Two people have been arrested and police are saying that it is a main source of distribution of methamphetamine in Taylorville and Christian County. 50-year-old James Assad of Hewittville and 27-year-old Brandi R. Hurley of Taylorville were arrested on Friday evening. The investigation started a few months ago and according to Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler, Platoon D, K9 Alan, and the Community Action team took both Assad and Hurley into custody without incident, recovering over 90 grams of meth.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO