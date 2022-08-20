Read full article on original website
nippertown.com
LIVE: Felicia Collins and Summer of Soul @ Music Haven, Schenectady, 08/20/2022
Albany-born and bred Felicia Collins’ reappearance on the Music Haven stage started out as just a set of music to open for a free screening of the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul”. The event blossomed into continuous performance with some short breaks by local talent presenting stepping/strolling and gospel music.
nippertown.com
LIVE: Frigg with Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas @ Music Haven, Schenectady, 08/21/2022
The music wound down at Music Haven in Schenectady’s Central Park Sunday with the Finnish string band Frigg, an especially international – i.e., unusual to American ears – offering in this come-back season for the world-music series. Four violins across the front of the stage bowed glides,...
nippertown.com
A Celebration of The Life, Art and Music of Commander Cody @ The Hangar on the Hudson, Troy, 08/21/2022
“We’re the best rockabilly father and son combination in Rensselaer County,” proclaimed John Tichy about his son Graham in the middle of two raucous sets at the Commander Cody celebration at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy Sunday night. Here were serious musicians most of whom have a more than a half-century tradition of not taking themselves at all seriously while playing gonzo western swing from outer space with world-class expertise.
Country legend Randy Travis coming to Glens Falls
Country music legend Randy Travis is set to make an appearance at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. He is scheduled to take the stage on September 11 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. as part of the "Kevin Richards' Country Concerts Close Up!" series.
nippertown.com
Lineup Announced for 2022 GottaGetGon Festival
BALLSTON SPA – Coming to Ballston Spa from September 2nd through September 4th is the 2022 GottaGetGon Folk Festival. Boasting a lineup of familiar favorites and new faces that will grace the concert and workshop stages, the family-friendly festival is sure to make for a great time had by all this Labor Day weekend at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds.
nippertown.com
Troy Dance Factory’s Full Out Fest takes its place as a summer event staple
It’s always exciting to see a locally organized event make a strong return. It’s entirely more satisfying to see something like Troy Dance Factory’s Full Out Fest take its place as a summer event staple. The August 14th, sold-out, outdoor festival at Troy’s Riverfront Park showcasing the dancers of TDF brought in hundreds of community members and fans who were excited to relive the energy of last year—or, for the newbies, hop on a chance to experience the dense hotspot of art and community.
WNYT
Kelly’s Angels gives Catskill teen night of her life
Kelly’s Angels provided a memory-making experience for a Catskill teen. Nahviya is locked in a terrible battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s requiring extensive and difficult surgeries on her esophagus and other areas. When she was well enough, she wanted to see Harry Styles – the love of...
Cohoes road closed for ‘The Gilded Age’ filming
Filming for the HBO show "The Gilded Age" will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the city of Cohoes. As a result, a road closure has been put in place.
newyorkupstate.com
Horse dies at Saratoga Race Course, marking 10th horse death of 2022
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — A horse died Sunday while training at the Saratoga Race Course, marking the 10th death of a horse in 2022 at the famous Upstate New York racetrack. The thoroughbred horse — named A Cut Ahead 20 — was injured while running at the Saratoga Main and euthanized on the track by a veterinarian, the New York State Gaming Commission reported on its database of horse racing incidents.
Gallery: Family Fun Day in Ballston Spa
Family Fun Day was up and running in the village of Ballston Spa on Sunday
What is Happening to Iconic Water Slide World in Lake George?
We knew that there was a developer interested in buying the land where Water Slide World stands. But if you grew up in the area, you will always think of their jingle and debate everyone what the last line was. In case you are now wondering, it's..."I really love the way you feeeeel!'. I guess we will all have to think of the amazing memories of Water Slide World from now on.
hvmag.com
Isaan Thai Star Restaurant Dazzles Diners in Hudson
For tip-top Thai in the riverside city of Hudson, stop by the new location of Isaan Thai Star, where you’ll find excellent bites, local beer, and live music. The beginning of the pandemic was a difficult time for restaurants, as they struggled to keep up with the numerous regulations and limitations of operation in a post-virus world. Such was the case with Isaan Thai Star, a Hudson eatery offering authentic northeastern Thai cuisine as prepared by chefs from Thailand’s Isaan region.
WNYT
Community space for artists opens in Albany
ALBANY – There’s a new, vibrant space for artists in Albany. It’s called Art.Work.Space. Non-profit art organization Albany Center Gallery is behind the idea. The new workspace will be used to display youth and community artwork, plus host programming events, as well as operate as a creative workspace.
Abandoned Cap Region Dry Cleaner, Vintage Clothing Left Behind
If you take Western Ave (Route 20) in Guilderland to work, you may have passed this building a number of times. It's the old Master Cleaners building and It's been falling apart for years. According to DEC records, the dry cleaning business began operations in 1956 but closed down in...
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
WNYT
Meadery celebrates new downtown Troy location
TROY – A meadery is celebrating its new spot in downtown Troy. Helderberg Meadworks cut the ribbon on its 3rd Street location earlier this month. It’s bringing award-winning craft mead and hard cider to the Collar City. . Their mead is made with local and raw ingredients, and the...
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?. If you live, work, or travel through downtown Albany and its surrounding areas, get ready for a little more Gilded Age gridlock!. Producers of the hit HBO series "The Gilded Age Season 2" have spent the better part...
Road reopens after crash, wires down in Guilderland
Route 158 in Guilderland has reopened after a crash lead to wires down in the roadway.
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
Historic fire tower finds new home in Speculator
Makomis fire tower boasts easy access, Adirondack views. While a 48-foot fire tower situated in the middle of a park is not commonplace, it paints a striking picture in Sacandaga Park in Speculator. The Makomis Fire Tower was the first steel tower set in New York state when it was erected on Makomis Mountain in 1916.
