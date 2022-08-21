ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview

By Ellie Harrison
 3 days ago

A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.

Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.

Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met @anneheche today and she purchased a #redwig so random...”

In a video shared by TMZ on Friday (19 August), Glass expressed his devastation at not being able to help the actor before she died.

‘ “I feel like I could have done something more. Like the universe sent her here for me to impact her in some kind of way.

“And I just feel like I didn’t do everything that I was supposed to do, like to keep her here, to protect her.”

He added: “I’m extremely emotional about it because it’s just wearing on my heart. Like, this woman, she needed help and I wasn’t there enough.”

Through tears, he talked about how upset he was by people accusing him of giving Heche cocaine and fentanyl. Traces of cocaine and possibly fentanyl were found in Heche’s system, according to the toxicology report.

“There are people who are nice. There are people who are just evil,” he said. “I’ve never done any type of drugs. I don’t do that. I’m not that person.”

Comments / 203

Barbara Mann
4d ago

BLAH, BLAH, BLAH..she was reckless w/very little concern for anyone. Thank goodness their were no children watching t.v. or a entire family sitting in the front room she drove her car into. Once again hollywood and their huge egos are destroying this once great state of California.

Reply(20)
38
chaos442
4d ago

all the people that were with her just before she drove off and noone thought to take away her car keys.

Reply(3)
40
Michelle Hutcherson
3d ago

good grief let the woman RIP . Why when celebrities pass do they continue to go on and on about "new findings".

Reply(2)
22
