events after a vehicle crashed into a Morristown home and killed a sleeping 18-month-old on Saturday night.
newstalk987.com
Maryville Police Department Investigate Suspected Murder-Suicide
Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday Morning. According to the Maryville Police Department, crews responded to the Regal Tower Condominiums and found smoke and fire coming from the 6th floor. Officials say crews found a trail of gasoline that went from...
Comments / 0