ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
The Hill

Health Care — House panel shows Trump pressure on FDA

This is what space sounds like. Or at least the sound a supermassive black hole makes. It’s cool, in a terrifying kind of way. Today in health news, a House panel report details the pressure put on the FDA by the Trump administration to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine and speed up authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccines, in time for the 2020 election.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy