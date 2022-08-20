Read full article on original website
Roy W. Purkes
Roy W. Purkes, 79, of Taylorville, passed away at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence. Roy was born April 19, 1943, in Taylorville, the son of Edward Arthur and Claudine (Deavers) Purkes. He married Evangeline A. “Angie” Boyd on October 8, 1977, and they have enjoyed nearly 45 years of marriage.
Carl Gensler
Carl Gensler, 61 of Moweaqua passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 8:27 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, IL. He was born on April 16, 1961 in Taylorville, IL the son of John and Nancy (Roach) Gensler. Carl worked for Legacy Grain Trucking in Stonington, IL. He loved to ride his motorcycle, go fishing and to hang out with his granddaughter and friends.
Taylorville Kiwanis Club Hears from Local Dentist at Weekly Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club heard from a local dentist during the weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Doctor David Trost heads up “Miles of Smiles Limited” that provides exams, cleanings, floride, and teeth sealing to children across Illinois. Trost first gave his background with his schooling first in aeronautical engineering before settling on a dentistry career in 1970. Trost studied with the world’s greatest dentists, then learning in the United States being mentored at the Pankey Institute.
Area Arrests And Accidents 08/23/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 08-22-22 William Dixon, age 64, of Taylorville was arrested by CCSO for possession of meth. 08-22-22 Michael Kline, age 39, of Taylorville was arrested by CCSO for meth delivery. Crashes. 08-21-22 Cory Brust was traveling south on 940...
Taylorville Park District Wrapping Up Summer
Taylorville Park District began its summer wrap-up when kids went back to school. Recreational Director Bailey Hancock says they had a great summer. First of all, the pool had great success once again. Hancock says that the district is finished with hosting Red Bland Little League and is shifting its...
TMH and Memorial Hospice Reigniting Grief Support Group
Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Memorial Home Hospice is reigniting its Grief Support Group. Sister Rose McKeown says the program kicks off at 10:30 in the morning Thursday, September 8th, and runs for six weeks. Sister Rose says that this support group is for any situation you might find yourself grieving...
Two Meetings Taking Place This Evening In Taylorville
There will be two meetings on Monday evening in Taylorville. The Taylorville City Council is holding a special board meeting at 6 PM at the City Council Chambers. They will look to approve the solar power purchase agreement and Ameren Illinois Company’s Standard Agreement for interconnection of distributed generation facilities.
City Of Taylorville Reaches Agreement With Former Human Resource Manager
The City of Taylorville has reached a settlement agreement with a former city human resource manager. Taylorville City Council met Monday evening for a special board meeting and reached a settlement agreement with Andrea Conrath. After the closed session was over, the board voted on the settlement agreement and came...
Police: Main Source Of Meth Arrested In Hewittville
Two people have been arrested and police are saying that it is a main source of distribution of methamphetamine in Taylorville and Christian County. 50-year-old James Assad of Hewittville and 27-year-old Brandi R. Hurley of Taylorville were arrested on Friday evening. The investigation started a few months ago and according to Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler, Platoon D, K9 Alan, and the Community Action team took both Assad and Hurley into custody without incident, recovering over 90 grams of meth.
Taylorville City Council Holds Special Meeting
Taylorville City Council approved a second amendment to the city’s Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Ameran and two other entities. All aldermen were present except for Alderman Doug Brown. Mayor Bruce Barry says that this agreement has potential to lower the city’s power bill down the road. City...
