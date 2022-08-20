ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

nippertown.com

A Celebration of The Life, Art and Music of Commander Cody @ The Hangar on the Hudson, Troy, 08/21/2022

“We’re the best rockabilly father and son combination in Rensselaer County,” proclaimed John Tichy about his son Graham in the middle of two raucous sets at the Commander Cody celebration at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy Sunday night. Here were serious musicians most of whom have a more than a half-century tradition of not taking themselves at all seriously while playing gonzo western swing from outer space with world-class expertise.
TROY, NY
Schenectady, NY
Jay, NY
Schenectady, NY
nippertown.com

Lineup Announced for 2022 GottaGetGon Festival

BALLSTON SPA – Coming to Ballston Spa from September 2nd through September 4th is the 2022 GottaGetGon Folk Festival. Boasting a lineup of familiar favorites and new faces that will grace the concert and workshop stages, the family-friendly festival is sure to make for a great time had by all this Labor Day weekend at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
nippertown.com

Troy Dance Factory’s Full Out Fest takes its place as a summer event staple

It’s always exciting to see a locally organized event make a strong return. It’s entirely more satisfying to see something like Troy Dance Factory’s Full Out Fest take its place as a summer event staple. The August 14th, sold-out, outdoor festival at Troy’s Riverfront Park showcasing the dancers of TDF brought in hundreds of community members and fans who were excited to relive the energy of last year—or, for the newbies, hop on a chance to experience the dense hotspot of art and community.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Kelly’s Angels gives Catskill teen night of her life

Kelly’s Angels provided a memory-making experience for a Catskill teen. Nahviya is locked in a terrible battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s requiring extensive and difficult surgeries on her esophagus and other areas. When she was well enough, she wanted to see Harry Styles – the love of...
CATSKILL, NY
Ornette Coleman
newyorkupstate.com

Horse dies at Saratoga Race Course, marking 10th horse death of 2022

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — A horse died Sunday while training at the Saratoga Race Course, marking the 10th death of a horse in 2022 at the famous Upstate New York racetrack. The thoroughbred horse — named A Cut Ahead 20 — was injured while running at the Saratoga Main and euthanized on the track by a veterinarian, the New York State Gaming Commission reported on its database of horse racing incidents.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
104.5 The Team

What is Happening to Iconic Water Slide World in Lake George?

We knew that there was a developer interested in buying the land where Water Slide World stands. But if you grew up in the area, you will always think of their jingle and debate everyone what the last line was. In case you are now wondering, it's..."I really love the way you feeeeel!'. I guess we will all have to think of the amazing memories of Water Slide World from now on.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
hvmag.com

Isaan Thai Star Restaurant Dazzles Diners in Hudson

For tip-top Thai in the riverside city of Hudson, stop by the new location of Isaan Thai Star, where you’ll find excellent bites, local beer, and live music. The beginning of the pandemic was a difficult time for restaurants, as they struggled to keep up with the numerous regulations and limitations of operation in a post-virus world. Such was the case with Isaan Thai Star, a Hudson eatery offering authentic northeastern Thai cuisine as prepared by chefs from Thailand’s Isaan region.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Community space for artists opens in Albany

ALBANY – There’s a new, vibrant space for artists in Albany. It’s called Art.Work.Space. Non-profit art organization Albany Center Gallery is behind the idea. The new workspace will be used to display youth and community artwork, plus host programming events, as well as operate as a creative workspace.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Meadery celebrates new downtown Troy location

TROY – A meadery is celebrating its new spot in downtown Troy. Helderberg Meadworks cut the ribbon on its 3rd Street location earlier this month. It’s bringing award-winning craft mead and hard cider to the Collar City. . Their mead is made with local and raw ingredients, and the...
TROY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Historic fire tower finds new home in Speculator

Makomis fire tower boasts easy access, Adirondack views. While a 48-foot fire tower situated in the middle of a park is not commonplace, it paints a striking picture in Sacandaga Park in Speculator. The Makomis Fire Tower was the first steel tower set in New York state when it was erected on Makomis Mountain in 1916.
SPECULATOR, NY

