Ruth M. Johnson
Ruth M. Johnson, age 89, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Altercare Summit Acres in Caldwell. She was born September 18, 1932, in Marietta, daughter of the late Columbus and Minnie Rowlands Ogle. Ruth was a graduate of Dexter City High School. She was a beloved mother and homemaker, and she worked as a driver for the Noble County Senior Citizens Center for many years. She enjoyed painting ceramics and she loved canning and baking. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who always took care of her family.
Church based Putnam Jamfest coming to Zanesville this Saturday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The church coordinated Putnam Jamfest will be in Zanesville this Saturday. The 8th annual street-fair is to help promote christian values through fellowship and music. Putnam Jamfest 2022 Coordinator Rick Tanner and Rolling Plains United Methodist Church Pastor John Alice talked about the free event and...
Marcella Rose Bond
Marcella Rose Bond, age 81, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born March 13, 1941, in Vinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Alden George and Mabel Shifflet Wheeler. Marcella was a 1959 graduate of Belle Valley High School and she was a beloved mother and homemaker. She attended Ragan’s Chapel and later attended Belle Valley United Methodist Church. Marcella loved feeding and watching hummingbirds and she loved flowers. She enjoyed playing dominos, especially Mexican Train, and she also enjoyed word search puzzles. She loved to watch Ohio State football and any sport on TV. She was devoted to her family.
Denise M. Ryan
Denise M. Ryan age 49, of Old Washington, OH passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Astoria Place in Cambridge, OH. She was born January 9, 1973 a daughter of John and Evvone Clay of Fairview, OH. She enjoyed doing needlework and sewing. She was a bus driver employed for...
Mr. Donald E. “Luke” Potts
Donald E. “Luke” Potts of Senecaville, went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2022. Donald was born February 9, 1933 in Guernsey County to Uriah Winnet Potts and Floral (Ruby) Potts. He was baptized in 1948 and was a member of the Salem Baptist Church.
A Night in a Box
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Trulight Ministries on Putnam Avenue is a Christian outreach that assists homeless people here in our community. The outreach began when Pastor Ed Swartz and his wife noticed the amount of homeless people in the neighborhood and felt compelled to offer basic needs to the ones who were down and out.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
Boil advisories lifted in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The boil advisory The Cambridge Water Department issued for all of Cedar Hills and the 1500 blocks of Wills Creek Valley Dr and Deer Path Dr has been lifted. The boil advisory for all of Bennett Avenue has also been lifted.
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
Belmont County fire chief ends 47-years of service
SHADYSIDE, Ohio- David Lenz has announced his retirement as chief of the OR&W Fire District, ending a 47-year career. Lenz started out as chief for the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department and then when it was replaced by the OR&W Fire District ten years ago, he was named chief. The district now supports both.
OHIO’S DEVIN MORAN WINS BATTLE AT THE BORDER AT SHARON
HARTFORD, OH – Devin Moran added a mark to his record book on a milestone night in World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series history. While the Dresden, OH driver has won at many tracks across his home state, Sharon Speedway was a missing piece of his resume.
Paving project coming to New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – New Concord residents will soon see a paving crew in the village. New Concord Village Council approved the estimate from Parnell and Associates of Cambridge to pave Garfield Avenue at a cost of $64,840 as part of the 2022 Street Improvement Project. Paving is expected...
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football field
Fourth-year tight end, Cade Stover, exits the field following Ohio State’s spring game. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Growing up in Mansfield, Ohio, Cade Stover was known for several things.
Ohio 8-year-old wins 3rd place in mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders. The local tween, who goes by Dale, is thrilled […]
Real Columbus Wedding: Kyle Richards and John Folk
Aug. 21, 2021 | When Kyle Richards moved to Columbus, a friend introduced him to John Folk and it was, according to the couple’s wedding website, “love at first sight, and second and third.” They got engaged during the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon, when John proposed to Kyle in front of their family and friends.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Athens: Explore your own backyard
By Miles Layton Welcome back students! Even if you’ve lived here a few days or a few years, always take an opportunity to explore Athens to create memories. Places to go – coffee – Donkey Coffee is a great place to people watch, do homework and have a cup of fair trade coffee. It’s an...
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill prohibiting landlords from banning the “thin blue line” flag was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives. The “thin blue line” flag has been used as a symbol of support for law enforcement across the nation. House Bill 712, introduced...
Dog of the Week: Meet Clover
ZANESVILLE, OH- Another day for Pet of the Week and today we got to meet a very lucky dog. Meet Clover, she’s an outgoing dog who loves car rides and loves being around kids. Canine Adoption Center Volunteer Doug Mcquaid, spoke more about Clover. “She’s full of life and...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
