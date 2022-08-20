Read full article on original website
Tallman: Funding now there, what will that mean?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards reminds us that the school finance situation is finally stabilized in Kansas. "The sixth year of the Gannon phase in is the first year of what might be called presumed constitutionality," Tallman said. "Anything can be challenged, but at this point, I think the court would say to the legislature, you did what you said you were going to do and what we said had to be done to get back to those standards that were really agreed upon over a decade ago."
Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
Veterans banner project for this year to be completed next month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rest of the veterans banners from the Vieyra Honors Foundation will go up in mid-September and be up until Veteran's Day. The foundation said earlier this month that they sold 85 banners in their first year. There are 112 possible locations for banners downtown. The...
Boots and Bling a success
HUTCHINSON Kan. — The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation hosted their annual fundraiser Boots and Bling 2022. This year's theme was “The Rock Show, a 60’s 70’s and 80’s Tribute.” The event was held Saturday at the Sunflower North Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The...
Moundridge Arts Council brings local musicians in for Labor Day weekend
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. — Moundridge native singer-songwriter Nikki Moddlemog will be performing in her hometown with Dennis Hardin and Susan Mayo for the Moundridge Arts Council’s free Labor Day concert. The trio, called Moddelmog and Hardin with a Side of Mayo, will take the stage at 7 p.m. on...
Attorney General: Kan. concealed carry applications down
TOPEKA — The number of Kansans applying for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently ended 2022 fiscal year, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 4,544 new applications, a decline from 7,717 applications received in the previous fiscal year. The licensing program began in 2006, and a legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans age 21 and over to carry concealed without a license.
Hutchinson's Farmington Park getting face lift
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work is under way for a major renovation to Farmington Park. The park, located along Elm and Curtis Streets north of 30th, will see a new looped walking trail around the southeast section of the park, a linear walking trail from the loop to Walnut Street, A handicap-accessible crossing over the drainage canal, a new picnic shelter northwest of the main playground, and a full basketball court close to Farmington Road. Also included in the project is a concrete pad with privacy fence for seasonal portable toilets, along with aesthetic and drainage improvements to the canal. The total cost of the project is about $390,000.
Firefighter application deadline is Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department said earlier this week that the deadline to apply for its next firefighter class is Friday. The class will start September 6. HFD protects 50,000 residents and covers 108 square miles encompassing the City of Hutchinson and suburban and rural Reno County...
Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
Cornhole tournament for Jones family coming up Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A cornhole tournament and silent auction is coming up Sunday in Hutchinson to help out the Jones family. Brandon Strawn and Tracy Peterson are hosting the event, which will start at 4 p.m. that afternoon at 1221 East 23rd. This is a bring your own partner...
Student loan forgiveness will have minimal effect on HutchCC
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — President Biden's student loan forgiveness proposal will have a minimal impact on students that attended Hutchinson Community College, as the school's default rate is only 2%, according to President Carter File. "We do a great job of trying to mitigate our default rate by using services...
Car seat day coming up Sept. 1
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department is holding a car seat day Thursday, September 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at their office at 209 East 2nd in Hutchinson. Local car seat technicians will be available to help properly fit your car seat in your vehicle and teach you how to make sure it is properly installed to keep your little ones safe.
Kansas Sec. of State: Abortion amendment recount proves election integrity
TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the result of a nine-county hand recount of ballots from the Aug. 2 election shows there is no systemic election fraud in Kansas. The weeklong recount produced little change in vote totals showing Kansans overwhelming rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion....
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
Museum looking for letter recipients
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Museum is looking for the letter recipients that had materials in the 1972 time capsule unearthed earlier this month. Contact the museum at 620-662-1184 or email [email protected] or [email protected]. From: Earl Stoughton. To: Earl, Jerry, Debbie Polk and Charles, Cathy, Carol...
USD 308 BOE approves kitchen upgrades Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education approved an upgrade to the kitchen equipment in classroom G110 at Hutchinson High School on Monday (August 22, 2022). Several classes are taught at HHS that utilize the kitchen space within the G110 space, including Communication Social Skills, Functional Skills, and Modified classes that teach life skills to students. The purpose of the upgrade will be to make the area accessible to students with physical and/or cognitive disabilities. The upgrade will be fashioned like a home, to equip students with the necessary skills to live independently after high school.
Nickerson USD 309 board meeting is this evening
NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 Board of Education will go over the final contracts with two firms that will be a part of a $ 10 million bond issue should it be approved by voters. During Monday’s meeting, the board will seek approval of the contract with...
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged...
Kan. chiropractor accused of Paycheck Protection loan fraud
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is a federal law providing financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVIID-19 pandemic, according to the United State's Attorney.
