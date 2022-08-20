From the genius of Waka Flocka Flame and Fashun Rivers, we present to you the Drip Teddy Club (DTC), which is a nonfungible token (NFT) profile picture (PFP) project like no other. Originating from the artistic mind of Victor Eghose, a 21-year-old artist in Benin, Nigeria, the DTC was first imagined on a cracked Android phone when Victor was looking for a way to support himself and his family through his passion for drawing. Illustrating every 2D version of Drip Teddy with a cut index finger, Victor was determined to make a way. After another project hacked Victor’s social media accounts to copy his art, Fashun Rivers and Waka Flocka were compelled to take on the project to take it to the next level.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO