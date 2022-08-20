Marcella Rose Bond, age 81, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born March 13, 1941, in Vinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Alden George and Mabel Shifflet Wheeler. Marcella was a 1959 graduate of Belle Valley High School and she was a beloved mother and homemaker. She attended Ragan’s Chapel and later attended Belle Valley United Methodist Church. Marcella loved feeding and watching hummingbirds and she loved flowers. She enjoyed playing dominos, especially Mexican Train, and she also enjoyed word search puzzles. She loved to watch Ohio State football and any sport on TV. She was devoted to her family.

CALDWELL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO