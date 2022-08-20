Read full article on original website
Leading anti-aging event set to feature blockchain as part of core programming
Crypto conferences have continued to take the world by storm, being the epicentre for revolutionary concepts, gathering places for headline speakers, and entertainment for the wider population, with side events featuring the world's most-known celebrities. With so much attention being drawn to these events, many organizations have recognized their impact in not only promoting cryptocurrencies themselves but also in demonstrating the asset’s utility in other industries.
Drip Teddy Club is integrating Chainlink VRF to help power fair NFT mint
From the genius of Waka Flocka Flame and Fashun Rivers, we present to you the Drip Teddy Club (DTC), which is a nonfungible token (NFT) profile picture (PFP) project like no other. Originating from the artistic mind of Victor Eghose, a 21-year-old artist in Benin, Nigeria, the DTC was first imagined on a cracked Android phone when Victor was looking for a way to support himself and his family through his passion for drawing. Illustrating every 2D version of Drip Teddy with a cut index finger, Victor was determined to make a way. After another project hacked Victor’s social media accounts to copy his art, Fashun Rivers and Waka Flocka were compelled to take on the project to take it to the next level.
GameSwift partners with Polygon to build a Web3-gaming ecosystem
GameSwift has announced that it’s creating a Web3 gaming ecosystem that aims to enable the mass adoption of Web3 games. This new approach to the market by the fundraising platform on the Terra blockchain came from its strategic partnership with Polygon. This partnership will allow GameSwift, formally StarTerra, to begin setting up its innovative ecosystem, leveraging the Polygon Edge technology and zero-knowledge proof. It aims to become a one-stop shop for games and gamers looking to get involved in Web3.
Ethereum Merge in trouble? Developers find bugs ahead of the planned update
While the upcoming ETH Merge is one of the most anticipated events in the crypto community at the moment, it's not free from hiccups. However, Ethereum developers are quick to respond to the issues that arise. Péter Szilágyi, an Ethereum software developer, has announced on Twitter that they have found...
Crypto licensing roundup: Learn about the most recent approvals in the industry
Cryptocurrency companies have been moving to improve compliance worldwide amid the bear market of 2022, with many platforms increasingly securing licenses and approvals. As one may find it difficult to track all global regulatory milestones in crypto, Cointelegraph has picked up some of the latest compliance developments over the past couple of weeks.
'Just one click installation and you're on Web3': shares Point Labs CEO
To many, Web3 is a concept that is equal parts promising and distant. Naturally, as the conversation continues to grow, many are now confused about where Web3 can be accessed, especially with the sheer number of self-proclaimed “decentralized applications” better thrown as “dApps” that are supposedly running and available. The caveat is that many of these projects aren’t fully decentralized, as they claim, often relying heavily on components of Web2 like centralized storage. The result is that at any time, a centralized party can disable access leaving users unable to access associated applications or, in extreme cases, compromise the dApps, which may lead to loss of funds and private data.
Metaverse is a key factor in long-term NFT success, says new research
A new report from Juniper Research analyzed the trajectory of the nonfungible token (NFT) market over the next five years. According to the study, global transactions related to NFTs will escalate from 24 million in 2022 to nearly 40 million by 2027. One of the top catalysts to push NFT...
Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth
The long-awaited Ethereum merge will most likely occur in September this year. This will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees. The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake framework.
Ethereum community splits over solutions for transaction censorship
The Ethereum community has been divided over how to best respond to the threat of protocol-level transaction censorship in the wake of the United States government sanctions on Tornado Cash-linked addresses. Over the last week, Ethereum community members have proposed social slashing or even a user-activated soft fork (UASF) as...
