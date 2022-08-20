ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Wilson and Friends, Xscape, at Raising Canes River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Comedy and Soul Festival is coming to the Capital City. Charlie Wilson and Friends, along with Xscape will be performing at the Raising Canes River Center on Sept. 9. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
